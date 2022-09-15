ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Tunisia World Cup 2022 squad: Team announced for September internationals

By Greg Lea
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dwidd_0hwjIH6U00

The Tunisia World Cup 2022 squad is expected to be named in October, and manager Jalel Kadri has hinted at who could be included with his squad for September’s friendlies.

Tunisia face Comoros and Brazil later this month as their preparation for the showpiece event in Qatar continues.

The Eagles of Carthage beat Mali in a two-legged play-off in March, having previously topped a group containing Equatorial Guinea, Zambia and Mauritania.

This will be Tunisia's sixth appearance at the World Cup. They made their debut in 1978, before qualifying for three editions on the bounce in 1998, 2002 and 2006. T

heir most recent involvement was in 2018, when Tunisia were knocked out in the group phase after losing to England and Belgium (although they did beat Panama).

Tunisia World Cup 2022 squad: The squad for September friendlies

  • GK: Mohamed Sedki Debchi (Esperance de Tunis)
  • GK: Aymen Dahmen (CS Sfaxien)
  • GK: Bechir Ben Said (US Monastir)
  • DF: Bilel Ifa (Kuwait SC)
  • DF: Montassar Talbi (Lorient)
  • DF: Nader Ghandri (Club Africain)
  • DF: Omar Rekik (Sparta Rotterdam)
  • DF: Mortadha Ben Ouanes (Kasimpasa)
  • DF: Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly)
  • DF: Mohamed Drager (Luzern)
  • DF: Rami Kaib (Heerenveen)
  • DF: Hamza Mathlouthi (Zamalek)
  • DF: Ali Abdi (Caen)
  • DF: Dylan Bronn (Salernitana)
  • MF: Saif-Eddine Khaoui (Clermont)
  • MF: Anis Ben Slimane (Brondby)
  • MF: Ghailene Chaalali (Esperance de Tunis)
  • MF: Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City)
  • MF: Ferjani Sassi (Al-Duhail)
  • MF: Aissa Laidouni (Ferencvaros)
  • MF: Chaim El Djebali (Lyon)
  • MF: Ellyes Skhiri (Koln)
  • FW: Sayfallah Ltaief (Basel)
  • FW: Seifeddine Jaziri (Zamalek)
  • FW: Youssef Msakni (Al-Arabi)
  • FW: Taha Yassine Khenissi (Kuwait SC)
  • FW: Naim Sliti (Al-Ettifaq)
  • FW: Issam Jebali (OB)
  • FW: Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier)

How many players are Tunisia allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to last summer’s European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic – while last year's Copa America allowed squads of 28 players.

Now it has been announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.

When will the final Tunisia 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup will take place in November and December, not June and July. This is because it is essentially impossible to play football in the summer heat in Qatar, where temperatures sometimes soar beyond 50 degrees celsius.

FIFA has set a deadline of October 20 for the submission of squads. That is 30 days before the tournament gets under way with Senegal vs the Netherlands.

Who will make the final Tunisia 2022 World Cup squad?

Youssef Msakni will probably be the first name on Jalel Kadri's squad list. The forward, who plies his trade at club level with Al-Arabi in Qatar, is Tunisia's captain and has won 83 caps so far.

Further experience will be provided by the likes of Wahbi Khazri, Oussama Haddadi and Ali Maaloul. At the other end of the age spectrum is Hannibal Mejbri, the 19-year-old currently on the books of Manchester United.

Kadri will have some big decisions to make as the tournament gets closer. Mohamed Ali Yacoubi, Mohamed Amine Ben Amor and Firas Chaouat are three players hoping for recalls having not played for Tunisia yet this year.

Qatar World Cup 2022: Dates, draw, fixtures, stadiums, temperature, squads and tickets

When is the World Cup 2022 group draw?

Comments / 0

