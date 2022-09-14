Read full article on original website
Inside booze-fuelled chaos of Magaluf that could be about to end as Spain wages war on rowdy Brit tourists
BUG-EYED with cocaine, a posse of teenage Brits sway past a store selling “I Love Sluts” T-shirts as they head towards Magaluf’s infamous Strip. Asked why they’ve come to the hard-partying Mallorcan resort, one yells: “Booze, booze, booze.”. It is almost 2am and the gaudy...
This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon
What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
lonelyplanet.com
Montenegro’s best beaches are ringed by beautiful scenery
Gorgeous views of the village of Sveti Stefan from the pinkish sands on its pretty beach © photosmatic / Shutterstock. The distance from one end of Montenegro’s coast to the other is not even 100km (62 miles) as the crow flies, yet this tiny country still manages to snag some of the best scenery the Mediterranean has to offer. Tucked between historic, fortified towns are small, sparkling coves, divided by rocky headlands and lapped by remarkably clear Adriatic waters.
Escape the crowds in the Vale of Glamorgan’s 14 miles of beautiful beaches, secluded coves and rugged cliffs
STAFF shortages and strikes have made jetting abroad a struggle for some this summer – so many turned to a staycation instead. But while millions of us headed for the familiar holiday hotspots of Devon and Cornwall, I was desperate to escape the crowds and go off the beaten track.
ship-technology.com
MSC Seascape Cruise Ship, US
The MSC Seascape cruise ship will embark on its maiden voyage in December 2022. MSC Seascape, a new Seaside-EVO class ship, will join MSC Cruises’ fleet in November 2022. Credit: MSC Cruises SA. MSC Seascape is a new Seaside EVO-class ship that will be operated by Switzerland-based cruise brand...
From Fiji to Phuket: 3 Sun-Drenched Resorts You Can Visit Now for an Endless Summer
Pumpkin spice and holiday music aren’t everyone’s cup of cider. If you’d gladly trade a “Silent Night” for sea air, sunshine and chilled Sauvignon, take note: It’s already spring in the sultry Southern Hemisphere, when temperatures rarely dip below 80 degrees Fahrenheit and where, by December, the island waters will be warmed by a full summer sun. Betsy Cox, CEO of Blackbook Concierge and magic-wand-waver to the most demanding clients, says it’s no surprise people are itching for the summer side of the globe this year. “They’ve spent the pandemic in the Hamptons, Miami and Malibu, then they went to the...
‘It was terrifying’: swooping magpies alarm world road championship cyclists
It is swooping season in Wollongong and several top riders at the 2022 UCI Road World Championships have been scared by the local birds’ behaviour
This Joshua Tree Estate Wants Give You a Country Club Experience in the Middle of the California Desert
You are cordially invited to California’s newest “country club”—located in the middle of the desert. This week, the Joshua Tree Country Club opened its doors, offering discerning travelers an arid getaway of pampering and sunbathing amid the state’s starkest terrain. The modern property was designed to be the ultimate desert playground for a family or a small group of friends. With four bedrooms and three and a half baths, it can accommodate up to eight guests. Upon entering the spacious living room, guests can gaze upon the safari-inspired artwork and golden accents from the ceiling light to the the framed photographs...
Illustrated scenes from the streets of London as the Queen is laid to rest
An artist's view of the people who made a pilgrimage to honor the queen
U.K.・
Thrillist
This 14th-Century Venetian Palace Might Be the Most Stunning Airbnb in Crete
We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. When I visited Crete in 2018, I had no idea...
cntraveler.com
The Belmond Orient Express Is Launching New December Routes to Europe’s Most Magical Winter Cities
The grandeur of Europe's most iconic train service is harnessing the cozy charm of the continent’s Christmas season this year: For the first time ever, Belmond's Venice Simplon-Orient-Express is extending its itineraries into the month of December. Until now, journeys on the luxe train have only been available from...
cntraveler.com
On Location: 'The Woman King' Takes Viewers to South African Game Reserves, Beaches, and Castles
In November 2021, the cast and crew of The Woman King, starring Viola Davis, descended on Cape Town to film. An epic in every sense of the word, the historical war film faced a present-day obstacle during production—one month into shooting, COVID caused the set to shut down as the Omicron variant arrived on the world stage.
Hail Hydra... the ultimate Greek paradise: Inside the dreamy island where cars (and mopeds) are banned - and it's just 90 minutes from Athens by ferry
Hydra – it's the Greece you've been dreaming of. If there were Greek island Top Trumps, this 12-mile-long (20km) Saronic Gulf honeypot would be nigh-on unbeatable. Let's run through the scores: Picturesque harbour – 100. Rustic tavernas – 100. Hidden coves – 90. Labyrinthine alleyways – 100. Chic boutique shops – 90. Turquoise waters – 90. Car-free tranquillity – 100.
Time Out Global
Spain’s new high-speed train will link Barcelona and Madrid for just €18
Fans of European rail travel are having an absolute bonanza this week. Yesterday we reported on France’s new high-speed trains, which will zoom from Paris to the Riviera in four-and-a-half hours. And now there’s news from Spain too: a new high-speed train service that will link the country’s two greatest cities – Barcelona and Madrid – for the unbelievably low price of €18 (£16, €18).
Spain holiday blow as strict Covid rules to be in place until at least November
BRITS with holidays booked for Spain this year have been warned that Covid rules will remain in place until at least November. Spain is one of the few European holiday destinations which still requires Brits to be fully vaccinated or have a Covid test to enter. This means having both...
brides.com
The Best Honeymoon Hotels and Resorts in Costa Rica
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. There are so many reasons to plan a honeymoon in Costa Rica. Beach lovers will find magical spots to explore on both the Caribbean and Pacific coasts, while lush jungles teem with spider monkeys, sloths, and tropical birds. Not surprisingly, with such a varied landscape and so much of life centering around the great outdoors, the opportunities for adventure are endless. Legendary swells have attracted surfers for decades, and zip-lining through the leafy canopy is an adrenaline-fueled highlight for many newlyweds. Rather trek to volcanos or swim in waterfalls? Go for it!
Time Out Global
Revealed: Europe’s most beautiful railway journeys
There are few pleasures quite as simple and sumptuous as a scenic railway. Gliding along to the gentle, rhythmic chuk-chuk of the rails, chilled out in a temperate carriage – perhaps with a delicious beverage in-hand – and surrounded by jaw-dropping views… what’s not to like?
msn.com
Quick Getaway to Great Keppel Island in Queensland
There aren’t too many islands in the Great Barrier Reef where you can escape the crowds for a quick getaway and stay in your own beach bungalow for a reasonable price. In fact, getting a bungalow at any kind of price ten steps from the beach is rare. This...
