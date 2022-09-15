ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

The most extraordinary photos from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

It’s been a day of mourning and remembrance, as well as a day of picture-perfect British pageantry. On Sept. 19, the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II saw royals, world leaders and other dignitaries gather together to celebrate the long life of the beloved monarch as hundreds of thousands of Britons lined the streets of London to say their own goodbyes to the woman who reigned over the nation for the past 70 years.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

King Charles left a note on the queen's coffin. Here's what it says

Millions around the world are mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II as her funeral takes place on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey. As the queen's coffin was carried on the trip from Palace of Westminster to Westminster Hall, there was a detail in the wreath on top of her coffin worth noting: a heartfelt message from King Charles III.
U.K.
TODAY.com

See little sister Charlotte tell George to bow during queen's funeral

Prince George and Princess Charlotte remained composed during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, though the young princess apparently reminded her older brother to bow during part of the procession. NBC’s Wilfred Frost reports for the 3rd Hour of TODAY.Sept. 19, 2022.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
TODAY.com

24 regal baby names inspired by the British royal family

Baby names fit for a king or queen may be top of mind as the world mourns Queen Elizabeth II. The late queen, who reigned for more than 70 years, had four children. Those four children produced eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren so far. While royal titles are bestowed only...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Jewelry#Princess Of Wales#Nbc
TODAY.com

Playing the queen: Helen Mirren, Claire Foy reflect on royal roles

Actors Helen Mirren and Claire Foy both portrayed Queen Elizabeth on-screen, depicting the monarch during different stages of her life. In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, Willie Geist looks back on 2018 conversations with Mirren and Foy where they reflected on playing the queen.Sept. 18, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

What to know about all of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren

People around the world have mourned the loss of Queen Elizabeth II along with members of her family. This includes an extensive list of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Although Prince William is next in line for the throne, the list of the queen's grandchildren includes seven others. Elizabeth, who died...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Meghan Markle arrives at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has arrived at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The former Meghan Markle arrived at the funeral wearing a black formal cape dress and matching hat, with her hair in a chignon. The diamond and pearl earrings that she wore had been given to her by...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Royal beekeeper informs Queen Elizabeth’s bees of her death

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the royal beekeeper tasked with informing Queen Elizabeth II’s bees of her death, King Charles losing his battle with a fountain pen, the sweet reactions to the new “Little Mermaid,” and a man determined to fight through strong winds to put balloons in his car.Sept. 18, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Queen passes through gates of Windsor Castle for last time

Following a 10-day mourning period, Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin passes through the gates of Windsor Castle for one final time before being laid to rest in St. George’s Chapel. She is received by members of the royal family including King Charles III, Princes William and Harry and members of her staff.Sept. 19, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Watch Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession to Westminster Abbey

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II begins as her coffin is lifted onto a gun carriage and carried to Westminster Abbey. The procession includes King Charles III, Princes William and Harry as well as other members of the royal family.Sept. 19, 2022.
U.K.
TODAY.com

Princess Charlotte wears brooch gifted by Queen Elizabeth

As Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin heads to Windsor Castle, Simon Perry, People magazine’s chief foreign correspondent, weighs in on Princesses Kate and Charlotte and Duchess Meghan wearing jewelry gifted to them by the queen. He also talks about Prince George and Princess Charlotte beginning to take part in big state occasions.Sept. 19, 2022.
WORLD
TODAY.com

Royal significance of George, Charlotte attending queen’s funeral

Prince George and Princess Charlotte remained remarkably composed at their great-grandmother’s funeral on Monday, taking center stage as the second and third in line to the throne. NBC’s Daisy McAndrew reports for TODAY on the significance of their appearance and what it means for the future of the royal family.Sept. 20, 2022.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy