Royal significance of George, Charlotte attending queen’s funeral

Prince George and Princess Charlotte remained remarkably composed at their great-grandmother’s funeral on Monday, taking center stage as the second and third in line to the throne. NBC’s Daisy McAndrew reports for TODAY on the significance of their appearance and what it means for the future of the royal family.Sept. 20, 2022.
Queen Elizabeth
Here’s why Sandra Oh was at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

As people in the United Kingdom and around the world watched the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19, many were surprised to see one person in particular taking part in the funeral procession — actor Sandra Oh. The “Killing Eve” star had an official role in...
Royal beekeeper informs Queen Elizabeth’s bees of her death

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the royal beekeeper tasked with informing Queen Elizabeth II’s bees of her death, King Charles losing his battle with a fountain pen, the sweet reactions to the new “Little Mermaid,” and a man determined to fight through strong winds to put balloons in his car.Sept. 18, 2022.
Watch Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession to Westminster Abbey

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II begins as her coffin is lifted onto a gun carriage and carried to Westminster Abbey. The procession includes King Charles III, Princes William and Harry as well as other members of the royal family.Sept. 19, 2022.
Queen passes through gates of Windsor Castle for last time

Following a 10-day mourning period, Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin passes through the gates of Windsor Castle for one final time before being laid to rest in St. George’s Chapel. She is received by members of the royal family including King Charles III, Princes William and Harry and members of her staff.Sept. 19, 2022.
King Charles left a note atop his mother's casket. It's a tradition with a long history

As the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II unfolded on Sept. 19, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a note atop the late monarch's casket amid a wreath of flowers and greenery. The note, written by King Charles III, the eldest son of Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, is just the latest entry in a long tradition. For decades, notes have been left atop royal caskets to share a final message.
Kate Middleton wore the same necklace to the funerals of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore a beautiful pearl necklace that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth II to the queen's state funeral on Monday, Sept. 19. The four-strand choker has been something of a staple in the royal family: Both the queen and the late Princess Diana have worn the stunning piece, which includes a diamond clasp and pearls that were reportedly gifted to Elizabeth by the Japanese government.
Queen’s great-grandchildren put in the spotlight after funeral

Prince George and Princess Charlotte each played prominent roles in their great-grandmother’s funeral on Monday, and will assume more responsibilities for the future of the royal family. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY on the youngest royals.Sept. 20, 2022.
