2022 NBA Draft Review: Indiana PacersAdrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersGreenfield, IN
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
Indiana goalposts almost come down thanks to huge collision with players (Video)
The Indiana goalposts looked in danger of falling after a whole swarm of players came barrelling into the base during a Hail Mary attempt. College football Saturdays have featured plenty of goalposts coming down. They just usually happen during raucous, field-storming celebrations. This Saturday, Indiana’s goalposts threatened to fall for...
Hoosiers Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson Talk Hoops on BTN Tailgate Show
Indiana basketball stars Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson joined the Big Ten Network's Tailgate Show on Saturday prior to the Hoosiers' football game with Western Kentucky. They talked hoops and had lots of laughs. Here's what they had to say.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana's Donaven McCulley sparks scoring drive with huge reception
Donaven McCulley is on one to start Indiana’s Week 3 battle against Western Kentucky. He took a pass from Connor Bazelak for a huge gain across midfield, setting up Indiana’s first touchdown of the day. The sophomore receiver threw quite the stiff arm too. Here’s the eventual score...
2022 NBA Draft Review: Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers are currently setting the pace at rebuilding in the NBA after trading Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics. The Pacers finished with a 25-57 record last season while also ending the season on a ten game losing streak. Fortunately, Indiana had three picks in this year's NBA Draft. Here is a look at who the Pacers selected.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Sheridan Wins 700th Football Game and Bud Wright Wins 440th Game 42-0 Over Clinton Prairie
Coach Bud Wright and the Sheridan Blackhawks defeated Clinton Prairie Friday night 42 to 0 and brought the total number of Sheridan Blackhawk football wins to 700 and took Coach Wright’s Football career wins to 440, best in the state of Indiana and one of the best in the United States.
Charles Campbell's 'higher standards' led him to IU football heroics against Western Kentucky
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Exactly one week ago to the day, Tom Allen looked into Charles Campbell's eyes and told the redshirt senior kicker that he had no problem benching him. Campbell looked right back at Allen in agreement, knowing his performance last Saturday against Idaho wasn't nearly to the standard that the third-year starter holds himself to. Torrential rain or not, missing two field goals in a game – one of which was fortunately negated by a penalty – wasn't acceptable, not for Allen and certainly not for Campbell.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball staff visits some familiar faces, and new names emerge in week two on the road
The IU basketball staff continued to jet around the country during week two of the fall recruiting period. And their visits to high school prospects over the last week provided more clues as to both the staff priorities and new names worth a mention. Here are some of the prospects...
insidethehall.com
Indiana picked to win the Big Ten by Lindy’s Sports, Trayce Jackson-Davis named preseason Big Ten player of the year
The Lindy’s Sports 2022-23 preview magazine – an annual publication previewing the upcoming college basketball season – hit newsstands this week. Lindy’s, which picked Indiana as its preseason No. 6 team nationally, has a regional cover being sold in Indiana featuring Xavier Johnson. Here are some...
thedailyhoosier.com
Look: IU football locker room scenes after dramatic win over Western Kentucky
Watch below celebratory scenes from Indiana’s post-game locker room after a dramatic 33-30 overtime win over Western Kentucky. The Hoosier improved to 3-0 and will travel to Cincinnati next weekend. Bazelak and Allen postgame, highlights and stats. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”...
Operation Football scores - Sept. 16, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around the state of Indiana on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022:. Purdue Polytechnic Englewood vs. Indpls Attucks, ccd.
WLFI.com
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on September 16:. Delphi def. Tri-Central, 34-17. Fountain Central def. Attica, 49-6. Lebanon def. Frankfort, 63-27. LCC def. Tipton, 35-21. Lafayette Jeff def. Munice Central, 55-0. Carmel def. Lawrence North, 38-14. Lewis Cass...
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at […]
cbs4indy.com
Strong storms headed towards Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Most of Sunday will be dry throughout the day. Then Sunday evening into early Monday strong storms will be headed towards Indiana. Super warm days are ahead as we wrap up the summer season in Indiana. But just as quickly as we warm our air temperatures to the low 90s, a sharp drop in heat will follow. Storms late Sunday night.
WISH-TV
Competitive eaters ‘The Hungry Couple’ to take on tenderloin challenge
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jumbo breaded tenderloins are an Indiana tradition. Two competitive eaters — who also happen to be husband and wife — will get a taste of this tradition on Friday in a very special, very tasty competition. Competitive eater Miki Sudo and her husband, Nick...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR?
Sean Ash of WTHR-TV is Indianapolis residents’ favorite meteorologist. They have been following his weather forecasts for the last nine years. But in the previous four weeks, his viewers haven’t seen him on the Channel 13 news. That made them wonder what happened to meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR. However, their concerns have been addressed by the weather reporter. So, where is Sean Ash? Here’s what the meteorologist said about his whereabouts.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Downtown Carmel Indiana Restaurants
Downtown Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant cultural hub with year-round festivals and events. Its location is north of Indianapolis. With the combination of music, entertainment, food, and theater offered in this small town environment, from delicious restaurants to family-friendly activities, Downtown Carmel is genuinely one of a kind. The downtown...
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings announces pregnancy with second child
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings visited “All Indiana” on Thursday with a special announcement!. Watch to see her fun fall forecast turn out to be a pregnancy announcement.
indianapolismonthly.com
The Deep-Rooted History Of Old Hickory
Outside the Old Hickory factory in Shelbyville, stacks of Hickory saplings dry in “The Yard.” Although the business has been around since the 19th century, it moved to this building in 1982. Longtime Old Hickory employee Ron Barngrover works at the doweling machine, creating tenons (whittled ends) for...
showmegrantcounty.com
Hoosier History Comes to Life at Mississinewa 1812
Oct. 7 – 9 Mississinewa 1812 in Grant County is the largest living history event in the country, depicting the War of 1812. The weekend long, family-friendly event features a Battle of Mississinewa reenactment, British and American military encampments, a Native American village, a wilderness camp, a voyagers camp and a river town. Featuring several merchants, artisans and food vendors, the River Town is expansive.
