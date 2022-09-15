ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallassee, AL

saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin busts out epic dance moves in locker room following huge win at Auburn

At 50 years old, Penn State head coach James Franklin is showing he still has the moves by dancing with his team in the locker room after a huge 41-12 win over Auburn. This win over Auburn is a huge one for Penn State as the program won its biggest nonconference game of the 2022 season. A dominating win like that over an SEC team deserves a little celebration.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
AL.com

Auburn football fan guide for home game against Penn State

Auburn is undefeated. Two games, two wins. They went to Penn State and fell just short of a huge non-conference road win in 2021. Will the Tigers get payback against the Nittany Lions inside a raucous Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday?. Will there be orange uniforms? Are we prepared for this?
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips

Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
GOSHEN, AL
alreporter.com

Video appears to show Alabama prison guard beating incarcerated man

A screenshot from a social media video that appears to show an Alabama prison guard beating an incarcerated individual on a roof. VIA ALABAMA FAMILIES UNITED. A video shared on social media appears to show a correctional officer at the Elmore County Correctional facility beating an incarcerated individual on the roof of a building at the facility.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Troy becomes first Vision Zero City in Alabama

At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting, the City of Troy became the first city in the State of Alabama to become a Vision Zero City after adopting a multimodal safety action plan. The safety plan is a framework to try and make the city’s streets safer for all...
TROY, AL
wvtm13.com

2 Alabama inmates escape from work program in Alexander City

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. — Officials are looking for two inmates who escaped from a work camp facility in Alexander City near the Coosa County line Saturday morning. The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for Richard L. Mordecai who was serving time for crimes in Lamar and Pickens counties. He was denied parole at a hearing last month.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 2 wounded after crash in Autauga County

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Autauga County has left one person dead and two others injured, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said 76-year-old Othell Motley, a passenger in an SUV that was struck by a van, sustained critical injuries in the crash. He was transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, where he later died, ALEA confirmed. Officials added Motley was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

