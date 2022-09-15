Read full article on original website
Republican AG candidate to remain on the ballot after his NM residency is challenged
Jeremy Gallegos and Carter Harrison represented Republican attorney general candidate Jeremy Michael Gay in court on Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) Barring any appeal, Republican Jeremy Michael Gay will remain on the ballot for New Mexico Attorney General, a District Court judge ruled on Friday.
Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case
The court of appeals agreed with Jason Hurst that his testimony constituted substantial evidence that he was faced with a clear and imminent danger when he heard police officers – who had already beaten him, tased him, and maced him – say they were going to ‘get’ his wife and heard her screaming for help (Scott Olson/Getty Images).
Pandemic prompts more states to mandate paid sick leave | Analysis
For all the punishment COVID-19 has inflicted in New Mexico, the virus also is responsible for the state enacting one of the broadest paid sick leave laws in the country. “It’s almost completely related to the pandemic,” said Democratic state Sen. Mimi Stewart, who co-sponsored the bill in her chamber.
With Ohio abortion law paused, providers in Ohio, Mich. and Pennsylvania plan next steps
After more than two months of enforcement, Ohio’s strict new abortion law is on hold at least until next week as a lawsuit over it plays out in Cincinnati. As it does, Planned Parenthood chapters in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan are trying to adapt to a new reality. The...
A politically connected Portsmouth HOA and more Va. headlines
• Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, said she expects lawsuits against Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposal to change how transgender students are treated in public schools. “There’s a world of legal issues with this.”—WTOP. • The governor is traveling to Arizona next month to campaign for...
‘This job is impossible’: High turnover, low morale plague Missouri child welfare agency
Darrell Missey (left), director of Children’s Division, speaks at an Aug. 13 hearing, alongside Todd Richardson, director of MO HealthNet (Clara Bates/Missouri Independent). Eighty open cases of child abuse and neglect sat on Matt Cordova’s desk in 2017 during the height of the “hole I found myself buried in,” he remembers.
In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas
Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden gives a speech in June about election fraud. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector) Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within.
Ag Secretary Vilsack promotes ‘climate smart’ practices in Denver visit
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack participates in a roundtable discussion with farmers and ranchers at the CSU Spur campus in north Denver on Sept. 19, 2022. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline) U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack traveled to Denver on Monday to promote billions in new federal funding to help farmers and...
Is Oregon ripe for ranked choice voting?
Election workers John Jorgensen and Irene Morris inspect ballots on Monday, May 16, 2022 at the Marion County Clerk's Office in Salem. In future elections, Oregon might opt for ranked choice voting. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) With three serious gubernatorial candidates on the ballot in November and the theoretical possibility...
Lawmakers prepare to tweak New Jersey’s brewery rules
Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said his chamber would pull back some brewery rules issued by the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control in June. (Photo by Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) Assembly lawmakers are preparing to reexamine rules set in July that owners say have hamstrung New Jersey’s breweries, an...
Fewer community groups got state funding for summer learning due to insurance requirement
Youth at an ancestral fermentation class held by nonprofit CAPACES over the summer. CAPACES was able to quadruple programming with more money from the state this summer. (Photo courtesy of CAPACES) Last year, youth in Maupin had the opportunity to join a summer program that brought them on field trips...
Group begins work to determine how best to select judges in Maryland
A workgroup created by Maryland’s judicial branch to undertake studies and conduct hearings on how best to choose judges kicked off its effort with an initial meeting Monday evening. Formally titled the Legislative Committee Workgroup to Study Judicial Selection, the group — consisting of representatives of interested organizations as...
Hundreds of Louisiana water and sewer systems seek funding from state
More than 335 local water and sewage systems in Louisiana have asked the state for a total of $954 million in financial assistance – more than twice the amount the state has to give. For the fortunate ones that receive money, their customers could have to pay higher bills.
Mold, sewage, broken appliances among tenants’ problems in properties whose owner faces AG lawsuit
Nick Black looks up at a moldy vent he has tried to clean in the apartment he shares with his wife, Amy, and their 2-month-old son, August, on Aug. 28. His 4-year-old son and Amy's stepson, Mason, stays with them on weekends. The family has been sick from inhaling mold and hopes to move to a safer complex. Big Country Chateau faces a Pulaski County Circuit Court lawsuit for renting out unsafe apartments and for keeping tenants' money that was meant to pay utility bills. (Tess Vrbin/Arkansas Advocate)
Survey: Oregonians still support Measure 110 despite flawed rollout
A recent survey by progressive think tank Data for Progress found that a majority of Oregon voters support keeping Measure 110, the country's first drug decriminalization law, rather than repealing it. (Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images) Despite a much-criticized rollout, Oregonians still support a 2020 law that decriminalized possession of small...
Shapiro touts workers’ rights at Pittsburgh campaign stop with health care organizers
PITTSBURGH — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro joined more than 50 health care and service industry workers at a campaign stop in Downtown Pittsburgh on Monday, where he touted his labor record as attorney general and restated his support for workers as an aspiring governor. During an outdoor rally...
New state funding could help freshwater mussels make a comeback
Freshwater mussels collected during a scientific sampling event on the Clinch River in Virginia. (Sarah Vogelsong / Virginia Mercury) The Cumberland monkeyface, Pistol-grip and Rayed bean may be some of the most unsung heroes of Virginia’s waterways. All three are types of freshwater mussels, one of the planet’s most...
DeSantis endorses Schmidt’s campaign for Kansas governor, pokes at Kelly’s ties to Biden
OLATHE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis worked to broaden his 2024 presidential foundation Sunday by traveling to Kansas to headline an endorsement rally for Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt. Presence of DeSantis and other conservatives at Schmidt campaign events less than two months ahead of the November election appears...
New Jersey is a work-from-home leader in U.S., census data shows
Long commuting times have contributed to New Jersey having a larger share of people working from home than almost any other state, experts say. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images) The number of New Jerseyans working from home last year more than quadrupled from pre-pandemic levels, leaving the Garden State...
Corrections department faces continued population rise, staffing shortages at Lincoln Hills
Lincoln Hills, a detention facility the state has ordered closed by 2021. (Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections) As of Sept. 9, according to the Department of Corrections (DOC) weekly population report, there were 70 boys at the Lincoln Hills School juvenile correctional facility. The population has risen steadily since June, when it hovered around 58 boys. While the facility was built to hold more than 500, the steady influx of new youth comes amid efforts to close Lincoln Hills for good, replacing it with a new facility in Milwaukee.
