newsfromthestates.com
‘This job is impossible’: High turnover, low morale plague Missouri child welfare agency
Darrell Missey (left), director of Children’s Division, speaks at an Aug. 13 hearing, alongside Todd Richardson, director of MO HealthNet (Clara Bates/Missouri Independent). Eighty open cases of child abuse and neglect sat on Matt Cordova’s desk in 2017 during the height of the “hole I found myself buried in,” he remembers.
Corrections department faces continued population rise, staffing shortages at Lincoln Hills
Lincoln Hills, a detention facility the state has ordered closed by 2021. (Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections) As of Sept. 9, according to the Department of Corrections (DOC) weekly population report, there were 70 boys at the Lincoln Hills School juvenile correctional facility. The population has risen steadily since June, when it hovered around 58 boys. While the facility was built to hold more than 500, the steady influx of new youth comes amid efforts to close Lincoln Hills for good, replacing it with a new facility in Milwaukee.
Pandemic prompts more states to mandate paid sick leave | Analysis
For all the punishment COVID-19 has inflicted in New Mexico, the virus also is responsible for the state enacting one of the broadest paid sick leave laws in the country. “It’s almost completely related to the pandemic,” said Democratic state Sen. Mimi Stewart, who co-sponsored the bill in her chamber.
New Jersey is a work-from-home leader in U.S., census data shows
Long commuting times have contributed to New Jersey having a larger share of people working from home than almost any other state, experts say. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images) The number of New Jerseyans working from home last year more than quadrupled from pre-pandemic levels, leaving the Garden State...
In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas
Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden gives a speech in June about election fraud. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector) Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within.
Minnesota gun deaths hit 20-year high
The number of Minnesotans dying from gunfire in 2021 rose to the highest level in over 20 years, according to preliminary mortality data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The 570 gun deaths in Minnesota last year include 164 homicides, 393 suicides, and 13 additional deaths that...
How has more than $1.5 billion in federal Covid relief money changed Oregon schools?
Oregon schools have more than $1 billion in federal Covid relief money to spend. (Getty Images). Jared Cordon, the school superintendent in Roseburg in southern Oregon, cannot afford to pay for new heating, cooling and ventilation systems in the bulk of his district’s 12 schools, some of which are nearly 100 years old.
Ohio clinics say phones ringing constantly after abortion ban blocked by judge
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Clinics and providers in Ohio have been...
Survey: Oregonians still support Measure 110 despite flawed rollout
A recent survey by progressive think tank Data for Progress found that a majority of Oregon voters support keeping Measure 110, the country's first drug decriminalization law, rather than repealing it. (Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images) Despite a much-criticized rollout, Oregonians still support a 2020 law that decriminalized possession of small...
For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life
A ceremonial check for $5 million in federal funding was given to Charles County in May to jumpstart the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project. Photo by John Domen/WTOP. When Bloomberg reported in 2019 that Southern Maryland residents endure the most grueling commutes in the nation, the news raised few eyebrows in the tri-county region.
New state funding could help freshwater mussels make a comeback
Freshwater mussels collected during a scientific sampling event on the Clinch River in Virginia. (Sarah Vogelsong / Virginia Mercury) The Cumberland monkeyface, Pistol-grip and Rayed bean may be some of the most unsung heroes of Virginia’s waterways. All three are types of freshwater mussels, one of the planet’s most...
Indigenous groups say changes to utility regulation in NM would favor energy companies
New Mexico voters approved a constitutional amendment in November 2020 that changed membership on the state’s utility regulatory body from an elected position to one that’s appointed by the governor. A coalition of Indigenous groups is now petitioning the state’s highest court to block the change before it takes effect next year, arguing the amendment’s ballot wording failed to meet accuracy and clarity requirements.
Morales campaign mum on candidate’s military service records
Diego Morales, despite touting his military service on the campaign trail, declined to respond to questions about it when records surfaced showing he didn't fulfill his commitment. (Photo from Diego Morales' Facebook Page) Republican candidate for Secretary of State Diego Morales isn’t responding to questions surrounding his military service with...
Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds
“Removing turf grass from the landscape is an excellent approach for saving water, but if we remove all the turf grass, the temperature will go up,” said the study’s lead author. (Photo: Ronda Churchill) The Southern Nevada Water Authority runs what is likely the longest-running program to motivate...
DeSantis endorses Schmidt’s campaign for Kansas governor, pokes at Kelly’s ties to Biden
OLATHE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis worked to broaden his 2024 presidential foundation Sunday by traveling to Kansas to headline an endorsement rally for Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt. Presence of DeSantis and other conservatives at Schmidt campaign events less than two months ahead of the November election appears...
Want to weigh in on Georgia Power’s proposed rate increase? Here’s how.
Georgia Power's requested rate increase would add $16.29 – about $200 annually – to the average residential customer's bill over the next three years, starting in 2023 with a $14.32 hike. John McCosh/Georgia Recorder. Georgians will be able to voice their concerns about Georgia Power’s plans to raise...
With another Sept. 11 passed, let’s dedicate ourselves to faith without fear in Kansas and world
The "Tribute in Light" memorial lights up lower Manhattan near One World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2018, in New York City. The tribute at the site of the World Trade Center towers has been an annual event in New York since March 11, 2002. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Kansas Reflector...
Here’s how to track campaign cash in Alaska elections
Editor’s Note: This article was partially inspired by a collaboration with Alaska Public Media, which reached out to voters across the state online and in person to find out what you want to know this election season. To learn more, see the end of the article. Because of a...
Adding more grazing land so close to Yellowstone is bear baiting
A female grizzly with two cubs (Photo by Glenn Phillips via www.glennphillipsphoto.com. | Used with permission). Montana’s Paradise Valley is aptly named, sitting between two towering mountain ranges, it cradles the mighty Yellowstone River that flows from its headwaters in America’s first national park and provides critical habitat to the native species still present 200 years after Lewis and Clark’s expedition.
Young conservatives, politicians and media stars convene near Houston to “win the culture war”
THE WOODLANDS — The worship space at Grace Woodlands church was peppered with red MAGA hats on Saturday, as young adults gathered to hear from leading conservatives often seen on Fox News. In the hallways, a few people pushed strollers and others weaved through the crowd to get to...
