Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open Soon
A month ago, it was mentioned that former NBA basketball player Shaquille O’Neal or Shaq as some call him, had bought a place in North Texas. Then news broke out that he was bringing a food establishment he is a primary investor with. Recently, Shaq was in Houston for the opening of the very first restaurant of many restaurants to open in Texas called Big Chicken.
Pink salmon cakes (burgers)
Pink salmon cakes (burgers) Are you in the mood for something fishy? Today, I was just in the mood to create something different. So, I prepared pink salmon cakes. In my recipe, I use red bell pepper, but if you don't like peppers, it can be omitted. I also use two eggs as a binder, but they can also be omitted because I also use two slices of bread in the recipe. (The bread is also a binder that helps hold the salmon patties together while they are cooking.)
Frito-Lay is bringing back one of its classic flavors for fall
Summer might be winding down, but Frito-Lay is bringing back one of its most popular flavors to help keep the essence of barbecue season alive. Fritos Bar-B-Q, a fan favorite that was initially discontinued in 2018, is back for good starting Sept. 19 at major retailers nationwide. Snack lovers apparently...
The Unexpected Ingredient In Marcus Samuelsson's Breakfast Sandwich
If there's one thing we've come to know about chef Marcus Samuelsson, it's that he's going to experiment in the kitchen. The Ethiopian-born and Swedish-raised chef, who is "always chasing flavors" (per Twitter), says he "will always get excited by tasting something new or taking something good and tweak it until it becomes something great," as he tells it in his memoir, "Yes, Chef."
Pink Sauce Is Coming to Stores Soon
Pink Sauce is back and hopefully FDA-approved this time. In her partnership with the company that specializes in hot sauce and pasta sauce, Shaw will remain the face of the brand and earn royalties on sales. Because we all love a good comeback story, Shaw added that Dave’s Gourmet will help manufacture the foods properly this time, as she re-attempts to sell the sauce.
DIY Ice Cream Sandwiches
America’s Test Kitchen brings us their tested recipe for DIY Ice Cream Sandwiches, made with chocolate chip cookies designed specifically for this tasty task. And the best part? YOU pick the ice cream flavor!. The best ice cream sandwiches aren’t made with just ANY cookie. Ice cream sandwich cookies...
Bourbon Chicken
Chicken dinners never disappoint, and this bourbon chicken recipe will satisfy everyone seated at the table. Similar to sesame or orange chicken (swapping the fruit juices, of course!), bourbon chicken uses a little bit of bourbon, apple juice, and soy sauce to make a sticky-sweet sauce that coats lightly breaded, diced chicken thighs. Served over rice, with a sprinkle of scallions and toasted sesame seeds, it's an easy, crowd-pleasing dinner recipe that (bonus!) takes less than 30 minutes to make!
Eggslut Japan's Fall Menu is Cenetered Around Salmon
Continuing to deliver desirable Japan-exclusive creations, Eggslut Japan has now put together a special fall menu. The offering features two salmon sandwiches and a chestnut dessert that upgrades the California egg specialist’s signature custard pudding. Leading the series is the Rare Salmon Cutlet & Porcini Egg Sandwich, the premium...
