TODAY.com
Lady Gaga shares tearful message apologizing to fans for canceling concert mid-show
Lady Gaga issued an apology to fans on social media after she was canceled the final date of her Chromatica Ball tour on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in the middle of her performance. On Twitter, the venue announced at 12:28 a.m. early Sunday morning that...
TODAY.com
Beyoncé sends ‘original Dreamgirl’ Sheryl Lee Ralph sweet gift to celebrate Emmy win
Sheryl Lee Ralph got a special delivery celebrating her Emmy win from none other than Beyoncé!. Ralph, 65, who made history as the second Black woman to win an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role on ABC's "Abbott Elementary," posted a video on Instagram of the moment she received flowers from Queen Bey herself.
TODAY.com
Selma Blair stuns in emotional 'DWTS' performance to 'Time of My Life'
It's been four years since Selma Blair went public with her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis ... and as of Monday night on "Dancing With the Stars," she's stepping out in a whole new way. Blair performed with Sasha Farber on the ABC series, and the couple's first dance was a...
TODAY.com
Playing the queen: Helen Mirren, Claire Foy reflect on royal roles
Actors Helen Mirren and Claire Foy both portrayed Queen Elizabeth on-screen, depicting the monarch during different stages of her life. In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, Willie Geist looks back on 2018 conversations with Mirren and Foy where they reflected on playing the queen.Sept. 18, 2022.
TODAY.com
Meghan Markle’s funeral dress is a flashback to an outfit she wore to the queen’s birthday
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore a black Stella McCartney cape dress to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, Sept. 19 — the same style of dress she wore to the queen's birthday celebration four years ago. The former Meghan Markle previously wore the same dress, in...
TODAY.com
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean has dramatic transformation into drag queen Poppy Love
Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean is showing us the meaning of being fabulous. The final four celebrities who are still competing in Season Two of "RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race" have been revealed, and McLean is part of the pack. Similar to "The Masked Singer," celebrities compete in drag...
TODAY.com
'Do Revenge' stars Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke reflect on their own high school lessons
Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke are reflecting on their own high school experiences with the release of their new Netflix movie, "Do Revenge." The pair, joined by director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, spoke to TODAY about creating the movie and the parallels they found in their own lives. The movie, which released on Sept. 16, follows two high school girls, Drea (Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (Maya Hawke), bonding over misfortune and vowing to go after each other's bullies.
80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony to air Jan. 10 on NBC
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, dick clark productions and NBC announced Tuesday that the Golden Globe Awards honoring the best in film and TV will air live on NBC and Peacock Jan. 10.
TODAY.com
Margot Robbie says she was 'mortified' when pics leaked from 'Barbie' set
Fans may have loved seeing pics of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling dressed as Barbie and Ken on the set of the upcoming "Barbie" movie this summer — but Robbie says the duo were embarrassed to have their pic snapped by onlookers during filming. "I can't tell you how...
TODAY.com
‘Modern Family’ cast members reunite at a wedding (again). See the nostalgic pics
Several cast members shared photos of the reunion on Instagram over the last few days, which took place at "Modern Family" co-creator Steve Levitan's wedding, according to Jesse Tyler Ferguson's post. "Congratulations @stevelevitan & @kristinamaria18 on your first 48 hours of marriage," Ferguson wrote on Sept. 19. "Thank you for...
TODAY.com
Brad Pitt makes surprise sculptor debut in a series ‘about self-reflection’
Brad Pitt has made a surprise debut as a sculptor, unveiling a set of handcrafted works at an art museum in Finland in what appears to be his first-ever public art exhibition. Pitt, 58, unveiled the sculptures on Saturday at an exhibition at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere, Finland. The surprise debut was part of a larger exhibition by British artist Thomas Houseago, with Australian musician Nick Cave also displaying his own artwork at the show.
TODAY.com
Ana de Armas recalls seeing herself as Marilyn Monroe for the first time: ‘It felt like she was back’
For months, Ana de Armas has made headlines for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in the historical drama “Blonde.”. First, it was for her incredible visual transformation to resemble the late Hollywood icon. Later, for criticism surrounding her accent in the film, which was defended by Monroe’s estate and de Armas herself.
TODAY.com
Priyanka Chopra posts sweet photos of baby daughter’s first trip to NYC
Priyanka Chopra's little girl just made her first trip to the Big Apple!. The actor recently brought her daughter Malti to New York City and shared two photos from the exciting excursion on Instagram. In the first shot, Chopra perches on a windowsill with her 8-month-old in her arms and...
TODAY.com
Marsha Hunt, Hollywood actress turned activist, dies at 104
Marsha Hunt was labeled a “future star,” having quickly appeared in dozens of movies. After she was blacklisted and her career damaged, she then worked with the United Nations on the issues of refugees and homelessness. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.Sept. 18, 2022.
TODAY.com
Kelly Clarkson’s kids join her as she receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
The first "American Idol" is getting a Hollywood star. Twenty years after Kelly Clarkson won the inaugural season of the singing competition show, she was recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She received the honor Sept. 19 in a ceremony in front of her new star, the 2,733rd on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.
TODAY.com
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jennifer Hudson team up for the ultimate ‘Dreamgirls’ performance
From one "Dreamgirl" to another, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jennifer Hudson shared a moment singing and dancing along to the legendary Broadway number. As a guest on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," the Emmy Award winner spoke about her audition for original show, where she played Deena Jones 41 years ago.
TODAY.com
Justin Timberlake posts adorable birthday tribute to Jimmy Fallon: ‘You complete me’
Justin Timberlake is a birthday bromantic. The “Mirrors” singer wished Jimmy Fallon a happy 48th birthday Sept. 19 on Instagram with a very tongue-in-cheek post. “Happy birthday @jimmyfallon — from your Instagram boyfriend,” he captioned a video capturing different moments of “The Tonight Show” host singing while leading a band.
