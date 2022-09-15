ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Princess Charlotte Bursts Into Tears After Saying Final Goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at Funeral in Westminster Abbey

Saying her last goodbye. After attending Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral, Princess Charlotte, 7, started to cry outside of Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. Following the memorial service, the late monarch’s coffin was marched to Wellington Arch by members of the royal family including King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne. As Elizabeth was moved from the gun carriage to a hearse vehicle, Charlotte burst into tears alongside her mother, Princess Kate.
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out

Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Smith
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
ETOnline.com

Prince William Invites Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Sit With Kate Middleton and Kids During Queen's Funeral

Prince William made an unmistakable gesture to Prince Harry during Monday's funeral for their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at St. George's Chapel. While settling in for the committal service, William clearly waved to Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, inviting them to come and be seated with him, Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Harry responded with a quick nod before he and Meghan joined them, marking a show of unity between the brothers.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Linus Entertainment#The Crown#Granddad
Popculture

Meghan Markle Might See Return to UK Due to Response After Queen Elizabeth's Death

Meghan Markle has reportedly found a fan among the several Royal insiders who give interviews and share tidbits from behind the castle walls in the U.K. these days. According to The Sun, Markle's recent appearance alongside husband Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William apparently planted a seed for her return to the fold in a way.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

King Charles left a note on the queen's coffin. Here's what it says

Millions around the world are mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II as her funeral takes place on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey. As the queen's coffin was carried on the trip from Palace of Westminster to Westminster Hall, there was a detail in the wreath on top of her coffin worth noting: a heartfelt message from King Charles III.
U.K.
Daily Mail

'Camilla is the real boss': 'Unfussy and loyal' Queen Consort is King Charles' 'strength and stay', and the royals' 'greatest secret weapon', says former aide

Camilla has been described as the 'real boss' by a former aide, who says the royal plays a major role in the decisions made by King Charles. Writing in the Times, Julian Payne, who was communications secretary to Charles, 73, and Camilla, 75, between 2016 and 2021, described the Queen Consort as 'perhaps [the Firm's] greatest secret weapon.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Meghan Markle Cried, Offered Prince Harry 'Silent Support' During Queen's Funeral: Body Language Expert

Meghan Markle supported her husband Prince Harry during the state funeral for his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in London Monday. Judi James, a leading communication and body language expert who regularly appears on a number of high-profile TV and radio programs, weighed in on the royal couple's body language during the funeral. She noted that the couple got emotional during the Westminster Abbey service.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy