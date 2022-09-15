Read full article on original website
Beyoncé sends ‘original Dreamgirl’ Sheryl Lee Ralph sweet gift to celebrate Emmy win
Sheryl Lee Ralph got a special delivery celebrating her Emmy win from none other than Beyoncé!. Ralph, 65, who made history as the second Black woman to win an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role on ABC's "Abbott Elementary," posted a video on Instagram of the moment she received flowers from Queen Bey herself.
Selma Blair stuns in emotional 'DWTS' performance to 'Time of My Life'
It's been four years since Selma Blair went public with her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis ... and as of Monday night on "Dancing With the Stars," she's stepping out in a whole new way. Blair performed with Sasha Farber on the ABC series, and the couple's first dance was a...
Will Smith sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to wife Jada Pinkett Smith in birthday video
For her very special day, Jada Pinkett Smith seemed to surround herself with her nearest and dearest. On Monday, the “Red Table Talk” host, who turned 51 on Sunday, shared a video of a cozy moment from her birthday celebration on Instagram. “I’m so grateful for all the...
'Do Revenge' stars Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke reflect on their own high school lessons
Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke are reflecting on their own high school experiences with the release of their new Netflix movie, "Do Revenge." The pair, joined by director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, spoke to TODAY about creating the movie and the parallels they found in their own lives. The movie, which released on Sept. 16, follows two high school girls, Drea (Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (Maya Hawke), bonding over misfortune and vowing to go after each other's bullies.
Margot Robbie says she was 'mortified' when pics leaked from 'Barbie' set
Fans may have loved seeing pics of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling dressed as Barbie and Ken on the set of the upcoming "Barbie" movie this summer — but Robbie says the duo were embarrassed to have their pic snapped by onlookers during filming. "I can't tell you how...
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jennifer Hudson team up for the ultimate ‘Dreamgirls’ performance
From one "Dreamgirl" to another, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jennifer Hudson shared a moment singing and dancing along to the legendary Broadway number. As a guest on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," the Emmy Award winner spoke about her audition for original show, where she played Deena Jones 41 years ago.
Marsha Hunt, Hollywood actress turned activist, dies at 104
Marsha Hunt was labeled a “future star,” having quickly appeared in dozens of movies. After she was blacklisted and her career damaged, she then worked with the United Nations on the issues of refugees and homelessness. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.Sept. 18, 2022.
Hayley Orrantia talks Season 10 of 'The Goldbergs' and Erica's pregnancy
It's been quite a year for Hayley Orrantia. Last spring, the 28-year-old wrapped Season Nine of her hit ABC sitcom "The Goldbergs" and showed off her killer singing chops as a contestant on "The Masked Singer." Oh, and she also got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Greg Furman, over the summer.
