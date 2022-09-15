ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

TODAY.com

Beyoncé sends ‘original Dreamgirl’ Sheryl Lee Ralph sweet gift to celebrate Emmy win

Sheryl Lee Ralph got a special delivery celebrating her Emmy win from none other than Beyoncé!. Ralph, 65, who made history as the second Black woman to win an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role on ABC's "Abbott Elementary," posted a video on Instagram of the moment she received flowers from Queen Bey herself.
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Playing the queen: Helen Mirren, Claire Foy reflect on royal roles

Actors Helen Mirren and Claire Foy both portrayed Queen Elizabeth on-screen, depicting the monarch during different stages of her life. In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, Willie Geist looks back on 2018 conversations with Mirren and Foy where they reflected on playing the queen.Sept. 18, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

'Do Revenge' stars Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke reflect on their own high school lessons

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke are reflecting on their own high school experiences with the release of their new Netflix movie, "Do Revenge." The pair, joined by director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, spoke to TODAY about creating the movie and the parallels they found in their own lives. The movie, which released on Sept. 16, follows two high school girls, Drea (Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (Maya Hawke), bonding over misfortune and vowing to go after each other's bullies.
MOVIES
#New York Fashion Week#The Devil Wears Prada#Ny Fashion Week
TODAY.com

Brad Pitt makes surprise sculptor debut in a series ‘about self-reflection’

Brad Pitt has made a surprise debut as a sculptor, unveiling a set of handcrafted works at an art museum in Finland in what appears to be his first-ever public art exhibition. Pitt, 58, unveiled the sculptures on Saturday at an exhibition at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere, Finland. The surprise debut was part of a larger exhibition by British artist Thomas Houseago, with Australian musician Nick Cave also displaying his own artwork at the show.
VISUAL ART
TODAY.com

Marsha Hunt, Hollywood actress turned activist, dies at 104

Marsha Hunt was labeled a “future star,” having quickly appeared in dozens of movies. After she was blacklisted and her career damaged, she then worked with the United Nations on the issues of refugees and homelessness. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.Sept. 18, 2022.
HOMELESS

