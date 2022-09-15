ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

veronews.com

Updated townhome comes with dock and new boat lift

The owners of 4800 Bethel Creek Dr. #6S in Bethel Isle are self-proclaimed thinkers inclined to take a while to make up their minds about a home purchase. That was until they discovered the townhouse tucked away in Bethel Isle. They knew it was just what they were looking and didn’t waste any time making it their family getaway.
VERO BEACH, FL
bdb.org

HEDRICK BROTHERS CONSTRUCTION ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS

West Palm Beach, FL (September 13, 2022) … RELEASE PDF Hedrick Brothers Construction, a West Palm Beach headquartered construction management company, is pleased to announce the promotions of Joe Morin to Project Executive, Luxury Residential Division and Melissa Bailes to Senior Pursuit Manager. Joe Morin has been promoted to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Five incredible things happening in West Palm Beach's south end, or SoSo, community

West Palm Beach has experienced some rapid changes since the pandemic with more people and more financial institutions moving to what is now dubbed "Wall Street South." With that has come plans that will transform the city's south end, or SoSo community, with a revamped golf course, an updated plaza with residential units, an added grocery store and new townhomes.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Modern makeover will suit old ‘Patio’ location to a tee

The stodgy old Patio Restaurant building at U.S. 1 and 11th Avenue is on the verge of a decidedly modern transformation. A group of investors who leased the landmark structure over the summer plan to open the 19th Hole Virtual Golf Bar and Grill there in the first quarter of 2023, according to managing partner Bob Gruber.
VERO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

With more than 1,500 new apartments in sight, Delray Beach also wants new businesses to thrive

With more than 1,500 apartments in development, Delray Beach’s Congress Avenue has quickly become fertile ground for developers looking to build new housing in a city with that has a scarcity of available land. While city officials are encouraging growth in the area and recognize housing continues to be a major need in the city, they’re also trying to strike a balance and make sure it doesn’t ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

PSL Board tables FP&L special exception request

PORT ST. LUCIE – The Planning & Zoning Board here voted unanimously Sept. 6 to table a special-exemption request from Florida Power & Light for parking third-party vehicles on its Jennings Road property until staff and company officials could clear up a discrepancy in the wording and potentially hold a neighborhood meeting.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CRITICAL CRASH: GLADES ROAD CLOSED AT TURNPIKE IN WEST BOCA RATON

MASSIVE DIESEL FUEL SPILL… EXPECT TRAFFIC PROBLEMS FOR HOURS. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:35 a.m. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue provided BocaNewsNow.com with the following statement: “At approximately 7:30 this morning, PBCFR Units were dispatched to the intersection of Concord Green and Glades Road in western Boca Raton for a Car Accident.  […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
wqcs.org

City of Fort Pierce Offers Utility Bill Assistance to Residents

Fort Pierce - Friday September 16, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce is offering utility bill assistance for a limited time to help offset the impact of the increased cost of utilities recently experienced by our residents. Qualified households will receive a one-time payment of $250 per household that will...
FORT PIERCE, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Humane Society of Vero Beach rescues beagles from huge cruelty case

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - Many people heard about a huge animal cruelty case in which 4,000 beagles were confiscated from Envigo, a breeding facility that supplied dogs to laboratories. What most don’t know is the inspiring connection to Indian River County. Envigo is located in Cumberland, Virginia. Through early...
VERO BEACH, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Space Coast Pride Fest returns bigger than ever

BREVARD COUNTY — There’s no better feeling than being comfortable in your skin and accepted for who you are. Brevard County is going to share some love as the public is invited to attend a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community this month. The Space Coast Pride Festival and...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Florida Tech mural in downtown Melbourne renovated by local artist

MELBOURNE - Florida Tech’s downtown Melbourne mural “Ad Astra,” which was originally painted by Christopher Maslow in 2016, has recently received a restoration by the artist, according to a release from the school. The mural, 90 feet in length, is located on the western wall of a...
MELBOURNE, FL
WPBF News 25

A special sweet sixteen in Jensen Beach held in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. According to St. Jude’s hospital, 43 kids in the U.S. are diagnosed with a form of cancer every day. One of those kids from Martin County is still making a difference long after losing her own cancer battle. A sweet sixteen will be held in her honor in Jensen Beach. Her mother said she wanted to help other kids with cancer and their families.
JENSEN BEACH, FL

