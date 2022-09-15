ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

GoPSUsports.com

No. 11 Women's Volleyball Goes to 9-0 with Sweep of Howard

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The 11th-ranked Penn State women's volleyball team improved to 9-0 with a 3-0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-18) win over Howard in a non-conference match Friday night at Rec Hall. It was the first of three matches for the Nittany Lions in the Penn State Classic. Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 11 Women's Volleyball Improves to 10-0 with Sweep of UAlbany

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 11 Penn State used a team effort to cruise past UAlbany 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-10) in non-conference women's volleyball action Saturday afternoon at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions improved to 10-0 with the win, while the Great Danes fell to 3-9. The Lions are 2-0 at the Penn State Classic. They wrap up competition at the event with a match against Coastal Carolina tonight at 7 p.m. It will be the first-ever meeting between the teams.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 6 Penn State Wins 2-1 at No. 7 Michigan in B1G Opener

The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (5-1, 1-0 B1G), ranked No. 6 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, grabbed an important 2-1 win at No. 7 Michigan (3-3, 0-1 B1G) in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Penn State goalie Brie Barraco (Allentown, Pa.) collected 10 saves, including seven in the third period alone, to carry Penn State to victory.
ANN ARBOR, MI
GoPSUsports.com

Swimming and Diving Hosts Pre-Season Intrasquad Meet Friday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State swimming returns to McCoy Natatorium at 4 p.m. Friday, September 16 for an intrasquad, pre-season matchup between the Blue and White. "The Blue/White meet is a low stress and fun opportunity to start to see how much our hard work in and out of the pool is paying off," team captain Ellie Tiskus said. "As a team, we love swimming at home and racing each other, so this is the perfect opportunity to swim fast, practice our race routines and share lots of good memories."
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Chekhlystova and Zuffova to Compete at the ITA Women's All-American Championships

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Two Penn State women's tennis players will compete in the ITA Women's All-American Championships. Sofiya Chekhlystova and Yvonne Zuffova will play in the pre-qualifying singles round among 94 other players on October 1-2 in Cary, N.C. The ITA Women's All-American Championships will feature the nation's...
CARY, NC

