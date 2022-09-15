BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Exactly one week ago to the day, Tom Allen looked into Charles Campbell's eyes and told the redshirt senior kicker that he had no problem benching him. Campbell looked right back at Allen in agreement, knowing his performance last Saturday against Idaho wasn't nearly to the standard that the third-year starter holds himself to. Torrential rain or not, missing two field goals in a game – one of which was fortunately negated by a penalty – wasn't acceptable, not for Allen and certainly not for Campbell.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO