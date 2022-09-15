ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Pandemic prompts more states to mandate paid sick leave | Analysis

For all the punishment COVID-19 has inflicted in New Mexico, the virus also is responsible for the state enacting one of the broadest paid sick leave laws in the country. “It’s almost completely related to the pandemic,” said Democratic state Sen. Mimi Stewart, who co-sponsored the bill in her chamber.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newsfromthestates.com

A politically connected Portsmouth HOA and more Va. headlines

• Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, said she expects lawsuits against Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposal to change how transgender students are treated in public schools. “There’s a world of legal issues with this.”—WTOP. • The governor is traveling to Arizona next month to campaign for...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Ag Secretary Vilsack promotes ‘climate smart’ practices in Denver visit

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack participates in a roundtable discussion with farmers and ranchers at the CSU Spur campus in north Denver on Sept. 19, 2022. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline) U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack traveled to Denver on Monday to promote billions in new federal funding to help farmers and...
DENVER, CO
newsfromthestates.com

Is Oregon ripe for ranked choice voting?

Election workers John Jorgensen and Irene Morris inspect ballots on Monday, May 16, 2022 at the Marion County Clerk's Office in Salem. In future elections, Oregon might opt for ranked choice voting. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) With three serious gubernatorial candidates on the ballot in November and the theoretical possibility...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Lawmakers prepare to tweak New Jersey’s brewery rules

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said his chamber would pull back some brewery rules issued by the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control in June. (Photo by Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) Assembly lawmakers are preparing to reexamine rules set in July that owners say have hamstrung New Jersey’s breweries, an...
FOOD & DRINKS
newsfromthestates.com

Group begins work to determine how best to select judges in Maryland

A workgroup created by Maryland’s judicial branch to undertake studies and conduct hearings on how best to choose judges kicked off its effort with an initial meeting Monday evening. Formally titled the Legislative Committee Workgroup to Study Judicial Selection, the group — consisting of representatives of interested organizations as...
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Mold, sewage, broken appliances among tenants’ problems in properties whose owner faces AG lawsuit

Nick Black looks up at a moldy vent he has tried to clean in the apartment he shares with his wife, Amy, and their 2-month-old son, August, on Aug. 28. His 4-year-old son and Amy's stepson, Mason, stays with them on weekends. The family has been sick from inhaling mold and hopes to move to a safer complex. Big Country Chateau faces a Pulaski County Circuit Court lawsuit for renting out unsafe apartments and for keeping tenants' money that was meant to pay utility bills. (Tess Vrbin/Arkansas Advocate)
LITTLE ROCK, AR
newsfromthestates.com

Survey: Oregonians still support Measure 110 despite flawed rollout

A recent survey by progressive think tank Data for Progress found that a majority of Oregon voters support keeping Measure 110, the country's first drug decriminalization law, rather than repealing it. (Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images) Despite a much-criticized rollout, Oregonians still support a 2020 law that decriminalized possession of small...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

New state funding could help freshwater mussels make a comeback

Freshwater mussels collected during a scientific sampling event on the Clinch River in Virginia. (Sarah Vogelsong / Virginia Mercury) The Cumberland monkeyface, Pistol-grip and Rayed bean may be some of the most unsung heroes of Virginia’s waterways. All three are types of freshwater mussels, one of the planet’s most...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

New Jersey is a work-from-home leader in U.S., census data shows

Long commuting times have contributed to New Jersey having a larger share of people working from home than almost any other state, experts say. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images) The number of New Jerseyans working from home last year more than quadrupled from pre-pandemic levels, leaving the Garden State...
POLITICS
newsfromthestates.com

Corrections department faces continued population rise, staffing shortages at Lincoln Hills

Lincoln Hills, a detention facility the state has ordered closed by 2021. (Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections) As of Sept. 9, according to the Department of Corrections (DOC) weekly population report, there were 70 boys at the Lincoln Hills School juvenile correctional facility. The population has risen steadily since June, when it hovered around 58 boys. While the facility was built to hold more than 500, the steady influx of new youth comes amid efforts to close Lincoln Hills for good, replacing it with a new facility in Milwaukee.
WISCONSIN STATE

