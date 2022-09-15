Read full article on original website
King Charles III Reportedly Told Prince Harry It Wouldn't Be 'Appropriate' For Meghan Markle To Visit Ailing Queen At Balmoral
As it's been revealed that Meghan Markle purposely wasn't invited to visit Queen Elizabeth II's deathbed in her final hours, new sources claim that it was King Charles III himself that warned Prince Harry against bringing his wife on his trip to Scotland. Article continues below advertisement. "Charles told Harry...
Princess Charlotte Bursts Into Tears After Saying Final Goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at Funeral in Westminster Abbey
Saying her last goodbye. After attending Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral, Princess Charlotte, 7, started to cry outside of Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. Following the memorial service, the late monarch’s coffin was marched to Wellington Arch by members of the royal family including King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne. As Elizabeth was moved from the gun carriage to a hearse vehicle, Charlotte burst into tears alongside her mother, Princess Kate.
The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out
Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
Prince Harry’s secret gesture to Meghan Markle revealed by fellow funeral attendee
A guest at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has revealed the sweet gesture that Prince Harry did to wife Meghan Markle in order to make her feel more “comfortable” during the service. On Monday 19 September, thousands of mourners and members of the royal family attended the State’s...
ETOnline.com
Prince William Invites Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Sit With Kate Middleton and Kids During Queen's Funeral
Prince William made an unmistakable gesture to Prince Harry during Monday's funeral for their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at St. George's Chapel. While settling in for the committal service, William clearly waved to Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, inviting them to come and be seated with him, Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Harry responded with a quick nod before he and Meghan joined them, marking a show of unity between the brothers.
Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Children, Archie and Lilibet, Didn’t Attend Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry put on a united front with the rest of the royal family as they attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted not to bring their two children to the service for Her...
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Forced To Sit In Second Row BEHIND King Charles III During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Service
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were forced to sit in the second row behind King Charles III and Prince William during the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral this week, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The surprising development marks just the latest snub against Harry and Meghan since the Queen’s passing...
Prince William May Not Be ‘That Interested’ in Getting Prince Harry ‘Back Into the Fold’ — Expert
Prince William has 'much more of a grudge' against Prince Harry compared to King Charles, leading an expert to believe Prince William's not 'that interested' in his brother returning.
Prince Andrew ‘worried about King Charles’ but ‘still thinks he’s done a good job’ in statement on Queen, expert claims
PRINCE Andrew showed he thinks he has done a good job in supporting the monarchy in his tribute to the Queen, a royal expert claimed. The Duke of York is also worried about his brother being King Charles because it now means there is no way back for him into the Royal Family, biographer Angela Levin added.
U.K.・
Queen’s ‘Dying Wish’: Elizabeth II Wanted Prince Harry To Reunite With William, Made ‘Cutting Remarks’ About Meghan Markle
Prince William’s decision to make a joint public appearance with his estranged brother, Prince Harry, fulfilled one of the Queen’s final wishes, RadarOnline.com has learned. Queen Elizabeth II, who died peacefully at Balmoral Castle last Thursday at age 96, had expressed her wish for her grandsons to repair...
Popculture
Meghan Markle Might See Return to UK Due to Response After Queen Elizabeth's Death
Meghan Markle has reportedly found a fan among the several Royal insiders who give interviews and share tidbits from behind the castle walls in the U.K. these days. According to The Sun, Markle's recent appearance alongside husband Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William apparently planted a seed for her return to the fold in a way.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands While Leaving Service Honoring Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined members of the royal family for a service at Westminster Hall to honor Queen Elizabeth. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a short service for the late monarch on Wednesday. Led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and accompanied by the Dean of Westminster, it lasted about 20 minutes.
TODAY.com
King Charles left a note on the queen's coffin. Here's what it says
Millions around the world are mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II as her funeral takes place on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey. As the queen's coffin was carried on the trip from Palace of Westminster to Westminster Hall, there was a detail in the wreath on top of her coffin worth noting: a heartfelt message from King Charles III.
U.K.・
Emotional clip shows Prince Harry mourning the Queen just like he did for his mother
A clip of Prince Harry meeting well-wishers following the Queen's death last week has been compared to archive footage of the royal shortly after his mother, Princess Diana's death. In an emotional clip, shared by TikToker @good_memories3, Harry can be seen collecting flowers from well wishers while greeting members of...
Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stand With Each Member of the Royal Family After Stepping Back
Every family has a little bit of drama — even royal ones. Following their shocking step away from their senior royal duties in March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from their relatives across the pond. When the couple, who exchanged vows in May 2018, announced...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kate Middleton: Source Close to Princess Di Warned Her Not to Marry Prince William
The eyes of the world were once again on the UK this morning, as Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest at a funeral at Westminster Abbey. In the 11 days since the Queen passed away, the royals have been under even greater scrutiny than usual. Millions have been inspired by...
'Camilla is the real boss': 'Unfussy and loyal' Queen Consort is King Charles' 'strength and stay', and the royals' 'greatest secret weapon', says former aide
Camilla has been described as the 'real boss' by a former aide, who says the royal plays a major role in the decisions made by King Charles. Writing in the Times, Julian Payne, who was communications secretary to Charles, 73, and Camilla, 75, between 2016 and 2021, described the Queen Consort as 'perhaps [the Firm's] greatest secret weapon.
Princess Diana’s Brother Joins Royals To Honor The Queen In Windsor After Lavish Funeral
Charles Spencer, the brother of the late Princess Diana, paid his respects to Queen Elizabeth at Windsor after her state funeral on September 19th. Despite friction between the families over how his late sister was treated, Diana’s brother honored the monarch before her massive funeral at Westminster Abbey. In...
International Business Times
Meghan Markle Cried, Offered Prince Harry 'Silent Support' During Queen's Funeral: Body Language Expert
Meghan Markle supported her husband Prince Harry during the state funeral for his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in London Monday. Judi James, a leading communication and body language expert who regularly appears on a number of high-profile TV and radio programs, weighed in on the royal couple's body language during the funeral. She noted that the couple got emotional during the Westminster Abbey service.
