The poignant way the queen’s piper, who played for her each morning, laid her to rest
Pipe Major Paul Burns, the same man who played the pipes for Queen Elizabeth II each morning, helped lay her to rest Monday performing a moving final piece at the former monarch's committal service at St. George's Chapel. Just after Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was lowered into the royal vault beneath...
The most extraordinary photos from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
It’s been a day of mourning and remembrance, as well as a day of picture-perfect British pageantry. On Sept. 19, the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II saw royals, world leaders and other dignitaries gather together to celebrate the long life of the beloved monarch as hundreds of thousands of Britons lined the streets of London to say their own goodbyes to the woman who reigned over the nation for the past 70 years.
King Charles left a note on the queen's coffin. Here's what it says
Millions around the world are mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II as her funeral takes place on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey. As the queen's coffin was carried on the trip from Palace of Westminster to Westminster Hall, there was a detail in the wreath on top of her coffin worth noting: a heartfelt message from King Charles III.
See little sister Charlotte tell George to bow during queen's funeral
Prince George and Princess Charlotte remained composed during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, though the young princess apparently reminded her older brother to bow during part of the procession. NBC’s Wilfred Frost reports for the 3rd Hour of TODAY.Sept. 19, 2022.
24 regal baby names inspired by the British royal family
Baby names fit for a king or queen may be top of mind as the world mourns Queen Elizabeth II. The late queen, who reigned for more than 70 years, had four children. Those four children produced eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren so far. While royal titles are bestowed only...
Royal family shares never-before-seen photo of Queen Elizabeth as she is laid to rest
Following her state funeral on Sept. 19, the late Queen Elizabeth II has officially been laid to rest. The royal family made the announcement by sharing a never-before-seen photo of the queen walking alone in the countryside. "May flights of Angels sing thee to they rest," the post said, quoting...
Lady Gaga shares tearful message apologizing to fans for canceling concert mid-show
Lady Gaga issued an apology to fans on social media after she was canceled the final date of her Chromatica Ball tour on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in the middle of her performance. On Twitter, the venue announced at 12:28 a.m. early Sunday morning that...
Camilla pays tribute to queen: ‘I will always remember her smile’
The world and Queen Elizabeth’s family are getting ready to say their final goodbyes to the monarch in preparation for Monday’s state funeral. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for Sunday TODAY.Sept. 18, 2022.
Playing the queen: Helen Mirren, Claire Foy reflect on royal roles
Actors Helen Mirren and Claire Foy both portrayed Queen Elizabeth on-screen, depicting the monarch during different stages of her life. In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, Willie Geist looks back on 2018 conversations with Mirren and Foy where they reflected on playing the queen.Sept. 18, 2022.
The 'breaking of the wand' at Queen Elizabeth's funeral explained
NBC’s Wilfred Frost explains the symbolism of the breaking of the Wand of Office that took place at Queen Elizabeth’s committal service in St. George’s Chapel.Sept. 19, 2022.
What to know about all of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren
People around the world have mourned the loss of Queen Elizabeth II along with members of her family. This includes an extensive list of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Although Prince William is next in line for the throne, the list of the queen's grandchildren includes seven others. Elizabeth, who died...
Meghan Markle arrives at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has arrived at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The former Meghan Markle arrived at the funeral wearing a black formal cape dress and matching hat, with her hair in a chignon. The diamond and pearl earrings that she wore had been given to her by...
Royal beekeeper informs Queen Elizabeth’s bees of her death
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the royal beekeeper tasked with informing Queen Elizabeth II’s bees of her death, King Charles losing his battle with a fountain pen, the sweet reactions to the new “Little Mermaid,” and a man determined to fight through strong winds to put balloons in his car.Sept. 18, 2022.
Queen passes through gates of Windsor Castle for last time
Following a 10-day mourning period, Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin passes through the gates of Windsor Castle for one final time before being laid to rest in St. George’s Chapel. She is received by members of the royal family including King Charles III, Princes William and Harry and members of her staff.Sept. 19, 2022.
Watch Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession to Westminster Abbey
The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II begins as her coffin is lifted onto a gun carriage and carried to Westminster Abbey. The procession includes King Charles III, Princes William and Harry as well as other members of the royal family.Sept. 19, 2022.
Princess Charlotte wears brooch gifted by Queen Elizabeth
As Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin heads to Windsor Castle, Simon Perry, People magazine’s chief foreign correspondent, weighs in on Princesses Kate and Charlotte and Duchess Meghan wearing jewelry gifted to them by the queen. He also talks about Prince George and Princess Charlotte beginning to take part in big state occasions.Sept. 19, 2022.
Royal significance of George, Charlotte attending queen’s funeral
Prince George and Princess Charlotte remained remarkably composed at their great-grandmother’s funeral on Monday, taking center stage as the second and third in line to the throne. NBC’s Daisy McAndrew reports for TODAY on the significance of their appearance and what it means for the future of the royal family.Sept. 20, 2022.
Royal expert on the significance of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin design
NBC royal commentator Daisy McAndrew discusses the details within Queen Elizabeth’s coffin design and funeral procession. “She wanted her coffin to be seen by as many people as possible,” McAndrew says.Sept. 19, 2022.
William and Kate return to Westminster Abbey, where they were married, for queen’s funeral
Over a decade after their wedding, William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, returned to Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19 to honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II. William and Kate attended the queen's funeral at the church, marking a return to the venue where they held their wedding ceremony in 2011.
Watch: Royal family arrives at Westminster for queen's funeral
Members of the royal family including Camilla, Queen Consort, Kate, Princess of Wales, and her eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.Sept. 19, 2022.
