TODAY.com
The poignant way the queen’s piper, who played for her each morning, laid her to rest
Pipe Major Paul Burns, the same man who played the pipes for Queen Elizabeth II each morning, helped lay her to rest Monday performing a moving final piece at the former monarch's committal service at St. George's Chapel. Just after Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was lowered into the royal vault beneath...
TODAY.com
Royal family shares never-before-seen photo of Queen Elizabeth as she is laid to rest
Following her state funeral on Sept. 19, the late Queen Elizabeth II has officially been laid to rest. The royal family made the announcement by sharing a never-before-seen photo of the queen walking alone in the countryside. "May flights of Angels sing thee to they rest," the post said, quoting...
TODAY.com
Royal significance of George, Charlotte attending queen’s funeral
Prince George and Princess Charlotte remained remarkably composed at their great-grandmother’s funeral on Monday, taking center stage as the second and third in line to the throne. NBC’s Daisy McAndrew reports for TODAY on the significance of their appearance and what it means for the future of the royal family.Sept. 20, 2022.
TODAY.com
What does the note on Queen Elizabeth’s coffin say?
King Charles III left a personal note on top of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin. Historian Andrew Roberts explains the significance behind the letter.Sept. 19, 2022.
TODAY.com
Selma Blair stuns in emotional 'DWTS' performance to 'Time of My Life'
It's been four years since Selma Blair went public with her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis ... and as of Monday night on "Dancing With the Stars," she's stepping out in a whole new way. Blair performed with Sasha Farber on the ABC series, and the couple's first dance was a...
TODAY.com
Lady Gaga shares tearful message apologizing to fans for canceling concert mid-show
Lady Gaga issued an apology to fans on social media after she was canceled the final date of her Chromatica Ball tour on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in the middle of her performance. On Twitter, the venue announced at 12:28 a.m. early Sunday morning that...
TODAY.com
Meghan Markle’s funeral dress is a flashback to an outfit she wore to the queen’s birthday
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore a black Stella McCartney cape dress to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, Sept. 19 — the same style of dress she wore to the queen's birthday celebration four years ago. The former Meghan Markle previously wore the same dress, in...
TODAY.com
What to expect from Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral on Monday
NBC’s royal contributor Katie Nicholl weighs in on Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral on Monday, which is the culmination of the 10-day mourning period.Sept. 18, 2022.
TODAY.com
Here’s why Sandra Oh was at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
As people in the United Kingdom and around the world watched the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19, many were surprised to see one person in particular taking part in the funeral procession — actor Sandra Oh. The “Killing Eve” star had an official role in...
TODAY.com
Royal beekeeper informs Queen Elizabeth’s bees of her death
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the royal beekeeper tasked with informing Queen Elizabeth II’s bees of her death, King Charles losing his battle with a fountain pen, the sweet reactions to the new “Little Mermaid,” and a man determined to fight through strong winds to put balloons in his car.Sept. 18, 2022.
TODAY.com
Watch Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession to Westminster Abbey
The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II begins as her coffin is lifted onto a gun carriage and carried to Westminster Abbey. The procession includes King Charles III, Princes William and Harry as well as other members of the royal family.Sept. 19, 2022.
TODAY.com
Camilla pays tribute to queen: ‘I will always remember her smile’
The world and Queen Elizabeth’s family are getting ready to say their final goodbyes to the monarch in preparation for Monday’s state funeral. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for Sunday TODAY.Sept. 18, 2022.
TODAY.com
Queen passes through gates of Windsor Castle for last time
Following a 10-day mourning period, Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin passes through the gates of Windsor Castle for one final time before being laid to rest in St. George’s Chapel. She is received by members of the royal family including King Charles III, Princes William and Harry and members of her staff.Sept. 19, 2022.
TODAY.com
William and Kate return to Westminster Abbey, where they were married, for queen’s funeral
Over a decade after their wedding, William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, returned to Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19 to honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II. William and Kate attended the queen's funeral at the church, marking a return to the venue where they held their wedding ceremony in 2011.
TODAY.com
King Charles left a note atop his mother's casket. It's a tradition with a long history
As the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II unfolded on Sept. 19, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a note atop the late monarch's casket amid a wreath of flowers and greenery. The note, written by King Charles III, the eldest son of Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, is just the latest entry in a long tradition. For decades, notes have been left atop royal caskets to share a final message.
TODAY.com
Kate Middleton wore the same necklace to the funerals of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore a beautiful pearl necklace that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth II to the queen's state funeral on Monday, Sept. 19. The four-strand choker has been something of a staple in the royal family: Both the queen and the late Princess Diana have worn the stunning piece, which includes a diamond clasp and pearls that were reportedly gifted to Elizabeth by the Japanese government.
TODAY.com
Last 2 mourners to see Queen Elizabeth’s coffin forged friendship that will ‘last forever’
LONDON — They forged a friendship that will “last forever” while saying farewell to Queen Elizabeth II. Chrissy Heerey, a member of the Royal Air Force, was the last of the legion of mourners to file past the former monarch’s coffin when the doors to London’s Westminster Hall were finally closed at 6:30 a.m. local time (1:30 a.m. ET) on Monday.
TODAY.com
Queen’s great-grandchildren put in the spotlight after funeral
Prince George and Princess Charlotte each played prominent roles in their great-grandmother’s funeral on Monday, and will assume more responsibilities for the future of the royal family. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY on the youngest royals.Sept. 20, 2022.
TODAY.com
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean has dramatic transformation into drag queen Poppy Love
Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean is showing us the meaning of being fabulous. The final four celebrities who are still competing in Season Two of "RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race" have been revealed, and McLean is part of the pack. Similar to "The Masked Singer," celebrities compete in drag...
TODAY.com
Harry Styles reveals the one random thing that drew him to 'Don't Worry Darling'
If you're anywhere on the internet, you’ve likely observed the rollercoaster that is the “Don’t Worry Darling” press tour. In fact, coverage of "Don't Worry Darling's" behind-the-scenes drama has been more prominent than headlines about the movie itself. With the film coming out on September 23,...
