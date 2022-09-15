Read full article on original website
Facebook hit by strange glitch as bizarre posts start appearing in feeds
Facebook has been hit by a bizarre glitch, with strange posts appearing users’ feeds.Those logging onto Facebook on Wednesday morning just saw a flood of posts from strangers, which had been originally posted on the pages of celebrities.The issue appeared to stem from a technical problem with the system that automatically decides what posts will show up on on the news feed.Users rushed to post memes, taking advantage of the chaos to spam other people’s news feeds. Others complained that the issue had meant that Facebook was practically broken.The bug means that if anyone posts a comment on a...
Phone Arena
YouTube can now force users to watch as many as 10 ads in a roll
There are few things that can grind a user’s gears as much as an endless barrage of ads. Unfortunately, many free services rely on ad revenue and, by extension, bombard their users in order to make profits. YouTube even more so, with its controversial model of monetisation. But where...
Amazon's Thursday Night Football debut had a few technical problems
Viewers had some technical complaints about the streaming service's first game, but the broadcast went smooth overall.
Gizmodo
Users Exploit a Twitter Remote Work Bot to Claim Responsibility for the Challenger Shuttle Disaster
Have you ever wanted to gaslight an AI? Well, now you can, and it doesn’t take much more knowhow than a few strings of text. One Twitter-based bot is finding itself at the center of a potentially devastating exploit that has some AI researchers and developers equal parts bemused and concerned.
DIY Photography
Is BeReal losing its point?
When it first showed up, BeReal seemed like a breath of fresh air among all those social media filled with filtered faces, staged lives, and fake smiles. This app was dubbed “anti-Instagram,” as its goal was to have the users share the genuine, unstaged moments of their lives.
IGN
DDOS Attack Takes Major Activision Blizzard Games Offline for Hours
A DDOS attack against Activision Blizzard brought down the company's PC servers for hours, leaving many users unable to play games including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch. Activision Blizzard first acknowledged the issue in a tweet at 12:15am Pacific on September 14, saying it was investigating an...
Giphy says it’s so 'cringe' Meta should be allowed to buy it
Giphy is appealing a competition watchdog’s decision that Meta can’t own it, arguing its GIF offerings are “out of fashion.”
