Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: BitMEX Co-Founder on Why He Has Bought Ethereum Call Options With a $3000 Strike Price
Recently, Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, talked about how he is trading Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge”, which marks the transition of the Ethereum network from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge:. “The Merge represents the joining of the...
u.today
SHIB Payments May Be Available to 650 Million Users, Ripple’s Partner Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
35 trillion SHIB swapped in last 24 hours as trading volume suddenly jumps 23%. To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Ripple's major partner in Latin America launches crypto remittances between Mexico and Canada. According to...
Ethereum Merge: What is ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ crypto event and why is it so controversial?
It is being billed as the biggest event in crypto’s history. On Tuesday, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency will begin a complete upheaval of its underlying technology, switching to a new system that will cut its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude. In doing so, the developers of Ethereum are taking the most radical action ever seen in the crypto space to address environmental concerns surrounding the technology that have arisen in recent years. Anticipation surrounding the transition, known as ‘the Merge’ has seen the price of Ethereum’s token ETH more than double over the last two months, outstripping its more...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price loses $20K, ETH price drops 8% after 'monumental' Ethereum Merge
Bitcoin (BTC) spent a second day threatening $20,000 support on Sept. 15 as markets processed the Ethereum (ET Merge. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD spiking below $20,000 again overnight to recover marginally above the boundary for a brief period. The largest cryptocurrency broadly failed to regain...
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
cryptoslate.com
First post-Merge Ethereum NFT minted for $60K
Less than an hour after Ethereum (ETH) completed the Merge; a user spent 36 ETH — roughly $60,000 — to mint the first NFT on the proof-of-stake (PoS) network. The NFT was minted at a Block height of 15537394 and is tagged “The Transition.” The NFT is part of a panda face collection commemorating Ethereum’s transition to PoS. The collection can be found on OpenSea.
u.today
SHIB Reaches Dangerous Level, ETH Miners Surprise Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Holder Number Surpasses SHIB’s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu reaches dangerous level, catastrophe might be ahead. After the successful Ethereum Merge, Shiba Inu found itself among many unrelated-to-Ethereum and non-mineable assets, which suffered more damage following the unexpectedly high CPI data release. Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has been consolidating around the fundamental support level which, if broken, may bring the token back to this month's or perhaps even the year's lows. Such a scenario could end up being disastrous for the meme-based coin since investors are unlikely to be able to take yet another plunge. At the time of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011, down 3.2% over the last 24 hours.
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Grabs Spot As 2nd Biggest PoW Crypto Following Ethereum Merge
Dogecoin is making some noise now. When the Ethereum Merge finally concluded on September 15th, investors didn’t see the massive market shift they were anticipating. However, one significant outcome of this event was that meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin has now become the second-largest Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus-based network, trailing only the Bitcoin network in terms of market value.
POLITICO
Ethereum’s ‘Merge’ prompts schisms, too
Early this morning, the Ethereum network completed its so-called Merge, a complicated upgrade that fuses together its original blockchain with one running on a new set of rules. So far, the heavily-anticipated software update has gone off without a major hitch, and crypto enthusiasts are hailing it as a technical...
Why This Bitcoin Backer Says The Apex Crypto Will 'Get Stronger And Not Weaker' Following Ethereum Merge
Ethereum ETH/USD underwent a major software update called The Merge on Thursday that drastically reduces the amount of energy needed for creating new tokens and changes the way transactions are processed. Notwithstanding talks of the crypto getting a boost, Ethereum has fallen about 13% since The Merge. Some of the...
cryptoglobe.com
Interest in Ethereum Classic ($ETC) and in a Little-Known Altcoin Explodes After Ethereum Merge
On September 15 at 06:42:42 UTC at block 15537393, the Ethereum mainnet merged with Ethereum’s Beacon Chain to complete the widely-anticipated Merge upgrade. The move marked the network’s transition to a Proof-of-Stake consensus protocol, and led to surging interest in Ethereum Classic ($ETC) and a little-known altcoin. Ethereum...
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
blockchain.news
Russian Crypto Startup InDeFi to Launch Ruble Stablecoin following DAI Model
InDeFi, a Russian crypto startup founded by the former owner of Russia’s National Standard Bank, Alexander Lebedev, has announced plans to introduce a ruble-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain. Sergey Mendeleev, the Co-founder and CEO of InDeFi, made such revelations on Wednesday, September 13, at the Blockchain Life conference...
Crypto: What Does the Merge Change for Ordinary Users
The long-awaited update of the Ethereum platform - the internet of crypto space - has finally arrived after many years of rumors and preparations. Crypto evangelists say that it will completely shake up the industry as Ethereum is at the center of everything that is done around this young economy which wants to be completely decentralized and break with what is done today.
Even Google is counting down the hours to the end of ethereum GPU mining
This week, the second largest cryptocurrency, ethereum, is set to transition to a new mining process that will no longer rely on warehouses of energy-hogging GPUs. This process will consume 99.95% less energy than before, according to etherium.org (opens in new tab), a website funded by the Ethereum Foundation. The...
The Merge for Ethereum is 2022's second biggest crypto event
The biggest event in crypto this year was the market crashing in May. Tonight, when (and if) the Ethereum blockchain successfully pivots to proof-of-stake, that will be easily the second. Why it matters: Above and beyond the supposed climate implications, The Merge showed that a giant, dispersed and leaderless community...
Motley Fool
Is Coinbase Doing Right by Your Staked Ethereum?
The Merge upgrade shifted Ethereum's mining protocol to the more cost-efficient and scalable proof of stake. Coinbase has offered customers with staked Ethereum 2.0 rewards for their patience, but the rate has fallen sharply over the past year. The only way out for staked Ethereum 2.0 investors is through a...
