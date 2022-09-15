ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Beyond Meat executive charged with biting a man in fight

A top executive at plant-based food company Beyond Meat has been charged with felony battery after a fight outside a college football game in which he was accused of biting a man’s nose. Doug Ramsey was also charged with making a terroristic threat after the attack Saturday in a parking garage outside a University of Arkansas football game in Fayetteville. According to a police report, Ramsey was angered when another driver inched in front of him in a traffic lane and made contact with the front passenger wheel on Ramsey’s Ford Bronco SUV. The police report alleges that Ramsey got out of his vehicle and punched through the back windshield of the other driver’s car. The driver told police that he got out of his car and Ramsey pulled him close and began punching him. Ramsey also bit the tip of the other driver’s nose, ripping the flesh, according to the police report.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
State
West Virginia State
MedPage Today

Punitive Policies for Substance Use in Pregnancy Tied to Worse Obstetric Care

Women who lived in states with policies that punished women for substance use during pregnancy received worse prenatal and postpartum care, according to a cross-sectional study. Patients in states that considered substance use during pregnancy a form of child abuse, or required providers to report pregnant women who use substances,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy