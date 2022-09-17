College football expert picks, predictions for Week 3 games

Week 3 of the college football schedule is here, and it's time to see the experts' picks and predictions for this weekend's action.

What does the College Football Power Index computer prediction model think of the best games? Let's look at how the index sees the Week 3 matchups.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football picks, predictions for Week 3 schedule of games

Week 3 college football schedule and picks

All times Eastern

Saturday college football picks

No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina

Sat., Sept. 17 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Prediction: Georgia 91.2%

UConn at No. 4 Michigan

Sat., Sept. 17 | 12 p.m. | ABC

Prediction: Michigan 99.3%

No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska

Sat., Sept. 17 | 12 p.m. | Fox

Prediction: Oklahoma 75.3%

Youngstown St. at No. 9 Kentucky

Sat., Sept. 17 | 12 p.m. | SECN

Prediction: Kentucky 97.7%

Texas State at No. 17 Baylor

Sat., Sept. 17 | 12 p.m. | FS1

Prediction: Baylor 96.9%

Purdue at Syracuse

Sat., Sept. 17 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Prediction: Syracuse 58.2%

Abilene Christian at Missouri

Sat., Sept. 17 | 12 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

Prediction: Missouri 98.0%

Villanova at Army

Sat., Sept. 17 | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

Prediction: Army 87.3%

Western Kentucky at Indiana

Sat., Sept. 17 | 12 p.m. | BTN

Prediction: Western Kentucky 54.8%

Cincinnati at Miami (OH)

Sat., Sept. 17 | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Prediction: Cincinnati 94.2%

Towson at West Virginia

Sat., Sept. 17 | 1 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+

Prediction: West Virginia 95.7%

South Alabama at UCLA

Sat., Sept. 17 | 2 p.m. | Pac-12

Prediction: UCLA 82.6%

Ohio at Iowa State

Sat., Sept. 17 | 2 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+

Prediction: Iowa State 94.8%

Rutgers at Temple

Sat., Sept. 17 | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Prediction: Rutgers 89.6%

Old Dominion at Virginia

Sat., Sept. 17 | 2 p.m. | ACCN

Prediction: Virginia 74.9%

California at Notre Dame

Sat., Sept. 17 | 2:30 p.m. | NBC

Prediction: Notre Dame 91.1%

Tulane at Kansas State

Sat., Sept. 17 | 3 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+

Prediction: Kansas State 76.0%

No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon

Sat., Sept. 17 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox

Prediction: Oregon 54.3%

No. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech

Sat., Sept. 17 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Prediction: Ole Miss 87.9%

No. 22 Penn State at Auburn

Sat., Sept. 17 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Prediction: Penn State 61.7%

Week 3 of the college football schedule is here

Colorado at Minnesota

Sat., Sept. 17 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Prediction: Minnesota 94.8%

New Mexico State at Wisconsin

Sat., Sept. 17 | 3:30 p.m. | BTN

Prediction: Wisconsin 98.5%

Troy at Appalachian State

Sat., Sept. 17 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Prediction: Appalachian State 83.7%

UL Monroe at No. 2 Alabama

Sat., Sept. 17 | 4 p.m. | SECN

Prediction: Alabama 99.6%

Kansas at Houston

Sat., Sept. 17 | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

Prediction: Houston 78.6%

Liberty at No. 19 Wake Forest

Sat., Sept. 17 | 5 p.m. | ACCN

Prediction: Wake Forest 77.2%

Colorado State at Washington State

Sat., Sept. 17 | 5 p.m. | Pac-12

Prediction: Washington State 88.8%

Mississippi State at LSU

Sat., Sept. 17 | 6 p.m. | ESPN

Prediction: LSU 56.6%

North Carolina A&T at Duke

Sat., Sept. 17 | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Prediction: Duke 96.9%

Toledo at No. 3 Ohio State

Sat., Sept. 17 | 7 p.m. | Fox

Prediction: Ohio State 97.4%

Pine Bluff at No. 8 Oklahoma State

Sat., Sept. 17 | 7 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+

Prediction: Oklahoma State 99.7%

Missouri State at No. 10 Arkansas

Sat., Sept. 17 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

Prediction: Arkansas 99.2%

Akron at No. 15 Tennessee

Sat., Sept. 17 | 7 p.m. | SECN+/ESPN+

Prediction: Tennessee 99.2%

Texas Tech at No. 16 NC State

Sat., Sept. 17 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Prediction: NC State 67.6%

No. 11 Michigan State at Washington

Sat, Sept. 17 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Prediction: Michigan State 53.4%

USF at No. 18 Florida

Sat., Sept. 17 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN

Prediction: Florida 93.9%

No. 23 Pittsburgh at Western Michigan

Sat., Sept. 17 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Prediction: Pittsburgh 83.1%

Nevada at Iowa

Sat., Sept. 17 | 7:30 p.m. | BTN

Prediction: Iowa 89.6%

Louisiana Tech at No. 5 Clemson

Sat., Sept. 17 | 8 p.m. | ACCN

Prediction: Clemson 97.6%

UTSA at No. 21 Texas

Sat., Sept. 17 | 8 p.m. | LHN

Prediction: Texas 92.4%

No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M

Sat., Sept. 17 | 9 p.m. | ESPN

Prediction: Miami 53.6%

San Diego State at No. 14 Utah

Sat., Sept. 17 | 10 p.m. | ESPN2

Prediction: Utah 95.5%

Fresno State at No. 7 USC

Sat., Sept. 17 | 10:30 p.m. | Fox

Prediction: USC 90.0%

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook