Lapel, IN

saturdaytradition.com

Indiana's Donaven McCulley sparks scoring drive with huge reception

Donaven McCulley is on one to start Indiana’s Week 3 battle against Western Kentucky. He took a pass from Connor Bazelak for a huge gain across midfield, setting up Indiana’s first touchdown of the day. The sophomore receiver threw quite the stiff arm too. Here’s the eventual score...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are currently setting the pace at rebuilding in the NBA after trading Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics. The Pacers finished with a 25-57 record last season while also ending the season on a ten game losing streak. Fortunately, Indiana had three picks in this year's NBA Draft. Here is a look at who the Pacers selected.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
247Sports

Charles Campbell's 'higher standards' led him to IU football heroics against Western Kentucky

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Exactly one week ago to the day, Tom Allen looked into Charles Campbell's eyes and told the redshirt senior kicker that he had no problem benching him. Campbell looked right back at Allen in agreement, knowing his performance last Saturday against Idaho wasn't nearly to the standard that the third-year starter holds himself to. Torrential rain or not, missing two field goals in a game – one of which was fortunately negated by a penalty – wasn't acceptable, not for Allen and certainly not for Campbell.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Look: IU football locker room scenes after dramatic win over Western Kentucky

Watch below celebratory scenes from Indiana’s post-game locker room after a dramatic 33-30 overtime win over Western Kentucky. The Hoosier improved to 3-0 and will travel to Cincinnati next weekend. Bazelak and Allen postgame, highlights and stats. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WLFI.com

Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on September 16:. Delphi def. Tri-Central, 34-17. Fountain Central def. Attica, 49-6. Lebanon def. Frankfort, 63-27. LCC def. Tipton, 35-21. Lafayette Jeff def. Munice Central, 55-0. Carmel def. Lawrence North, 38-14. Lewis Cass...
LAFAYETTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Strong storms headed towards Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Most of Sunday will be dry throughout the day. Then Sunday evening into early Monday strong storms will be headed towards Indiana. Super warm days are ahead as we wrap up the summer season in Indiana. But just as quickly as we warm our air temperatures to the low 90s, a sharp drop in heat will follow. Storms late Sunday night.
INDIANA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR?

Sean Ash of WTHR-TV is Indianapolis residents’ favorite meteorologist. They have been following his weather forecasts for the last nine years. But in the previous four weeks, his viewers haven’t seen him on the Channel 13 news. That made them wonder what happened to meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR. However, their concerns have been addressed by the weather reporter. So, where is Sean Ash? Here’s what the meteorologist said about his whereabouts.
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Downtown Carmel Indiana Restaurants

Downtown Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant cultural hub with year-round festivals and events. Its location is north of Indianapolis. With the combination of music, entertainment, food, and theater offered in this small town environment, from delicious restaurants to family-friendly activities, Downtown Carmel is genuinely one of a kind. The downtown...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
indianapolismonthly.com

The Deep-Rooted History Of Old Hickory

Outside the Old Hickory factory in Shelbyville, stacks of Hickory saplings dry in “The Yard.” Although the business has been around since the 19th century, it moved to this building in 1982. Longtime Old Hickory employee Ron Barngrover works at the doweling machine, creating tenons (whittled ends) for...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
showmegrantcounty.com

Hoosier History Comes to Life at Mississinewa 1812

Oct. 7 – 9 Mississinewa 1812 in Grant County is the largest living history event in the country, depicting the War of 1812. The weekend long, family-friendly event features a Battle of Mississinewa reenactment, British and American military encampments, a Native American village, a wilderness camp, a voyagers camp and a river town. Featuring several merchants, artisans and food vendors, the River Town is expansive.
INDIANA STATE

