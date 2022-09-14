Read full article on original website
Related
myfoxzone.com
Meet the Mariachi de los Texas Rangers
ARLINGTON, Texas — Performing for tens of thousands of people at Globe Life Field, Roger Martinez and his team are suiting up before the game. "You hear the crowd roar every and that's just like 'Man, it's awesome,'" said Martinez. They wear their Texas Rangers logo proudly, but not...
myfoxzone.com
World's largest hot rod association moves HQ to Texas Motor Speedway
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth is welcoming another top-tier business from the west coast. Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the world’s largest hot-rod association and producer of America's favorite car shows, announced Thursday it had moved its headquarters from Pleasanton, California, to Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). The...
Comments / 0