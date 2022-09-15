Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke are reflecting on their own high school experiences with the release of their new Netflix movie, "Do Revenge." The pair, joined by director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, spoke to TODAY about creating the movie and the parallels they found in their own lives. The movie, which released on Sept. 16, follows two high school girls, Drea (Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (Maya Hawke), bonding over misfortune and vowing to go after each other's bullies.

