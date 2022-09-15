The Ypsilanti Automotive Heritage Museum is hosting its 24th Annual Orphan Car Show on Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverside Park in Ypsilanti. The car show will include around 140 pre-registered orphan vehicles, both British and non-British imports. A car is deemed an "orphan" if it either has a nameplate that is retired or if it was manufactured by a company that has ceased business.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO