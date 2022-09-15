Read full article on original website
Three New York Men Charged After Fiery Crash Near Lewes
Delaware State Police have arrested three New York men after fiery crash on Sunday, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. 18-year-old Alexander Boysie of St. Albans, New York; 19-year-old Justin Ramsaran of South Richmond Hill, New York; and 20-year-old Ronnie Bridgelal of Brooklyn, New York, on numerous charges following a shoplifting investigation on Sunday morning.
Cape Gazette
Lewes examining front-yard setbacks along Bay Avenue
Lewes city code states that the front-yard setback of a home is based off the location of the street. For homes along Bay Avenue that once faced Bayview Avenue and now only face the beach, this presents a change in zoning orientation because Bay Avenue is the only street in the area. According to Lewes Beach resident Dennis Reardon, the front of the homes lying on the beach along Bay Avenue have always faced the water.
WMDT.com
Shoplifting incident leads to fiery crash in Milton, three arrested
MILTON, Del. – Three men are behind bars after a shoplifting incident led to a fiery crash Sunday morning. At around 11:30 a.m., troopers were called to respond to the Lowes at 20364 Plantation Road in Lewes for a reported shoplifting. Two men were reportedly seen leaving the store with a large amount of stolen copper wire before getting into a Chrysler 300 with Florida registration, driven by a third male suspect, and fleeing the scene north on Coastal Highway.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Rider Killed In Motorcycle Accident Near Dover Air Force Base Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified Kohl Reed, 22, of Marysville, Pennsylvania, as the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision on September 18, 2022, in the Magnolia area. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area this morning,...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Beach begins reviewing parking rules for next year
Rehoboth Beach’s 2022 summer parking season ended Sept. 15, and city officials are already beginning to think about 2023. During a commissioner workshop Sept. 6, city commissioners looked over an eight-item list of parking topics to discuss created by Interim City Manager Evan Miller. The issue garnering the most...
oceancity.com
Sand Castle Home Tour is Back In-Person Sept 29 – 30th, 2022
OCEAN CITY, MD — Sept. 19, 2022 — Tickets are now on sale for the 18th Annual Sand Castle Home Tour, an annual fundraiser for the Art League of Ocean City. The tour raised the seed money to construct the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th St., and now supports keeping the nonprofit Center free and open to all.
Florida motorcyclist dies after fleeing Ocean City traffic stop
A Florida motorcyclist died in a crash after fleeing from a traffic stop in Ocean City last week, said police
WBOC
Plane Used to Carry Migrants to Martha's Vineyard Scheduled to Land in Southern Delaware
GEORGETOWN, Del. - The same plane that was used to carry migrants to Martha's Vineyard last week is slated to land at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown, Del., this afternoon, according to flight tracking program FlightAware. The plane, designated J328, was set to leave San Antonio at 10:10 a.m. ET,...
Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After North Cape May Crash
A motorcyclist crashed his bike Sunday afternoon in North Cape May and needed to be transported to AtlanticCare for his injuries. Lower Township Police say the unidentified man, described as a man in his twenties, was the only vehicle involved in a crash Sunday afternoon, Sept 18 on Town Bank Road and Gorham Road.
Cape Gazette
Menhaden fishing fleet spotted off Lewes Beach
Lewes Beach residents had a flashback to six decades ago Sept. 19, as a six-ship menhaden fishing fleet from Reedville, Va., arrived off the coast near Roosevelt Inlet around 4 p.m. Lewes was once home to the largest menhaden fishing fleet in the country. From 1883 to the early 1960s,...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Beach restaurants can increase dining patios
Looking to provide more outdoor dining opportunities, Rehoboth Beach commissioners approved a 250-square-foot increase to the city’s outdoor dining patio regulations for private property. Restaurants are now allowed to have 1,000 square feet of outdoor patio dining. The city was up against a self-imposed deadline of Nov. 1 before...
Cape Gazette
Long Neck Road is the busiest dead end in Delaware
A couple of months ago, the Delaware Department of Transportation issued an email saying its 2021 Traffic Vehicle Volume Summary had been completed. The data shows the year’s average annual daily traffic count and 10 years worth of historical data. The daily counts are broken down into 10 ranges – 1,000-5,000; 5,000-7,500; 7,500-8,000; 8,000-9,000; 9,000-10,000; 10,000-20,000; 20,000-40,000; 40,000-80,000; 80,000-205,940.
Cape Gazette
Lewes woodworker turns out creations
Jim Whattam knows a good turn when he sees one. Four years ago, the retired attorney took up wood turning as a hobby, and he’s been cranking out stunning creations ever since. Whattam said he is self taught with a lot of help from YouTube. One of his latest...
franchising.com
Colorado Based Ziggi’s Coffee Makes Maryland Debut With Latest Franchise Signing
September 20, 2022 // Franchising.com // Ziggi’s Coffee, the rapidly growing Colorado based franchise known for its fast and friendly drive-thru coffee service, welcomes new franchise owners to the Ziggi’s Coffee family. Doug and Portia Altimus are planning to open their new Ziggi’s location in Ocean City, Maryland where the couple has recently relocated to and currently operates several short-term rental properties. Doug and Portia Altimus are excited to bring Ziggi’s Coffee to the Eastern Shore where they can continue to serve and get to know their new community.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating fatal crash in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area Sunday morning. On September 18, 2022, at approximately 1:32 a.m., a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Bay Road south of Trap Shooters in the left lane. A GMC SUV,...
WBOC
Anti-Semitic Flyers Found Outside Homes on Rehoboth Beach
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Rehoboth Beach Police are investigating antisemitic flyers found outside hundreds of homes. The hateful flyers came in small bags, filled partially with corn kernels. The flyers contain messages blaming Jewish politicians for civic issues. The Rehoboth Beach Police Department says over 300 bags were distributed. Community members...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area this morning. On September 18, 2022, at approximately 1:32 a.m., a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Bay Road (SR 1) south of Trap Shooters in the left lane. A GMC SUV, operated by a 25-year-old female of Delaware, was traveling northbound ahead of the motorcycle in the right lane of Bay Road. The SUV changed lanes, moving from the right to the left, and established travel in the left lane. The motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed, and its front tire struck the rear bumper of the SUV.
Cape Gazette
WMDT.com
Fruitland Police searching for theft suspect
FRUITLAND, Md. – Fruitland Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for theft. We’re told the pictured suspect stole items from Walmart valued at $85.89. The suspect reportedly fled on foot when contacted by Walmart Asset Protection. Anyone with information on the...
WBOC
Hyundai and Kia Theft Trend Makes Its Way to Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. -- The Seaford Police Department is advising people to lock their car doors, among other precautionary measures, after reporting a string of car thefts related to a viral online video and challenge that target Hyundai and Kia model cars. On Sept. 17, Seaford Police recovered three stolen cars,...
