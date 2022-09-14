ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon

What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
TRAVEL
lonelyplanet.com

Montenegro’s best beaches are ringed by beautiful scenery

Gorgeous views of the village of Sveti Stefan from the pinkish sands on its pretty beach © photosmatic / Shutterstock. The distance from one end of Montenegro’s coast to the other is not even 100km (62 miles) as the crow flies, yet this tiny country still manages to snag some of the best scenery the Mediterranean has to offer. Tucked between historic, fortified towns are small, sparkling coves, divided by rocky headlands and lapped by remarkably clear Adriatic waters.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
ship-technology.com

MSC Seascape Cruise Ship, US

The MSC Seascape cruise ship will embark on its maiden voyage in December 2022. MSC Seascape, a new Seaside-EVO class ship, will join MSC Cruises’ fleet in November 2022. Credit: MSC Cruises SA. MSC Seascape is a new Seaside EVO-class ship that will be operated by Switzerland-based cruise brand...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

From Fiji to Phuket: 3 Sun-Drenched Resorts You Can Visit Now for an Endless Summer

Pumpkin spice and holiday music aren’t everyone’s cup of cider. If you’d gladly trade a “Silent Night” for sea air, sunshine and chilled Sauvignon, take note: It’s already spring in the sultry Southern Hemisphere, when temperatures rarely dip below 80 degrees Fahrenheit and where, by December, the island waters will be warmed by a full summer sun.  Betsy Cox, CEO of Blackbook Concierge and magic-wand-waver to the most demanding clients, says it’s no surprise people are itching for the summer side of the globe this year. “They’ve spent the pandemic in the Hamptons, Miami and Malibu, then they went to the...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

This Joshua Tree Estate Wants Give You a Country Club Experience in the Middle of the California Desert

You are cordially invited to California’s newest “country club”—located in the middle of the desert. This week, the Joshua Tree Country Club opened its doors, offering discerning travelers an arid getaway of pampering and sunbathing amid the state’s starkest terrain.  The modern property was designed to be the ultimate desert playground for a family or a small group of friends. With four bedrooms and three and a half baths, it can accommodate up to eight guests.  Upon entering the spacious living room, guests can gaze upon the safari-inspired artwork and golden accents from the ceiling light to the the framed photographs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#Beaches#Tenerife#The Canary Islands#Travel Destinations#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Desert
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Travel
Daily Mail

Hail Hydra... the ultimate Greek paradise: Inside the dreamy island where cars (and mopeds) are banned - and it's just 90 minutes from Athens by ferry

Hydra – it's the Greece you've been dreaming of. If there were Greek island Top Trumps, this 12-mile-long (20km) Saronic Gulf honeypot would be nigh-on unbeatable. Let's run through the scores: Picturesque harbour – 100. Rustic tavernas – 100. Hidden coves – 90. Labyrinthine alleyways – 100. Chic boutique shops – 90. Turquoise waters – 90. Car-free tranquillity – 100.
TRAVEL
Time Out Global

Spain’s new high-speed train will link Barcelona and Madrid for just €18

Fans of European rail travel are having an absolute bonanza this week. Yesterday we reported on France’s new high-speed trains, which will zoom from Paris to the Riviera in four-and-a-half hours. And now there’s news from Spain too: a new high-speed train service that will link the country’s two greatest cities – Barcelona and Madrid – for the unbelievably low price of €18 (£16, €18).
TRAFFIC
brides.com

The Best Honeymoon Hotels and Resorts in Costa Rica

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. There are so many reasons to plan a honeymoon in Costa Rica. Beach lovers will find magical spots to explore on both the Caribbean and Pacific coasts, while lush jungles teem with spider monkeys, sloths, and tropical birds. Not surprisingly, with such a varied landscape and so much of life centering around the great outdoors, the opportunities for adventure are endless. Legendary swells have attracted surfers for decades, and zip-lining through the leafy canopy is an adrenaline-fueled highlight for many newlyweds. Rather trek to volcanos or swim in waterfalls? Go for it!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Time Out Global

Revealed: Europe’s most beautiful railway journeys

There are few pleasures quite as simple and sumptuous as a scenic railway. Gliding along to the gentle, rhythmic chuk-chuk of the rails, chilled out in a temperate carriage – perhaps with a delicious beverage in-hand – and surrounded by jaw-dropping views… what’s not to like?
TRAFFIC
msn.com

Quick Getaway to Great Keppel Island in Queensland

There aren’t too many islands in the Great Barrier Reef where you can escape the crowds for a quick getaway and stay in your own beach bungalow for a reasonable price. In fact, getting a bungalow at any kind of price ten steps from the beach is rare. This...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy