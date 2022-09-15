Read full article on original website
"She's Crying So Hard," Mother Said Of Phone Call From Missing 19-Year-Old Daughter
Family Searching For Alabama Woman Who Vanished Six Days After Her Co-Worker Disappeared
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?
"I Need People To Help Me," Alabama Mother Pleads In Search For Missing 20-Year-Old Daughter
"My Sister Loves Her Children," Sister Says Of Missing Disabled Mother Authorities Accused Of Leaving Her Kids
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Bryan Harsin vows to re-evaluate Auburn football. AU brass should, too | Toppmeyer
Sixteen games into Bryan Harsin’s term as Auburn’s football coach, he’s going back to the drawing board. He better find some answers quickly, because this isn’t working. Harsin vowed to re-evaluate the quarterback rotation after Auburn (2-1) delivered its worst performance of his tenure in a...
Opelika-Auburn News
Watch now: Auburn band stays and plays to keep Penn State from taking over stadium
More than 20 minutes after the end of the game against Penn State on Saturday, the Auburn University Marching Band stayed and played in a standoff with Penn State’s band to keep the visitors from taking over the stadium for themselves. Penn State’s fans and band had plenty to...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin busts out epic dance moves in locker room following huge win at Auburn
At 50 years old, Penn State head coach James Franklin is showing he still has the moves by dancing with his team in the locker room after a huge 41-12 win over Auburn. This win over Auburn is a huge one for Penn State as the program won its biggest nonconference game of the 2022 season. A dominating win like that over an SEC team deserves a little celebration.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Auburn football develops identity under Bryan Harsin – and it's ugly | Toppmeyer
AUBURN, Ala. – Bryan Harsin delivered a directive to Auburn’s recruits. “Watch,” the second-year Tigers coach said in July of his recruiting message. Oh, but it’s so unbearable to watch. Sixteen games into Harsin’s tenure, Auburn’s identity under Harsin can best be described as: Try to...
Auburn football fan guide for home game against Penn State
Auburn is undefeated. Two games, two wins. They went to Penn State and fell just short of a huge non-conference road win in 2021. Will the Tigers get payback against the Nittany Lions inside a raucous Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday?. Will there be orange uniforms? Are we prepared for this?
WSFA
National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
The touching story behind this Alabama brand and the couple who started it
Maybe you’ve seen the Dirt Road Gourmet label in the frozen food section at your local grocery store. Or perhaps you’ve eaten a delicious poppy seed chicken dish at a friend’s house and asked for the recipe, only to learn it was a store-bought Dirt Road Gourmet casserole instead.
Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips
Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
alreporter.com
Video appears to show Alabama prison guard beating incarcerated man
A screenshot from a social media video that appears to show an Alabama prison guard beating an incarcerated individual on a roof. VIA ALABAMA FAMILIES UNITED. A video shared on social media appears to show a correctional officer at the Elmore County Correctional facility beating an incarcerated individual on the roof of a building at the facility.
Troy Messenger
Troy becomes first Vision Zero City in Alabama
At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting, the City of Troy became the first city in the State of Alabama to become a Vision Zero City after adopting a multimodal safety action plan. The safety plan is a framework to try and make the city’s streets safer for all...
Alabama: Pedestrian hit and killed by drag racer, ALEA looking to ID driver
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is looking to identify the person responsible for killing a pedestrian in Bullock County. The pedestrian in died after being hit by a car that was drag racing earlier this month, according to ALEA. ALEA said in a news release, on Sept. 5, 2022, Qye […]
Ivey appoints new DA for judicial district encompassing 3 central Alabama counties
Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday appointed a new district attorney for three central Alabama counties after receiving notice of 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randall V. Houston’s retirement. According to a news release from Houston’s office, Ivey appointed CJ Robinson, who was Houston’s chief deputy and the winner of...
wvtm13.com
2 Alabama inmates escape from work program in Alexander City
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. — Officials are looking for two inmates who escaped from a work camp facility in Alexander City near the Coosa County line Saturday morning. The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for Richard L. Mordecai who was serving time for crimes in Lamar and Pickens counties. He was denied parole at a hearing last month.
WSFA
1 dead, 2 wounded after crash in Autauga County
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Autauga County has left one person dead and two others injured, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said 76-year-old Othell Motley, a passenger in an SUV that was struck by a van, sustained critical injuries in the crash. He was transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, where he later died, ALEA confirmed. Officials added Motley was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
