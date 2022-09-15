ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

South Korea World Cup 2022 squad: Team announced for September internationals

The South Korea World Cup 2022 squad is expected to be named in October, and manager Paulo Bento has hinted at who could be included with his squad for September’s friendlies.

South Korea face Costa Rica and Cameroon later this month as their preparation for the showpiece event in Qatar continues.

The Taegeuk Warriors booked their spot at the tournament with a minimum of fuss, finishing second in their qualification group with an 11-point gap between South Korea and the United Arab Emirates in third place.

This will be South Korea's 11th appearance at the World Cup. They made their debut way back in 1954 but were eliminated without scoring a goal.

South Korea returned in 1986 and have not missed a tournament since then. They memorably reached the semi-finals on home soil in 2002, but have only made it to the last 16 of an overseas World Cup on one occasion.

South Korea World Cup 2022 squad: The squad for September friendlies

  • GK: Kim Seung-gyu (Al-Shabab)
  • GK: Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan Hyundai)
  • GK: Song Bum-keun (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)
  • DF: Kim Jin-su (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)
  • DF: Hong Chul (Daegu FC)
  • DF: Kim Moon-hwan (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)
  • DF: Kim Young-gwon (Ulsan Hyundai)
  • DF: Kwon Kyung-won (Gamba Osaka)
  • DF: Kim Tae-hwan (Ulsan Hyundai)
  • DF: Cho Yu-min (Daejon Hana Citizen)
  • DF: Kim Min-jae (Napoli)
  • DF: Yoon Jong-gyu (FC Seoul)
  • MF: Jung Woo-young (Al-Sadd)
  • MF: Lee Jae-sung (Mainz)
  • MF: Hwang In-beom (Olympiacos)
  • MF: Na Sang-ho (FC Seoul)
  • MF: Paik Seung-ho (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)
  • MF: Hwang Hee-chan (Wolves)
  • MF: Kwon Chang-hoon (Gimcheon Sangmu)
  • MF: Son Jun-ho (Shandong Taishan)
  • MF: Jeong Woo-yeong (Freiburg)
  • MF: Lee Kang-in (Mallorca)
  • MF: Yanh Hyun-jun (Gangwon FC)
  • FW: Son Heung-min (Tottenham)
  • FW: Hwang Ui-jo (Olympiacos)
  • FW: Cho Gue-sung (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

How many players are South Korea allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to last summer’s European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic – while last year's Copa America allowed squads of 28 players.

Now it has been announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.

When will the final South Korea 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup will take place in November and December. This is because it is simply too hot to play football in Qatar in June and July, the usual months for the World Cup.

All competing nations must submit their squads to FIFA by October 20, which is 30 days before the opening game. Paulo Bento will probably name a preliminary squad at some point in early October.

Who will make the final South Korea 2022 World Cup squad?

Tottenham star Son Heung-min will hope to lead his country into the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup. Paulo Bento will be working hard on a game plan which brings out the best of Son in Qatar.

Hwang Hee-chan is another England-based player who will almost certainly be on the plane to the Middle East, although the Wolves winger will be hoping for more regular starts in the Premier League next season.

After Son, centre-back Kim Young-gwon is the most experienced member of this South Korea squad. The Ulsan Hyundai man has made 91 appearances for his country as of April 2022.

Another 32-year-old, Jung Woo-young, will be a key player in the centre of the park. The Al-Sadd midfielder will sit in front of the back four and look to break up the opposition's play.

