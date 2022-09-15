Read full article on original website
Echo online
EMU basketball star recruit Emoni Bates arrested on gun charges
Eastern Michigan University basketball player Emoni Bates was arrested and charged with felony weapons violations Sunday. Washtenaw County Sheriff deputies said they stopped Bates after witnessing a car’s failure to stop at the intersection of Nottingham and Clark Road in Superior Township. University officials issued a statement Monday saying...
Echo online
Proposed contract for EMU-AAUP to be voted on this week
A meeting has been set for Tuesday, Sept. 20 for members of the Eastern Michigan University chapter of the American Association of University Professors (EMU-AAUP) to ratify proposed contract improvements including gains in salary and retirement compensation as well as protection for health care coverage. Voting on ratification of the...
Echo online
Eastern Michigan University administrator charged with indecent exposure
The EMU administrator was charged with one misdemeanor and one felony count after being arrested Sept. 7. On Sept. 7, Eastern Michigan University administrator Michael Tew was arrested at his home by Dearborn police after a video was given to the department five days prior. On Sept. 2, Dearborn Police...
Echo online
Annual Fall River Day coming to Frog Island Park Sept. 25
The Ypsilanti Parks and Recreation Commission will be hosting the annual Fall River Day event on Sept. 25 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Frog Island Park. Partnering with Ypsilanti Parks and Recreation for a family-friendly event, there will be kayak rides and educational programs and shows included. Fall...
Echo online
Ypsilanti Automotive Heritage Museum hosting 24th annual orphan car show
The Ypsilanti Automotive Heritage Museum is hosting its 24th Annual Orphan Car Show on Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverside Park in Ypsilanti. The car show will include around 140 pre-registered orphan vehicles, both British and non-British imports. A car is deemed an "orphan" if it either has a nameplate that is retired or if it was manufactured by a company that has ceased business.
Echo online
Mural to be revealed by nonprofit organization in Ypsilanti
Nonprofit organization Friends In Deed from Ypsilanti will reveal mural on Sept. 23. Local nonprofit organization Friends In Deed will celebrate 40 years by unveiling a mural on Friday, Sept. 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1196 Ecorse Rd in Ypsilanti. A collection of vision boards from local...
Echo online
Jewish Family Services hosting Walk a Mile in My Shoes fundraiser on Oct. 9
Walk a Mile in My Shoes fundraising event in Ann Arbor will teach community about a local nonprofit. Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County is hosting a fundraiser walk called “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” at 10 a.m. on Oct. 9 in Ann Arbor. Funds raised will be used for housing, food & nutrition, employment services and transportation to support area refugees.
