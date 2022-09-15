ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Judy Jeanette Butts

The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38HGRc_0hwk50Jx00

Mrs. Judy Jeanette Westbrook Butts, age 71 of Erwin died Monday, September 12, 2022 at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC.

Mrs. Butts was born December 15, 1950 in Johnston County the daughter of the late Herbert Dorman and Goldie Lenore Westbrook and is preceded in death by her husband. Larry Thomas Butts. She is also preceded in death by a sister, Emma Ruth Dorman Jones and three brothers, Earl Norris, Johnny Norris, and Charles Harold Norris.

Judy was a 1969 Graduate of Erwin High School and co-owner of Quality Print and Drywall.

She was loving wife and mother, who put her family first. She loved to sing, draw, and write poetry and novels. Holidays were important to her, Christmas was her favorite time of year.

A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 4:00 pm at Cromartie Miller Funeral Home Chapel in Dunn, NC.

She is survived by: Her Daughter: Lenora Dalee Jernigan & (husband) Alan of Erwin, NC.

Brothers: H.F. Dorman and (wife) Faye of Eastover, N.C.

Sisters: Frances Norris of Erwin, NC; Helen Bullock of Erwin, NC and Nancy Honeycutt & (husband) Jack of Godwin, NC.

Several Nieces and Nephews and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm at Cromartie Miller Funeral Home in Dunn, prior to the service.

A Service of Cromartie Miller Funeral Home of Dunn NC

The post Judy Jeanette Butts first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Bullock
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Jeanette#Hospice#Secu Hospice House#Quality Print And Drywall#Nancy Honeycutt Lrb
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Johnstonian News

The Johnstonian News

Smithfield, NC
1K+
Followers
525
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

614 E. Market St. Smithfield, North Carolina 27577 919-284-2295

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/johnstonian

Comments / 0

Community Policy