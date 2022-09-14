ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

nerej.com

Five R.I. companies come together to transform building while the business inside stays open

Riverside, RI The thing Rhode Island is perhaps most famous for is for being (at least for the last 245 years) the smallest state in the U.S. A recently completed renovation project in this East Providence neighborhood demonstrates this admirably. One of Rhode Island’s largest employers and one of the biggest pharmacies in the country is CVS. They are, in a way, a representative of Rhode Island on nearly every Main St. in America, projecting solidarity and dependability to the customers.
ECONOMY
rinewstoday.com

In the news… updates for 9-17-22

$36 million paving project for the entire I-295 corridor, from the Massachusetts state line in Cumberland to the I-95 interchange in Warwick. A dance school located in part of the building that collapsed in Providence is not dislocated. The newly renovated Park Theatre sustained extensive damage from the rains and...
POLITICS
WPRI 12 News

Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

State says bluefin tuna catch was illegal

(WJAR) — Environmental police officers issued a criminal summons to a Massachusetts charter boat captain for allegedly failing to have the required commercial fishing license and permit. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said environmental police came across the boat fishing commercially for giant bluefin tuna in state...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
State
Rhode Island State
WPRI

Left Behind: A Target 12 Investigation airs Monday at 5

Rhode Island public schools received hundreds of millions of dollars in COVID relief cash. Target 12 continues to monitor how districts are spending – or not spending – that money. With testing scores in the gutter for special education students, you may be surprised to learn how little...
EDUCATION
rinewstoday.com

NEW columnist at RINewsToday – introducing Dr. Anthony Gallo

We introduce our new columnist for RINewsToday.com – Dr. Anthony Gallo. Gallo, a local psychiatrist, will be sharing information helpful for all of us. Readers may remember our series of articles done about the sudden closure of a popular medically-supported weight loss and management program. The closure is leaving over 100 patients without a compatible program – and without their medical director who had worked at the program’s success for decades. That physician, Dr. Vincent Pera, is now with South County Psychiatry and he will open their new Weight and Wellness Center set to open soon in Cranston.
CRANSTON, RI
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- September 15, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has seen continued success on the full day trips, whenever the wind has allowed them to get out to the grounds. The fluke bite has been tough, but sea bass and scup are coming over the rails and into the buckets in great numbers. Captain Frank hasn’t made it out to the cod grounds this week, but that bite should be picking up very soon. The fleet will continue to run full day trips daily when the weather allows, so be sure to check their website for the schedule specifics.
HOBBIES
rinewstoday.com

Bi-partisan support at Operation Stand Down RI & a personal story – John A. Cianci

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island completed its 31st annual Veteran Assistance Event over the last two days at OSDRI’s Veteran Service Center in Johnston. Photo, above: Lunch time brings out our legislative/state leaders to serve: Seth Magaziner, candidate for Congress, District 2; Allan Fung, candidate for Congress, District 2; Joseph Polisena, Mayor of Johnston; Larry Connell, Director of the Providence VA Healthcare System; and Governor Dan McKee, Governor of RI, and candidate for re-election.
JOHNSTON, RI
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Boston

3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list

BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website.   "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021.  Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Block Island Times

And we have a winner!

It all started around noon on Tuesday when The Block Island Times received an alert from the Rhode Island Lottery Commission. Someone had purchased a winning ticket - $50,000, not the whole jackpot - at the Block Island Grocery for the Powerball drawing on Saturday, September 10, but the ticket holder had not come forward.
LOTTERY
rimonthly.com

Not Back to School: An Explainer on Rhode Island’s Teacher Shortage

Kyra Shindler can’t recall why she picked glow sticks for her eighth-grade English research project. She doesn’t remember how she related them to a book she and her fellow classmates read that year, or the book itself, or if she ever presented her findings to the class. But she’ll never forget the intoxication of academic freedom to write as she pleased.
PROVIDENCE, RI

