MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Fashion Show says it hopes to be an event the Upper Peninsula has never seen. With 200 seats, 40 VIP seats and live models on a runway – McConnel says it will be a memorable experience with knowledge for a lifetime. There will be pit photography and a second room with up to 50 vendors.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO