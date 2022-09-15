Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WPBF News 25
Gas leak in Jensen Beach causes restaurant evacuation, road shutdown
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at your latest forecast. Update: As of 4:43 p.m. the gas leak has been fixed. Martin County officials said that a construction worker hit a gas line in Jensen Beach around 1 p.m. Saturday. Martin County Fire Rescue said it happened...
cityoffortpierce.com
City Temporarily Closes Manatee Parking Lot for U.S. National Firefighter Challenge 2022
City Temporarily Closes Manatee Parking Lot for U.S. National Firefighter Challenge 2022. The City of Fort Pierce will be closing the Manatee Parking Lot and Boat Ramps from Monday, September 19th to Sunday, September 25th, 2022, to host the U.S. National Firefighter Challenge Championships powered by Indian River State College.
veronews.com
Updated townhome comes with dock and new boat lift
The owners of 4800 Bethel Creek Dr. #6S in Bethel Isle are self-proclaimed thinkers inclined to take a while to make up their minds about a home purchase. That was until they discovered the townhouse tucked away in Bethel Isle. They knew it was just what they were looking and didn’t waste any time making it their family getaway.
New homes, businesses part of Riviera Beach revitalization plan
Work is underway to bring new life to a busy intersection in Riviera Beach. After years of sitting vacant, an old bank could soon turn into new homes and businesses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs12.com
Construction worker hits gas line, north and southbound lanes on US1 closed
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office reports that the north and southbound lanes of US1 in Jensen Beach are closed after a construction worker hit a gas line near Eugenia street. Traffic is being diverted to West Moreland and Goldenrod and should be taken into...
bdb.org
HEDRICK BROTHERS CONSTRUCTION ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS
West Palm Beach, FL (September 13, 2022) … RELEASE PDF Hedrick Brothers Construction, a West Palm Beach headquartered construction management company, is pleased to announce the promotions of Joe Morin to Project Executive, Luxury Residential Division and Melissa Bailes to Senior Pursuit Manager. Joe Morin has been promoted to...
Five incredible things happening in West Palm Beach's south end, or SoSo, community
West Palm Beach has experienced some rapid changes since the pandemic with more people and more financial institutions moving to what is now dubbed "Wall Street South." With that has come plans that will transform the city's south end, or SoSo community, with a revamped golf course, an updated plaza with residential units, an added grocery store and new townhomes.
veronews.com
Modern makeover will suit old ‘Patio’ location to a tee
The stodgy old Patio Restaurant building at U.S. 1 and 11th Avenue is on the verge of a decidedly modern transformation. A group of investors who leased the landmark structure over the summer plan to open the 19th Hole Virtual Golf Bar and Grill there in the first quarter of 2023, according to managing partner Bob Gruber.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police release new clues in thefts at Palm Beach Gardens shopping center
New details and clues came out Friday about a string of recent thefts happening in a Palm Beach Gardens shopping center.
With more than 1,500 new apartments in sight, Delray Beach also wants new businesses to thrive
With more than 1,500 apartments in development, Delray Beach’s Congress Avenue has quickly become fertile ground for developers looking to build new housing in a city with that has a scarcity of available land. While city officials are encouraging growth in the area and recognize housing continues to be a major need in the city, they’re also trying to strike a balance and make sure it doesn’t ...
hometownnewstc.com
PSL Board tables FP&L special exception request
PORT ST. LUCIE – The Planning & Zoning Board here voted unanimously Sept. 6 to table a special-exemption request from Florida Power & Light for parking third-party vehicles on its Jennings Road property until staff and company officials could clear up a discrepancy in the wording and potentially hold a neighborhood meeting.
CRITICAL CRASH: GLADES ROAD CLOSED AT TURNPIKE IN WEST BOCA RATON
MASSIVE DIESEL FUEL SPILL… EXPECT TRAFFIC PROBLEMS FOR HOURS. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:35 a.m. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue provided BocaNewsNow.com with the following statement: “At approximately 7:30 this morning, PBCFR Units were dispatched to the intersection of Concord Green and Glades Road in western Boca Raton for a Car Accident. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wqcs.org
City of Fort Pierce Offers Utility Bill Assistance to Residents
Fort Pierce - Friday September 16, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce is offering utility bill assistance for a limited time to help offset the impact of the increased cost of utilities recently experienced by our residents. Qualified households will receive a one-time payment of $250 per household that will...
hometownnewstc.com
Humane Society of Vero Beach rescues beagles from huge cruelty case
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - Many people heard about a huge animal cruelty case in which 4,000 beagles were confiscated from Envigo, a breeding facility that supplied dogs to laboratories. What most don’t know is the inspiring connection to Indian River County. Envigo is located in Cumberland, Virginia. Through early...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Space Coast Pride Fest returns bigger than ever
BREVARD COUNTY — There’s no better feeling than being comfortable in your skin and accepted for who you are. Brevard County is going to share some love as the public is invited to attend a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community this month. The Space Coast Pride Festival and...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Florida Tech mural in downtown Melbourne renovated by local artist
MELBOURNE - Florida Tech’s downtown Melbourne mural “Ad Astra,” which was originally painted by Christopher Maslow in 2016, has recently received a restoration by the artist, according to a release from the school. The mural, 90 feet in length, is located on the western wall of a...
WPBF News 25
A special sweet sixteen in Jensen Beach held in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. According to St. Jude’s hospital, 43 kids in the U.S. are diagnosed with a form of cancer every day. One of those kids from Martin County is still making a difference long after losing her own cancer battle. A sweet sixteen will be held in her honor in Jensen Beach. Her mother said she wanted to help other kids with cancer and their families.
Missing West Palm Beach boy reunited with parents
West Palm Beach police say that a missing 8-year-old boy has been found safe. Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the child was located safely just before 6 p.m.
West Palm Beach renter gets air conditioner fixed after contacting Contact 5
Lys Joseph said his family of seven, including his six-year-old granddaughter, were living in their West Palm Beach apartment since Aug. 19 without air conditioning.
Comments / 2