Read full article on original website
Related
Mother of two struggling with affordability in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Loremise Laiosie is a mother of two. She is originally from Haiti but has lived in Texas for many years. “I am from [Haiti] where all the chaos is, I have been very blessed," she said about moving to Texas. She has called Austin home for...
fox7austin.com
Woman identified as victim in Northeast Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - The woman shot and killed at a Northeast Austin apartment complex early Thursday morning has been identified. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a call just before 2:30 a.m. Sept. 15 about a shooting in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive at the Cameron Apartments.
Home holdup: Austin Energy application process is backed up
They went under contract for the home in December, and their project manager said they paid their Austin Energy application fees in March — the same week they got them.
fox7austin.com
East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says
AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New steps to address human trafficking in Austin
It started when she was a child. Crystal Sepulveda was trafficked by a family member.
fox7austin.com
Animal neglect case against Burnet County official moves to different court
BURNET COUNTY, Texas - Burnet County Commissioner Bill Wall appeared in a county courtroom Friday afternoon not to deny his cattle were in bad condition. When he walked out of court and onto the Burnet town square, Wall offered a brief explanation, saying "All farmers and ranchers always want so more rain, for sure, no doubt."
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin Fire Department, a multi-vehicle collision occurred in southwest Travis County on Wednesday morning. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
fox7austin.com
Threat against Akins ECHS made on social media; Austin ISD investigating
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Independent School District says it has been made aware of a threat on social media made against Akins Early College High School. Austin ISD says that is actively investigating and that it does not believe there is a threat to the school. Additional Austin ISD police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turning drier and hotter as highs close in on 100º
Rain chances dry up after Saturday with high heat and slightly lower humidity as we head into fall. -- Nick Bannin
Tech upgrades coming to Round Rock Police Department
Round Rock City Council during its September meeting approved funding for these upgrades. The two agenda items greenlighted RRPD to get the latest versions of its 3D scene rendering technology and improve its Flock camera systems, which include license plate readers.
Austin police announce 17 changes to protest response policies
On Friday, the Austin Police Department said it would announce changes to its policing policies for protests.
fox7austin.com
Missing 88-year-old woman found safe in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An 88-year-old woman reported missing Thursday has been found safe. The Austin Police Department asked for the public's help in locating Frances Charlene Simmons, who was last seen Thursday morning at her North Austin home. Simmons had been last seen at her home in the 3700 block...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 Texas-based barbershops among 12 best in the country, report says
Who's got the best barbershop in America? Texas, California, somewhere else perhaps? Well, today of all days we are choosing to celebrate them all!
School threats: Law enforcement warns of severe punishment
Hutto's police chief said that if you're ten years or older in Texas and you make a threat or commit a criminal offense, you can be arrested by law enforcement and handled by juvenile services.
Elgin Courier
Human smuggling takedown op near Elgin
Arrests and indictments Tuesday south of Elgin were part of a regional effort to take down human traffickers. On Sept. 13, the U.S. Department of Justice, along with its partners, conducted an operation that "disrupted and dismantled a prolific human smuggling operation in Texas and across the southern United States," said the DOJ in a statement.
myfoxzone.com
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Pecan Street Festival, UT football and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area. From a long-running street festival to a battle between University of Texas institutions, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s a...
How long you have to work to afford a mortgage in Texas, Austin
A new study shows just how long Americans need to work to be able to afford a monthly mortgage payment.
Hays County downgraded to low COVID risk as Fayette County jumps to high risk in CDC update
Each week since Feb. 24, the CDC has assigned a "COVID-19 Community Level" to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
South Austin bakery Crema closes due to rising rent, inflation
Crema Bakery in South Austin is closing its doors for good after nearly a decade of serving the community. They said rent was just too high and they couldn't keep up with the rising cost.
fox7austin.com
Akins ECHS released from 'hold', resumes normal schedule
AUSTIN, Texas - The hold at Akins Early College High School has been lifted after Austin ISD police said they found no threat. At 3:28 p.m., Austin ISD tweeted the district police determined there was no threat, and the hold would be lifted, releasing students and staff. The school will...
Comments / 0