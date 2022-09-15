Judy Jeanette Butts

Mrs. Judy Jeanette Westbrook Butts, age 71 of Erwin died Monday, September 12, 2022 at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC.

Mrs. Butts was born December 15, 1950 in Johnston County the daughter of the late Herbert Dorman and Goldie Lenore Westbrook and is preceded in death by her husband. Larry Thomas Butts. She is also preceded in death by a sister, Emma Ruth Dorman Jones and three brothers, Earl Norris, Johnny Norris, and Charles Harold Norris.

Judy was a 1969 Graduate of Erwin High School and co-owner of Quality Print and Drywall.

She was loving wife and mother, who put her family first. She loved to sing, draw, and write poetry and novels. Holidays were important to her, Christmas was her favorite time of year.

A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 4:00 pm at Cromartie Miller Funeral Home Chapel in Dunn, NC.

She is survived by: Her Daughter: Lenora Dalee Jernigan & (husband) Alan of Erwin, NC.

Brothers: H.F. Dorman and (wife) Faye of Eastover, N.C.

Sisters: Frances Norris of Erwin, NC; Helen Bullock of Erwin, NC and Nancy Honeycutt & (husband) Jack of Godwin, NC.

Several Nieces and Nephews and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm at Cromartie Miller Funeral Home in Dunn, prior to the service.

A Service of Cromartie Miller Funeral Home of Dunn NC

