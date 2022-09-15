ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

ESPN analyzes the decline of Colorado football, along with five other former powerhouses

By Jack Carlough
By Jack Carlough
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

What has gone wrong with Colorado football? Well, it’s fair to say there are multiple answers to that question.

The Buffaloes’ dominance of the late 1980s and 1990s came to a screeching halt in the early 2000s and the program has yet to fully rebound. And unfortunately, the difficult start to this season hasn’t yielded much hope for the future.

In April, Stewart Mandel of The Athletic published an extensive dive into the sudden decline of CU . Mandel interviewed several notable former Buffs and for the most part, his analysis was pretty spot on.

Now two weeks into the season, ESPN joined the fun with Adam Rittenberg authoring his own take on why Colorado, along with Miami, Nebraska , Florida State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech, have fallen on hard times.

Here’s what Rittenberg wrote on CU:

What held back the program: A mix of instability, unsuccessful coaching hires and financial issues. Colorado has struggled to keep pace financially over the years, although facilities upgrades beginning in 2013 have helped ease the challenge. The team also hasn’t found a coach who has generated any consistency. Dan Hawkins arrived from Boise State with great credentials but never won more than six games. Jon Embree lasted only two years and won four games before being ousted. Mike MacIntyre couldn’t build on a 10-win season in 2016, and Mel Tucker bolted for Michigan State after only one year in Boulder. Current Buffs coach Karl Dorrell is 4-10 since a promising debut in 2020, and he has an offense ranked 126th nationally in scoring. Before Hawkins, five of the previous six Colorado coaches generated some level of success. The resource issues can’t be ignored, but Colorado also hasn’t gotten it done on the field.

Comments / 11

whatever...
4d ago

It’s a woke school which was a splash in the pan only in the 90’s. Got rid of their best coach because of his religious views and now just hires untalented coaches just to check the “box”.

