Fort Campbell, KY

msn.com

Why You Can’t Get the Omicron Booster If You’ve Never Been Vaccinated Against COVID

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed the use of a COVID booster vaccine that specifically targets Omicron’s BA.4 and BA.5 variants. The goal of the Omicron booster is to help restore protection that has faded since your last COVID-19 vaccine, and to specifically target the variants that are widely circulating in the U.S. right now.
studyfinds.org

Newly discovered COVID antibodies could make vaccine booster shots unnecessary

TEL-AVIV, Israel — Groundbreaking new discoveries by a team at Tel-Aviv University may make the ongoing discourse over COVID-19 vaccines a moot point. Scientists have identified and isolated two antibodies capable of neutralizing all currently known strains of COVID (including Omicron) with up to 95 percent efficiency. Study authors...
Los Angeles Times

Should I get the Omicron booster now or wait a few weeks?

Omicron-targeting COVID-19 boosters are now available, but many are wondering: Should they get the shots immediately or wait to time them closer to the holidays?. The short answer is it depends — both on whom you’re asking and what factors might heighten your chance of serious health impacts. For those at lower risk of exposure or developing severe disease, holding off could make sense, according to some experts. But others say it’s best not to delay, especially with the potential for another coronavirus rebound this fall and winter.
CBS News

Everything you need to know about the updated Covid-19 boosters

(CNN) -- There's a new kind of Covid-19 shot coming to a pharmacy or clinic near you. The US Food and Drug Administration and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on updated boosters that target the original strain of the coronavirus as well as the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The hope is that these shots will improve protection against the currently circulating viruses that cause Covid-19.
cdc.gov

CDC Confirms Another Human Infection with Flu Virus from Pigs

August 19, 2022—CDC has reported another human infection with an influenza (flu) virus that usually spreads only in pigs, bringing the total number of such infections in the United States during 2022 to four. This new infection was caused by a different flu virus subtype (H1N2v) than the three previously reported infections (H3N2v) during 2022. Sporadic human infections with flu viruses that usually spread in pigs happen every year, often in the agricultural fair setting where pigs are present; however, not all variant virus infections have been in people with known pig exposure. This H1N2v infection occurred in a person who reported no contact with pigs or attendance at an agricultural fair. A public health investigation did not find any illness among household contacts and about 10 percent of reported variant flu virus infections in the United States since 2010 have been in people who did not have any documented swine contact. No person-to-person spread with this H1N2v virus has been confirmed.
PennLive.com

CDC warns pediatricians to watch out for a rare, but serious respiratory infection impacting children

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning pediatricians to watch out for a rare yet serious respiratory infection impacting children. The virus isn’t related to the Flu or COVID-19 but is called Enterovirus D68, according to KY3. The virus, which typically emerges in late summer and early fall, can lead to acute flaccid myelitis or AFM.
TODAY.com

You can get your COVID-19 booster and flu shots at the same time

The new, updated COVID-19 boosters are available now — and everyone age 12 and up may be eligible to get them, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say. With the usual flu season quickly approaching as well, you'll also have the option to get your new COVID-19 booster and flu shot at the same appointment.
Health Digest

CDC Warns Of Respiratory Virus That Can Cause Polio-Like Symptoms In Children

On September 9, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released an alert about a respiratory virus called enterovirus D68, raising concerns about it spreading among children (via NBC News). While the virus isn't new, there have been more cases among children this year than in the past three years combined. The illness can cause muscle weakness and even paralysis, similar to polio, which has some doctors very concerned.
GMA

CDC warns rare condition in kids could be on the rise this fall

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert on Friday that common respiratory viruses circulating this fall could lead to a rise in a rare, but serious condition that usually affects children called acute flaccid myelitis, AFM. This condition causes weakness that starts in the arms or legs and can lead to permanent paralysis or become life-threatening in severe cases.
foodsafetynews.com

Patient count grows in outbreak associated with Daily Harvest frozen crumbles

Federal officials continue to receive complaints of illnesses associated with frozen “Lentil & Leek Crumbles” sold by Daily Harvest. As of Sept. 15, the Food and Drug Administration had received 386 consumer complaints, up from 369 complaints reported on Aug. 25. The most recent illness onset date is Sept. 4, but additional sick people may not yet be counted in the FDA tally.
