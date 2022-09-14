Read full article on original website
nerej.com
Five R.I. companies come together to transform building while the business inside stays open
Riverside, RI The thing Rhode Island is perhaps most famous for is for being (at least for the last 245 years) the smallest state in the U.S. A recently completed renovation project in this East Providence neighborhood demonstrates this admirably. One of Rhode Island’s largest employers and one of the biggest pharmacies in the country is CVS. They are, in a way, a representative of Rhode Island on nearly every Main St. in America, projecting solidarity and dependability to the customers.
rinewstoday.com
In the news… updates for 9-17-22
$36 million paving project for the entire I-295 corridor, from the Massachusetts state line in Cumberland to the I-95 interchange in Warwick. A dance school located in part of the building that collapsed in Providence is not dislocated. The newly renovated Park Theatre sustained extensive damage from the rains and...
Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
Turnto10.com
State says bluefin tuna catch was illegal
(WJAR) — Environmental police officers issued a criminal summons to a Massachusetts charter boat captain for allegedly failing to have the required commercial fishing license and permit. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said environmental police came across the boat fishing commercially for giant bluefin tuna in state...
ecori.org
Aquaculture Industry in Rhode Island Rebounding After Struggling During Pandemic
WAKEFIELD, R.I. – Rhode Island aquaculture farms have officially recovered from their pandemic-era lows and are selling more oysters than ever before, according to a new report. The combined value of aquaculture products for consumption and seed sales in 2021 was $7,542,583, according to a new report from the...
WPRI
Left Behind: A Target 12 Investigation airs Monday at 5
Rhode Island public schools received hundreds of millions of dollars in COVID relief cash. Target 12 continues to monitor how districts are spending – or not spending – that money. With testing scores in the gutter for special education students, you may be surprised to learn how little...
ecori.org
Organic Hemp Farm in Hopkinton First of its Kind in Rhode Island Cannabis Industry
HOPKINTON, R.I. — Among the horse barns and turf fields of South County lies an agricultural endeavor looking to provide high-quality cannabis crops that won’t get you high. Lovewell Farms, Rhode Island’s only certified-organic hemp farm, produces a wide range of cannabidoil (CBD) products under a model of...
nrinow.news
From Burrillville to a Times Square billboard, and beyond: Pedersen rolls into title of SLICC Ambassador
BURRILLVILLE – Eight years ago, Tina Guenette-Pedersen walked into a hospital for a minor procedure and suffered a stroke to her spinal cord, which paralyzed her from the waist down. It was far from the first setback for Guenette-Pedersen, a Rhode Island native who had already survived four bouts...
rinewstoday.com
NEW columnist at RINewsToday – introducing Dr. Anthony Gallo
We introduce our new columnist for RINewsToday.com – Dr. Anthony Gallo. Gallo, a local psychiatrist, will be sharing information helpful for all of us. Readers may remember our series of articles done about the sudden closure of a popular medically-supported weight loss and management program. The closure is leaving over 100 patients without a compatible program – and without their medical director who had worked at the program’s success for decades. That physician, Dr. Vincent Pera, is now with South County Psychiatry and he will open their new Weight and Wellness Center set to open soon in Cranston.
Filmmaker’s new docuseries inspired by RI family’s legacy
The Slaters are best known for their contributions in founding a nearby village, which eventually became known as Slatersville.
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- September 15, 2022
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has seen continued success on the full day trips, whenever the wind has allowed them to get out to the grounds. The fluke bite has been tough, but sea bass and scup are coming over the rails and into the buckets in great numbers. Captain Frank hasn’t made it out to the cod grounds this week, but that bite should be picking up very soon. The fleet will continue to run full day trips daily when the weather allows, so be sure to check their website for the schedule specifics.
rinewstoday.com
Bi-partisan support at Operation Stand Down RI & a personal story – John A. Cianci
Operation Stand Down Rhode Island completed its 31st annual Veteran Assistance Event over the last two days at OSDRI’s Veteran Service Center in Johnston. Photo, above: Lunch time brings out our legislative/state leaders to serve: Seth Magaziner, candidate for Congress, District 2; Allan Fung, candidate for Congress, District 2; Joseph Polisena, Mayor of Johnston; Larry Connell, Director of the Providence VA Healthcare System; and Governor Dan McKee, Governor of RI, and candidate for re-election.
Turnto10.com
3 Rhode Island men charged in scheme to defraud car dealerships in 2 states
(WJAR) — Three Rhode Island men are charged in a scheme to defraud car dealerships in Rhode Island and New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island announced on Thursday. The three men are accused of using stolen identities to secure financing for a vehicle online and...
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
More underserved RI schools getting financial help
Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and other officials were on hand Thursday to tour some of the upgrades at Calcutt Middle School in Central Falls through the first round of funding.
ABC6.com
Neronha calls out energy company’s proposal to significantly hike Rhode Islanders’ bills this winter
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office on Friday recommended some options to restrict Rhode Island Energy’s proposal to substantially increase residents’ winter heating bills. Attorney General Peter Neronha said he hopes the Public Utilities Commission considers “all available options and approve a...
Block Island Times
And we have a winner!
It all started around noon on Tuesday when The Block Island Times received an alert from the Rhode Island Lottery Commission. Someone had purchased a winning ticket - $50,000, not the whole jackpot - at the Block Island Grocery for the Powerball drawing on Saturday, September 10, but the ticket holder had not come forward.
rimonthly.com
Not Back to School: An Explainer on Rhode Island’s Teacher Shortage
Kyra Shindler can’t recall why she picked glow sticks for her eighth-grade English research project. She doesn’t remember how she related them to a book she and her fellow classmates read that year, or the book itself, or if she ever presented her findings to the class. But she’ll never forget the intoxication of academic freedom to write as she pleased.
ABC6.com
Residents furious over proposed winter heating rate hikes speak during public comment period
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Dozens of outraged residents and state leaders attended a public hearing Friday morning held by the Public Utilities Commission, to urge the commission to reject a proposal by Rhode Island Energy that would substantially raise people’s winter heating bills. If approved, the average Rhode...
When will fall foliage peak in RI, MA?
URI's Dr. Brian Maynard says the recent heavy rainfall came at just the right time to save the fall foliage season.
