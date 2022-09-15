Read full article on original website
WCAX
Who can call themselves Abenaki? Dispute between Vermont, Canadian tribes
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Who qualifies as Abenaki? That’s the question at the center of a disagreement between Vermont Abenaki and Canadian Abenaki. Vermont’s Abenaki tribes are speaking out against members of the Odanak First Nation, an Abenaki reserve in Quebec. At a University of Vermont conference, the...
wamc.org
Vermont State Forester discusses expectations for fall foliage season
Numerous factors influence the vibrance and length of the coming fall foliage season. Among them are the amount of rain and what types of stresses the trees have been exposed to over the course of the growing season. In Vermont a range of colors are anticipated each year from the deep reds and rusty oranges produced by maple and oak trees to the yellow leaves of Alder and beech trees.
The New York Times says Mass. has 2 of the best restaurants in America
Two restaurants in Maine also made the list. The New York Times has again scoured the country for its annual list of favorite restaurants in the nation, and two Massachusetts eateries made the cut. The publication released its 50 favorite restaurants in America in 2022 on Monday and included Neptune...
vermontbiz.com
Come Visit the Vermont Building at the Big E
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Big E is now open! From now through October 2nd, visit the Avenue of the States during the Big E, the only fair in the U.S. where more than one state participates. On this educational thoroughfare you'll see impressive replicas of each...
This New England High School Just Missed the Top 25 Best US Schools List at No. 26
Parents, it's that time of year to apply to colleges for high school seniors. Does it really matter which school you attend for high school? Some say yes, because not all high schools are created equal. According to U.S.News & World Report, the magazine released rankings for public high schools...
iheart.com
Watch: Lake Champlain Monster Spotted on Sonar?
A cryptozoologist in Vermont has captured some truly intriguing sonar footage which shows a sizeable anomaly that just might the legendary monster of Lake Champlain. The tantalizing footage was recorded on September 10th by dedicated researcher Katy Elizabeth, who has spent the last decade searching for the famed creature, affectionately known as Champy, by way of her boat 'Kelpie II,' which is outfitted with an array of equipment designed to possibly spot the iconic cryptid. It would seem that her persistence may have paid off in a big way just a few days ago, when the sonar aboard the vessel filmed something rather remarkable.
In one Vermont school district, the practice of physically restraining students has drawn scrutiny
The Harwood Unified Union School District once reported more restraints — instances where staff physically restricted a student’s movement — than any other Vermont district. Read the story on VTDigger here: In one Vermont school district, the practice of physically restraining students has drawn scrutiny.
Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?
Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
Massachusetts Voter Info Booklet Does Not Include Question 4
By now, you have probably received your red Massachusetts Information For Voters booklet in the mail detailing the 2022 statewide ballot questions to appear on the November 8, 2022, ballot. Be forewarned the booklet is incomplete. The 30-page ballot question guide, published by Secretary of the Commonwealth Willam Francis Galvin,...
3 Vermont municipalities asked for 2020 election ballots for inspection
The public records requests to inspect the ballots appear to be part of a national movement by election deniers. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont municipalities asked for 2020 election ballots for inspection.
In West Cornwall, one development offers insight into the barriers to expanding new housing in Vermont
More than four years in the making, the project has been scaled back and cut in half. Read the story on VTDigger here: In West Cornwall, one development offers insight into the barriers to expanding new housing in Vermont.
manchesterinklink.com
The NH surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
MANCHESTER, NH – A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days
USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
mynbc5.com
Despite rain, Pride Center VT's Annual Pride Parade and Festival brings out it's largest crowd yet
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Pride Center of Vermont made its presence known in Sunday's largest pride parade and festival event since the celebratory tradition began in 1983. “It’s fantastic because we outgrew Battery Park, it was too small to accommodate the level of celebration,” said Mike Bensel, executive director of Pride Center of Vermont.
New Hampshire Ranks Among Most Expensive States for Household Bills
We all know that living in New England can be incredibly expensive. The housing market is crazy, and so many people are struggling as they wonder if they can afford to buy a house or even pay rent. When it comes to household bills, the Granite State also ranks pretty...
iBerkshires.com
Vt Fish & Wildlife Warns About Rabbit Virus
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus, a highly contagious virus capable of affecting rabbits and snowshoe hare, is appearing in states close to Vermont and Massachusetts and may show up here according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. There have been no cases in either state but...
Deputy sheriffs vote for union representation by the Vermont State Employees’ Association
In a 16-1 vote, state-paid deputy sheriffs voted to begin working toward a first contract with VSEA. Read the story on VTDigger here: Deputy sheriffs vote for union representation by the Vermont State Employees’ Association.
Does New Hampshire’s $5.7 Million Lottery Winner Live in Your Town?
Lady luck struck again in New Hampshire on Friday night, when someone in Auburn took home the grand prize in the Lucky for Life lottery drawing. The winner takes home a $5.75 million payout overall, after picking the numbers 23-33-34-35-42, and Lucky Ball 14. And after noticing they went with...
New Hampshire approves energy assistance package
The aid bill is scaled down from Gov. Chris Sununu's proposal to give all ratepayers an automatic $100 credit.
New Hampshire Snow in September? Yup
The fall season and wintertime cycle are already here, and we're not even in autumn yet. And whether you're excited or not, we Northern New Englanders know how this plays out each year. Snow is not that shocking outside of the true winter season, albeit it can still be unsettling and a bummer. We do cherish our summery temps that linger into September.
