ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 1

Related
wamc.org

Vermont State Forester discusses expectations for fall foliage season

Numerous factors influence the vibrance and length of the coming fall foliage season. Among them are the amount of rain and what types of stresses the trees have been exposed to over the course of the growing season. In Vermont a range of colors are anticipated each year from the deep reds and rusty oranges produced by maple and oak trees to the yellow leaves of Alder and beech trees.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Come Visit the Vermont Building at the Big E

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Big E is now open! From now through October 2nd, visit the Avenue of the States during the Big E, the only fair in the U.S. where more than one state participates. On this educational thoroughfare you'll see impressive replicas of each...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
City
Bennington, VT
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
iheart.com

Watch: Lake Champlain Monster Spotted on Sonar?

A cryptozoologist in Vermont has captured some truly intriguing sonar footage which shows a sizeable anomaly that just might the legendary monster of Lake Champlain. The tantalizing footage was recorded on September 10th by dedicated researcher Katy Elizabeth, who has spent the last decade searching for the famed creature, affectionately known as Champy, by way of her boat 'Kelpie II,' which is outfitted with an array of equipment designed to possibly spot the iconic cryptid. It would seem that her persistence may have paid off in a big way just a few days ago, when the sonar aboard the vessel filmed something rather remarkable.
ASTRONOMY
WSBS

Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?

Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Coolidge
Person
Robert Frost
Person
Benton Mackaye
Person
Abraham Lincoln
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Voter Info Booklet Does Not Include Question 4

By now, you have probably received your red Massachusetts Information For Voters booklet in the mail detailing the 2022 statewide ballot questions to appear on the November 8, 2022, ballot. Be forewarned the booklet is incomplete. The 30-page ballot question guide, published by Secretary of the Commonwealth Willam Francis Galvin,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
manchesterinklink.com

The NH surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

MANCHESTER, NH – A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Science Museum#Historic Buildings#National Parks#Travel Destinations#The National Park Service#State
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days

USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
iBerkshires.com

Vt Fish & Wildlife Warns About Rabbit Virus

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus, a highly contagious virus capable of affecting rabbits and snowshoe hare, is appearing in states close to Vermont and Massachusetts and may show up here according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. There have been no cases in either state but...
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New Hampshire Snow in September? Yup

The fall season and wintertime cycle are already here, and we're not even in autumn yet. And whether you're excited or not, we Northern New Englanders know how this plays out each year. Snow is not that shocking outside of the true winter season, albeit it can still be unsettling and a bummer. We do cherish our summery temps that linger into September.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy