Nick Black looks up at a moldy vent he has tried to clean in the apartment he shares with his wife, Amy, and their 2-month-old son, August, on Aug. 28. His 4-year-old son and Amy's stepson, Mason, stays with them on weekends. The family has been sick from inhaling mold and hopes to move to a safer complex. Big Country Chateau faces a Pulaski County Circuit Court lawsuit for renting out unsafe apartments and for keeping tenants' money that was meant to pay utility bills. (Tess Vrbin/Arkansas Advocate)

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 6 HOURS AGO