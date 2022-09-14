ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVUE

Mother of two struggling with affordability in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Loremise Laiosie is a mother of two. She is originally from Haiti but has lived in Texas for many years. “I am from [Haiti] where all the chaos is, I have been very blessed," she said about moving to Texas. She has called Austin home for...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman identified as victim in Northeast Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas - The woman shot and killed at a Northeast Austin apartment complex early Thursday morning has been identified. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a call just before 2:30 a.m. Sept. 15 about a shooting in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive at the Cameron Apartments.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says

AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Animal neglect case against Burnet County official moves to different court

BURNET COUNTY, Texas - Burnet County Commissioner Bill Wall appeared in a county courtroom Friday afternoon not to deny his cattle were in bad condition. When he walked out of court and onto the Burnet town square, Wall offered a brief explanation, saying "All farmers and ranchers always want so more rain, for sure, no doubt."
BURNET COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Threat against Akins ECHS made on social media; Austin ISD investigating

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Independent School District says it has been made aware of a threat on social media made against Akins Early College High School. Austin ISD says that is actively investigating and that it does not believe there is a threat to the school. Additional Austin ISD police...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Tech upgrades coming to Round Rock Police Department

Round Rock City Council during its September meeting approved funding for these upgrades. The two agenda items greenlighted RRPD to get the latest versions of its 3D scene rendering technology and improve its Flock camera systems, which include license plate readers.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing 88-year-old woman found safe in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An 88-year-old woman reported missing Thursday has been found safe. The Austin Police Department asked for the public's help in locating Frances Charlene Simmons, who was last seen Thursday morning at her North Austin home. Simmons had been last seen at her home in the 3700 block...
AUSTIN, TX
Elgin Courier

Human smuggling takedown op near Elgin

Arrests and indictments Tuesday south of Elgin were part of a regional effort to take down human traffickers. On Sept. 13, the U.S. Department of Justice, along with its partners, conducted an operation that "disrupted and dismantled a prolific human smuggling operation in Texas and across the southern United States," said the DOJ in a statement.
ELGIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Akins ECHS released from 'hold', resumes normal schedule

AUSTIN, Texas - The hold at Akins Early College High School has been lifted after Austin ISD police said they found no threat. At 3:28 p.m., Austin ISD tweeted the district police determined there was no threat, and the hold would be lifted, releasing students and staff. The school will...
AUSTIN, TX

