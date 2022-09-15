ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé sends ‘original Dreamgirl’ Sheryl Lee Ralph sweet gift to celebrate Emmy win

Sheryl Lee Ralph got a special delivery celebrating her Emmy win from none other than Beyoncé!. Ralph, 65, who made history as the second Black woman to win an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role on ABC's "Abbott Elementary," posted a video on Instagram of the moment she received flowers from Queen Bey herself.
'Do Revenge' stars Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke reflect on their own high school lessons

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke are reflecting on their own high school experiences with the release of their new Netflix movie, "Do Revenge." The pair, joined by director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, spoke to TODAY about creating the movie and the parallels they found in their own lives. The movie, which released on Sept. 16, follows two high school girls, Drea (Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (Maya Hawke), bonding over misfortune and vowing to go after each other's bullies.
Marsha Hunt, Hollywood actress turned activist, dies at 104

Marsha Hunt was labeled a “future star,” having quickly appeared in dozens of movies. After she was blacklisted and her career damaged, she then worked with the United Nations on the issues of refugees and homelessness. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.Sept. 18, 2022.
Hayley Orrantia talks Season 10 of 'The Goldbergs' and Erica's pregnancy

It's been quite a year for Hayley Orrantia. Last spring, the 28-year-old wrapped Season Nine of her hit ABC sitcom "The Goldbergs" and showed off her killer singing chops as a contestant on "The Masked Singer." Oh, and she also got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Greg Furman, over the summer.
