WLUC
UP Michigan Works! to hold application drive in Baraga County
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! is partnering with the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce to hold an application drive. Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an application at the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 28 from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. UP Michigan Works! will deliver completed applications to the Baraga County employer of the applicant’s choosing.
WLUC
Families march to Marquette County Courthouse to rally for child care spending
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. families marched for a cause Tuesday evening. Great Start Parent Coalition and We the People Michigan teamed up to host a Children’s March. The groups met in front of the Marquette County Courthouse to rally and march for more spending on for child care and child wellbeing.
WLUC
The Ryan Report - Sept. 18, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the third Sunday of September talking to UP Health System (UPHS) - Marquette’s CEO, Gar Atchison. Atchison serves as the CEO for UPHS - Marquette as well as Market President for UPHS - Bell, Marquette, and Portage. This week, he sits down with Don to discuss the impact of COVID-19, vaccines, current happenings, and the future of UPHS.
WLUC
Watermelon 50-50 to benefit Harvey man Saturday at Silver Creek Church
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a community fundraiser this Saturday for a Marquette family going through a difficult time with medical expenses. In June, Larry Weaver was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a serious blood condition that occurs when your bone marrow cannot make enough new blood cells for your body to work normally.
WLUC
DNR to update public on Marquette County shooting range
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is finalizing development plans for a new public outdoor shooting range in Richmond Township. The Marquette Range site is located on property the DNR is leasing from Cleveland Cliffs near Goose Lake in Marquette County. It is accessible...
WLUC
Renovations on Iron County Courthouse near completion
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron County Courthouse stands tall atop the hill overlooking downtown Crystal Falls. For the first time in three decades, the courthouse is getting a major renovation. The courthouse is a landmark of Iron County and the $1 million worth of renovations on the historic...
WLUC
Ore Dock celebrates ‘Brew Feast’
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Six food stations paired up with Ore Dock Brewing Co. for a “Brew Feast” on Monday. This is the second year the Upper Michigan Chapter of the American Culinary Federation threw a Brew Feast at the Ore Dock in Marquette. An organizer says this...
WLUC
Escape Marquette unveils new game
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Escape Marquette’s new game is now open to players. Founder Anna Hemstock says it’s an excellent game for both first-timers and repeat players. Take a look inside the ‘Magic Castle’. General manager Christian Sharp says this room is the best game Escape...
WLUC
UPAWS holding discount microchip clinic
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter and 24PetWatch are holding a discount microchip clinic beginning Monday, September 19. There are 100 microchip discounts available. The clinic is open to Marquette County residents only. There is one discounted ($10.00) microchip per household. Additional pets can be microchipped...
WLUC
2 arrested on meth charges in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette woman and Gwinn man have been arrested for possession of methamphetamine. On Saturday, September 17, the Marquette City Police Department says it pulled over a vehicle on McClellan Ave for a traffic violation. During the stop and investigation, officers learned that two of the...
WLUC
Gwinn woman becomes member of first-ever Michigan Parents’ Council
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Jennifer L. Figler, of Gwinn, is now a member of the first-ever Michigan Parents’ Council. On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the members of a new Michigan Parents’ Council. It’s an advisory group the governor established to more formally bring parents into the education budget process for the first time in state history.
WLUC
Gov. Whitmer appoints NMU alumnus to Michigan Civil Rights Commission
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Luke Londo, an NMU alumnus, was appointed to the Michigan Civil Rights Commission by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Londo, an independent of Hazel Park, is a senior public relations manager for the Rocket Community Fund and a council member for the City of Hazel Park. He holds...
WLUC
Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support to hold bake sale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support is raising money to support Alzheimer’s care. On Monday morning residents were hard at work, baking everything from apple pies to chocolate chip cookies for a bake sale. The event will be held in the main entrance of the building on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
WLUC
Iron County girl celebrates beating Leukemia
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County girl beat Leukemia and celebrated with friends and family Monday. 5-year-old Preslie Mantsch has been battling Leukemia for two and a half years. She completed her last round of chemotherapy on August 31 and has been declared cancer-free. A party and parade...
WLUC
Marquette Fashion Show calls for all types of models
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Fashion Show says it hopes to be an event the Upper Peninsula has never seen. With 200 seats, 40 VIP seats and live models on a runway – McConnel says it will be a memorable experience with knowledge for a lifetime. There will be pit photography and a second room with up to 50 vendors.
WLUC
Inaugural Stand UP Comedy Festival coming to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new festival is coming to Marquette this November that will highlight some of the best stand-up comedians in the region. The Stand UP Comedy Festival will take place at the Ore Dock Brewing Company, Nov. 3-5 in Marquette. “It makes sense to have a comedy...
WLUC
League of Women Voters getting youth ‘hooked on voting’ in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The League of Women Voters is trying to get youth “hooked on voting” with a fishing themed event. The group was at the Peter White Public Library. Kids were encouraged to vote in their own elections - voting on what they think Michigan’s state...
WLUC
Marquette attorney reappointed by Gov. Whitmer to Michigan Indigent Defense Commission
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gary L. Walker, of Marquette, Michigan, has been named to the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission on Monday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Walker is the township supervisor for Chocolay Charter Township and the former prosecutor for Marquette County. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in social science from Michigan State University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Michigan. Mr. Walker is reappointed to represent former prosecuting attorneys or former assistant county prosecuting attorneys for a term commencing Sept. 19, 2022, and expiring April 1, 2026.
WLUC
Escanaba hospital to hold special mass for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group will hold a special mass of remembrance and healing in honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. According to the hospital’s press release, pregnancy and infant loss affects one in four women through stillbirth, miscarriage, SIDS, and other causes. It can happen at any point during pregnancy or infancy.
WLUC
Incorporate the five areas of self-care into your daily routine
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the whole world watches Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession. Data shows that more college students are seeking mental health services. Sarah Santiago of Bloom Mental Health talks about when and why young people should seek therapy, plus the benefits of receiving...
