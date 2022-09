From left, Gail Draper, Michele Tibbs, Lisa Swann, Brittany Townsley, Amy Stine and Steve Thalheimer accept the Excellence in Crossing the Finish Line Award from the Indiana Department of Education on behalf of Elkhart High School. Photo provided / Elkhart Community Schools

ELKHART — The Indiana Department of Education has formally recognized Elkhart High School as the top school in the state for student participation in the Crossing the Finish Line program.

This recognition for Excellence in Crossing the Finish Line included the presentation of $500,000 to the high school.