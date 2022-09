Entrance fees at Alabama’s state parks will be waived on Saturday, National Public Lands Day. “The past few years have shown us just how important outdoor recreation is to our health and wellbeing,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a written statement. “Spending time outdoors can reset our minds and refresh our spirits. Because of that, I encourage you to visit any of our Alabama State Parks on National Public Lands Day and experience some of the best our state has to offer.”

ALABAMA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO