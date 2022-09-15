Read full article on original website
Biden: 'Pandemic Is Over'; Chrissy Teigen's Abortion; Monoclonal for Meth Addiction?
Note that some links may require subscriptions. President Biden declared that the COVID-19 "pandemic is over" during an interview with "60 Minutes." (NPR) Yet hundreds are still dying from the virus every day. (Los Angeles Times) As of Monday at 8:00 a.m. EDT, the unofficial COVID toll in the U.S....
Nursing home chain exposed by USA TODAY for high COVID-19 death rates files for IPO
American Healthcare REIT, exposed for high COVID-19 death rates by a USA TODAY investigation, plans to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
Beyond Meat executive charged with biting a man in fight
A top executive at plant-based food company Beyond Meat has been charged with felony battery after a fight outside a college football game in which he was accused of biting a man’s nose. Doug Ramsey was also charged with making a terroristic threat after the attack Saturday in a parking garage outside a University of Arkansas football game in Fayetteville. According to a police report, Ramsey was angered when another driver inched in front of him in a traffic lane and made contact with the front passenger wheel on Ramsey’s Ford Bronco SUV. The police report alleges that Ramsey got out of his vehicle and punched through the back windshield of the other driver’s car. The driver told police that he got out of his car and Ramsey pulled him close and began punching him. Ramsey also bit the tip of the other driver’s nose, ripping the flesh, according to the police report.
Coronavirus Watch: Biden says pandemic is over
Stupid COVID. After more than two years of a global pandemic, I think that's OK to say. My 8-year-old daughter came home from school about a week ago and said "My teacher says we can't use the word 'stupid' unless we're saying 'stupid COVID!'" ...
Punitive Policies for Substance Use in Pregnancy Tied to Worse Obstetric Care
Women who lived in states with policies that punished women for substance use during pregnancy received worse prenatal and postpartum care, according to a cross-sectional study. Patients in states that considered substance use during pregnancy a form of child abuse, or required providers to report pregnant women who use substances,...
