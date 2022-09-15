Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore a beautiful pearl necklace that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth II to the queen's state funeral on Monday, Sept. 19. The four-strand choker has been something of a staple in the royal family: Both the queen and the late Princess Diana have worn the stunning piece, which includes a diamond clasp and pearls that were reportedly gifted to Elizabeth by the Japanese government.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO