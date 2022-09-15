ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sardinia, OH

Donna Kay (Wallace) Hill , 58

Donna Kay (Wallace) Hill , 58, of West Union, formerly of Sardinia passed away on Friday September 10,

2022 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia. Ohio. She was preceded in death by her father Joseph R.

Wallace and a grandson , Joseph Hill. She is survived by her husband Victor Hill, 2 sons Eli Hill and Ian (Ali)

Hill, her mother Judy Wallace,4 grandsons and 1 granddaughter, 3 sisters Debbie Sullivan, Darla Cunningham,

and Deanna Luman Funeral services will be held 1:00PM Tuesday September 20, 2022 at the Sardinia Bible Baptist Church in Sardinia, visitation will be Monsay evening September 19 2022 from 6-8PM at the Church. Burial in Sardinia Cemetery. Beam-Fender Funeral home Sardinia serving the family.

