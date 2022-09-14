We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. There are so many reasons to plan a honeymoon in Costa Rica. Beach lovers will find magical spots to explore on both the Caribbean and Pacific coasts, while lush jungles teem with spider monkeys, sloths, and tropical birds. Not surprisingly, with such a varied landscape and so much of life centering around the great outdoors, the opportunities for adventure are endless. Legendary swells have attracted surfers for decades, and zip-lining through the leafy canopy is an adrenaline-fueled highlight for many newlyweds. Rather trek to volcanos or swim in waterfalls? Go for it!

