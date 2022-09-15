Read full article on original website
Selma Blair stuns in emotional 'DWTS' performance to 'Time of My Life'
It's been four years since Selma Blair went public with her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis ... and as of Monday night on "Dancing With the Stars," she's stepping out in a whole new way. Blair performed with Sasha Farber on the ABC series, and the couple's first dance was a...
Beyoncé sends ‘original Dreamgirl’ Sheryl Lee Ralph sweet gift to celebrate Emmy win
Sheryl Lee Ralph got a special delivery celebrating her Emmy win from none other than Beyoncé!. Ralph, 65, who made history as the second Black woman to win an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role on ABC's "Abbott Elementary," posted a video on Instagram of the moment she received flowers from Queen Bey herself.
Lady Gaga shares tearful message apologizing to fans for canceling concert mid-show
Lady Gaga issued an apology to fans on social media after she was canceled the final date of her Chromatica Ball tour on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in the middle of her performance. On Twitter, the venue announced at 12:28 a.m. early Sunday morning that...
Playing the queen: Helen Mirren, Claire Foy reflect on royal roles
Actors Helen Mirren and Claire Foy both portrayed Queen Elizabeth on-screen, depicting the monarch during different stages of her life. In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, Willie Geist looks back on 2018 conversations with Mirren and Foy where they reflected on playing the queen.Sept. 18, 2022.
Royal significance of George, Charlotte attending queen’s funeral
Prince George and Princess Charlotte remained remarkably composed at their great-grandmother’s funeral on Monday, taking center stage as the second and third in line to the throne. NBC’s Daisy McAndrew reports for TODAY on the significance of their appearance and what it means for the future of the royal family.Sept. 20, 2022.
Harry Styles reveals the one random thing that drew him to 'Don't Worry Darling'
If you're anywhere on the internet, you’ve likely observed the rollercoaster that is the “Don’t Worry Darling” press tour. In fact, coverage of "Don't Worry Darling's" behind-the-scenes drama has been more prominent than headlines about the movie itself. With the film coming out on September 23,...
Royal beekeeper informs Queen Elizabeth’s bees of her death
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the royal beekeeper tasked with informing Queen Elizabeth II’s bees of her death, King Charles losing his battle with a fountain pen, the sweet reactions to the new “Little Mermaid,” and a man determined to fight through strong winds to put balloons in his car.Sept. 18, 2022.
80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony to air Jan. 10 on NBC
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, dick clark productions and NBC announced Tuesday that the Golden Globe Awards honoring the best in film and TV will air live on NBC and Peacock Jan. 10.
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean has dramatic transformation into drag queen Poppy Love
Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean is showing us the meaning of being fabulous. The final four celebrities who are still competing in Season Two of "RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race" have been revealed, and McLean is part of the pack. Similar to "The Masked Singer," celebrities compete in drag...
'Do Revenge' stars Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke reflect on their own high school lessons
Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke are reflecting on their own high school experiences with the release of their new Netflix movie, "Do Revenge." The pair, joined by director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, spoke to TODAY about creating the movie and the parallels they found in their own lives. The movie, which released on Sept. 16, follows two high school girls, Drea (Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (Maya Hawke), bonding over misfortune and vowing to go after each other's bullies.
Patrick Schwarzenegger celebrates birthday with dad Arnold and mom Maria Shriver
Patrick Schwarzenegger's birthday was a family affair. The actor turned 29 on Sept. 18, and just one day later, he took to Instagram to show his fans and followers how he spent his big day and with whom he spent it with — including his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and his mother, Maria Shriver.
Margot Robbie says she was 'mortified' when pics leaked from 'Barbie' set
Fans may have loved seeing pics of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling dressed as Barbie and Ken on the set of the upcoming "Barbie" movie this summer — but Robbie says the duo were embarrassed to have their pic snapped by onlookers during filming. "I can't tell you how...
Hayley Orrantia talks Season 10 of 'The Goldbergs' and Erica's pregnancy
It's been quite a year for Hayley Orrantia. Last spring, the 28-year-old wrapped Season Nine of her hit ABC sitcom "The Goldbergs" and showed off her killer singing chops as a contestant on "The Masked Singer." Oh, and she also got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Greg Furman, over the summer.
Brad Pitt makes surprise sculptor debut in a series ‘about self-reflection’
Brad Pitt has made a surprise debut as a sculptor, unveiling a set of handcrafted works at an art museum in Finland in what appears to be his first-ever public art exhibition. Pitt, 58, unveiled the sculptures on Saturday at an exhibition at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere, Finland. The surprise debut was part of a larger exhibition by British artist Thomas Houseago, with Australian musician Nick Cave also displaying his own artwork at the show.
‘Modern Family’ cast members reunite at a wedding (again). See the nostalgic pics
Several cast members shared photos of the reunion on Instagram over the last few days, which took place at "Modern Family" co-creator Steve Levitan's wedding, according to Jesse Tyler Ferguson's post. "Congratulations @stevelevitan & @kristinamaria18 on your first 48 hours of marriage," Ferguson wrote on Sept. 19. "Thank you for...
Anthony Mackie talks repairing roofs across New Orleans
Actor Anthony Mackie talks about his recent partnership with GAF to redo roofs across New Orleans. He also talks “Captain America” and shares stories about fatherhood and fishing and then plays a game of “Blast to the Past.”Sept. 20, 2022.
Adam Levine addresses cheating rumors, says he ‘used poor judgment’
After an Instagram model created a TikTok video claiming she had an affair with Maroon 5's Adam Levine, the singer took to social media on Sept. 20, breaking his silence for the first time on the subject. "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to...
Chris Redd becomes latest cast member to announce exit from ‘SNL’
“Saturday Night Live” Chris Redd will not return to the next season of the show. Redd joins a growing list of cast mates, including Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and several others who have already parted ways with the iconic show.Sept. 20, 2022.
Priyanka Chopra posts sweet photos of baby daughter’s first trip to NYC
Priyanka Chopra's little girl just made her first trip to the Big Apple!. The actor recently brought her daughter Malti to New York City and shared two photos from the exciting excursion on Instagram. In the first shot, Chopra perches on a windowsill with her 8-month-old in her arms and...
Ana de Armas recalls seeing herself as Marilyn Monroe for the first time: ‘It felt like she was back’
For months, Ana de Armas has made headlines for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in the historical drama “Blonde.”. First, it was for her incredible visual transformation to resemble the late Hollywood icon. Later, for criticism surrounding her accent in the film, which was defended by Monroe’s estate and de Armas herself.
