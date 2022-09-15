Read full article on original website
counton2.com
Meet the candidate: Tally Casey (D) for South Carolina Lt. Gov.
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Greenville native Lt. Col. Tally Parham Casey is the first female fighter pilot in South Carolina. In operations supporting the first Persian Gulf War, her job was to patrol the “No-Fly Zone” and allow herself to be targeted by anti-aircraft installations. Once her plane was detected, she then tried to destroy the radars before taking evasive action to avoid incoming anti-aircraft fire, clearing the path for the bombers that would follow.
bloomberglaw.com
South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change
Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
Former Horry County administrator announced as SCDOT chief of staff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced its new Chief of Staff and Acting Deputy Secretary on Friday. Justin Powell, former Deputy Secretary for Finance and Administration, will now oversee and execute numerous strategic initiatives on behalf of the agency, according to a press release. “I’m pleased to appoint Mr. Powell […]
FOX Carolina
Have ideas on how to help South Carolina’s children? Committee wants to hear them.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you have an idea on how to make South Carolina better for its children or concerns about issues affecting them, your opinion is wanted. The Joint Citizens and Legislative Committee on Children is traveling around the state for its annual fall tour, starting next week, and is inviting South Carolinians to speak with them.
wpde.com
SC Attorney General joins 16 states to fight Biden's attempt to redefine Title IX
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined 16 other states in a coalition to fight the Biden administration’s attempt to redefine the concept of biological sex to include “gender identity” and change the protections women have received from Title IX for the last 50 years, according to a release from Wilson's office.
WLTX.com
Alleged intruder dead after being shot by South Carolina homeowner
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina homeowner is cooperating with deputies after authorities say he shot and killed an intruder attempting to get into his house. According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a call on Wednesday night on Madison Street where the armed homeowner recounted what had happened.
cbs17
Entire SC county GOP leadership team quits over state party’s ‘efforts to silence the true America First patriots’
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The entire Horry County GOP leadership team has resigned, according to a statement obtained by News13. Vice Chairman Jeremy Halpin had already re-signed, but Chairman Roger Slagle, State EC Tracy Diaz, Secretary Barbara Treacy and Temporary Treasurer Angela King also resigned on Monday, according to the statement.
FOX Carolina
Unemployment drops in SC, thousands leave the labor force
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The latest data from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce shows the state’s unemployment rate fell in August but so did the number of people in the state’s labor force. The unemployment rate in our state dropped last month from 3.2 percent...
wach.com
Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
WYFF4.com
Police sergeant in SC fired after video of him making arrest is posted on YouTube, chief says
FLORENCE, S.C. — A police sergeant in South Carolina is no longer on the job after a video of him making an arrest was posted on YouTube, according to his boss. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said on Monday the sheriff's office received a written complaint from the person who was arrested and learned the person had posted his video of the arrest on the internet.
counton2.com
Democratic candidate for SC education superintendent says she would ‘elevate teacher voice’
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — In November, you’ll have a chance to elect the next person in charge of your child’s education for the next four years. This week, we sit down with the Democratic and Republican candidates for state Superintendent of Education. Lisa Ellis said she has...
South Carolina woman sentenced after collecting nearly $260,000 in yearslong Social Security fraud scheme
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A 61-year-old South Carolina woman has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for cashing nearly $260,000 in Social Security payments she received after the death of her grandmother. Crystal Deveaux of Eastover was sentenced to 15 months in prison and three years of court-ordered supervision. She pleaded guilty […]
FOX Carolina
NC sheriff’s office says scammers impersonating employees
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about scammers impersonating employees of their agency. Deputies said the number victims are receiving calls from is 828-630-8301. Scammers are claiming a warrant is out for someone’s arrest after failing to respond to a jury summons.
FOX Carolina
Experts weigh-in on swarms of recorded earthquakes in Midlands
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There have been nearly 80 earthquakes recorded in the Midlands since December, but experts explain why they don’t expect these earthquakes to cause any damage. “This swarm of earthquakes has really kind of outlived its welcome,” said University of South Carolina seismologist Dr. Scott...
WIS-TV
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
WJCL
Coroner: 56-year-old South Carolina man killed after tractor overturns
BLACKSBURG, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. A South Carolina man was killed Tuesday night when the tractor he was operating overturned, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. Fowler identified the victim as 56-year-old Kenneth Dale Childers. National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical systems in the Atlantic....
electrek.co
A new factory in South Carolina will make up to 10,000 EV chargers a year
Global EV charging infrastructure company ABB E-mobility today announced that it will spend $4 million to open an EV charger factory in Columbia, South Carolina. The new South Carolina facility will be capable of producing up to 10,000 EV chargers per year. The chargers, which will range from 20 kW to 180 kW in power, are intended for public use, school buses, and fleets.
walterborolive.com
Report from SC geologists dives deeper on recent earthquakes
PRESS RELEASE. Some of South Carolina’s leading geologists have authored a report exploring the factors behind recent earthquakes in the Elgin area, an effort to help the public understand what is happening and why. The geologists, from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Geological Survey, the University of South...
WLTX.com
Tears and disbelief follow Sumter lottery jackpot
SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina lottery winner said he couldn't stop crying when he learned that he would be taking home a sizable jackpot. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, the winner found out about his good fortune when he was already at home on the couch. It was at that moment, that he began to tear up.
Truckers say backups at SCPA causing them to lose money
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Truckers say they’re losing thousands of dollars because of the long lines and traffic delays to get into the South Carolina Ports Authority. The drivers say they are looking for solutions to prevent further loss after backups have happened several times in the past few weeks. For independent truckers, they say […]
