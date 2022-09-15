Read full article on original website
Bon Appétit! There's an 'Emily in Paris' Cookbook & It's Filled With Recipes Fans Will Love
There are many reasons to love France, from the romance of the language to its enviable fashion to its charming cities and countryside. Thanks to Netflix, we Americans have had the chance to experience France and its iconic City of Light through the wide eyes of Emily Cooper, a young social media strategist from Chicago who takes on a new job and a new life, in the hit show “Emily in Paris.” Trés romantique, n’est pa? Of course, Emily also explores romance and love through the two seasons of the show — can we talk about chef Gabriel, ooh la...
Authentic Pisco Sour Cocktail Recipe
In case you didn't realize it, the Pisco sour is a signature drink in Peru. Frayed Passport notes that the cocktail is most well-known in Peru, but people in Chile also take credit for it. Either way, one thing is for sure — it's absolutely delicious. This excellent drink is most notable thanks to the addition of an egg white, which makes the top nice and foamy. So, you may get a Pisco mustache from sipping this adult beverage instead of a milk mustache like kids get.
The Unexpected Ingredient In Marcus Samuelsson's Breakfast Sandwich
If there's one thing we've come to know about chef Marcus Samuelsson, it's that he's going to experiment in the kitchen. The Ethiopian-born and Swedish-raised chef, who is "always chasing flavors" (per Twitter), says he "will always get excited by tasting something new or taking something good and tweak it until it becomes something great," as he tells it in his memoir, "Yes, Chef."
Food Network’s Duff Goldman Lives in a House in the Woods With His Family! Take a Tour
Food Network personality Duff Goldman may be one of the most popular pastry chefs in Hollywood, but he prefers to live his life outside of the city! The cookbook author and his wife, Johnna Colbry, are raising their daughter, Josephine, in their gorgeous house in the woods located in Topanga, California.
Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
12tomatoes.com
One – Pan Mediterranean Chicken
I love quick dinners. Chicken dinners always make me feel good. This recipe has all the parts of a delicious chicken dinner wrapped in a couple of easy time-saving steps. The bone-in chicken thighs lend their delicious fatty flavor to the potatoes while the skin gets nice and crispy. Using just a little chicken broth, the potatoes have the opportunity to fully cook while also thickening the broth to create a sauce. This is my favorite recipe to cook on a budget and when I’m not feeling like cooking. Only requires a quick chop and then an hour to bake. Top it off with some fresh lemon juice and salty feta. Let’s do Mediterranean tonight.
Allrecipes.com
Got No Beef Stew
I like to joke about not knowing current food prices, since I have a corporate expense account, but as inflation continues to rage, people aren't finding that type of humor as funny as they used to. Maybe they never did, but the point is even a kept man such as myself realizes that the price of meat at the market these days is very high, and that was the inspiration for this beefless beef stew.
Easy Breakfast Sausage Recipe
If you are anything like us, you've probably never thought of making your own homemade breakfast sausage. Who knew you could easily whip up a batch at home, right? Well recipe developer, Kate Shungu, proves just how easy it can be with this incredibly simple recipe. With only 7 ingredients, most of which you likely already have in your kitchen, this recipe comes together in only 20 minutes. No fancy equipment or tools needed. So say "goodbye" to store bought breakfast sausage, and say "hello" to the homemade variety, because once you've tried this recipe, you'll never want to buy breakfast sausage again.
SFGate
This orange blossom honey cake starts Rosh Hashanah on a sweet note
For me, September has always felt like the start of a new year, more than January ever did. With the return to school and Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, following one another in quick succession, there are new and renewed routines, goals and resolutions. Besides celebration, Rosh Hashanah invites...
Bombay Salad
Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This Bombay Salad is a delicious, hearty salad that is perfect for a light meal or as a side dish. It is packed with healthy ingredients and tossed in a tangy dressing. This salad is sure to please everyone at the table!
How to Bake With Canned Pumpkin Instead of Eggs and Oil
Here's how to substitute pumpkin for eggs and oil in your homemade cakes and baked goods. Using pumpkin instead of eggs and oil can cut down on calories.
TODAY.com
Use the ‘3.5-star rule’ to find the most ‘authentic’ Chinese food, says viral TikTok
If you ever find yourself in a new city with a hankering for Chinese food, a viral TikTok has a trick to help you identify the best ones: the Yelp rating — but not a particularly high one. On Sept. 13, Freddie Wong (aka @rocketjump on social media) posted...
12tomatoes.com
Arroz con Pollo (Chicken and Rice)
The delightful Puerto Rican favorite marries juicy adobo chicken pieces with subtly flavored rice. Arroz con Pollo (which translates to rice with chicken) is a delicious Latin comfort food featuring beautifully balanced herb spiced rice along with velvety chicken. It’s a one pot dish brimming with delicious flavors that layer together into the almost perfect inexpensive home meal.
TODAY.com
33 Halloween desserts so sweet you'll scream
Let's face it: The best part about Halloween is the treats. Sure, tricks can be funny when well done, particularly by a younger audience, but this festive holiday is best celebrated with a killer costume and pillowcase packed with candy — or cake. Beyond the classic door-to-door confections collected...
Classic Cadillac Margarita Cocktail Recipe
The Cadillac margarita is one of the most popular and classic margaritas you can make. If you go to a Mexican restaurant, chances are you'll see this cocktail on the menu, and it's usually a few bucks more than the other margaritas. But what makes a Cadillac margarita stand out from all the others? Well, it uses Grand Marnier in addition to top-shelf tequila, making it super tasty and sophisticated. According to Punch Drink, the cocktail may have gotten its name courtesy of the Cadillac Bar in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, where the recipe possibly originated. And, when the restaurant expanded to locations across the border, the Cadillac also made its way into the United States ... gaining footing as a popular cocktail and landing on Mexican restaurant menus practically everywhere.
Skip the ground beef in this new spin on a retro pasta dish
Weekday Plants is a weekly recipe column from Salon Food that centers on easy-to-make and adaptable vegan meals. Recently, I ate a plate of carbonara that seemed blessed by heaven itself. I was sitting at a tiny two-top on the sidewalk patio at Via Carducci La Sorella, a cozy neighborhood Italian joint in Chicago's Wicker Park. When the waiter brought out my pasta — thin spaghetti enrobed in a golden, yolky sauce and flecked with crisped pancetta — I swear that a sunbeam broke through the early evening haze and shone directly onto my plate.
Turkey Shepherd’s Pie
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The Thanksgiving table isn’t yet clear before talk of the perfect day-after turkey sandwich begins. But sandwiches aren’t the only way to use leftover turkey, extra mashed potatoes, and the contents of Grandma’s gravy boat. Every year turkey stew, stuffed shells, and enchiladas make it on my post-holiday meal plan, and this year I’m adding another crowd-pleasing one-dish dinner to the list.
How Rachael Ray Elevates Her Nachos
A plate of nachos combines the best things in the world: melted cheese and a bunch of stuff under said cheese. Though this classic dish seems like it has been around for ages, the truth is that nachos have only been gracing our tables since World War II. That means, prior to the 1930s, the world's population lived hollow lives, eating their cheese and chips separately like monsters. Luckily, this travesty is over, and these days anyone can throw down some chips and slather them with all the cheese they desire. Though, there are some rules to follow if you are dead set on creating the perfect nachos.
Bon Appétit
Chocolate Pecan Pie With Chantilly Cream
This recipe for silky, crunchy chocolate pecan pie is the secret to appeasing each and every one of your potluck guests. Pastry chef Liana Sinclair of Supperland in Charlotte, North Carolina—one of our 10 Best New Restaurants of 2022—finds the traditional version of the Southern classic a tad sweet, so she keeps her rendition in check with the savory deep and bittersweet notes of chocolate in three ways. First, she adds Dutch cocoa powder to the flaky, buttery pie shell. Next, she tosses semisweet chocolate wafers into the unbaked pie crust before laying on the pecans and pouring the pie filling over the lot. Finally, Sinclair gilds her baked pie with a chantilly (a fancy word for whipped cream) that’s enriched with melted chocolate and a splash of bourbon. Feel free to swap out the spirit for hazelnut liqueur if you’re a Nutella lover or spiced rum when the holidays roll around—or, if you don’t keep alcohol around, swap it out for 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract. Classic pecan pie? You’ve got some competition.
How To Shop For Tortilla Chips Like A Mexican Chef
If you spot perfectly golden tortilla chips in a clear bag with no brand name, you know you’ve found what you're looking for.
