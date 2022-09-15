ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Morocco World Cup 2022 squad: Team announced for September internationals

By Greg Lea
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GVjYa_0hwjI5b100

The Morocco World Cup 2022 squad is expected to be named in October, and manager Walid Regragui has hinted at who could be included with his squad for September’s friendlies.

Morocco face Chile and Paraguay later this month as their preparation for the showpiece event in Qatar continues.

The north Africans booked their spot at the tournament by beating DR Congo 5-2 on aggregate in a qualification play-off in March.

Morocco reached the play-offs by finishing top of a group containing Guinea-Bissau, Guinea and Sudan, amassing 18 points from a possible 18.

This will be Morocco's sixth appearance at the World Cup. They made their debut in 1970 and suffered a group stage exit, as they did in 1994, 1998 and 2018.

Morocco reached the round of 16 at the 1986 edition in Mexico, and were only narrowly beaten 1-0 by West Germany.

Morocco World Cup 2022 squad: The squad for September friendlies

  • GK: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)
  • GK: Munir El Kajoui (Al Wehda)
  • GK: Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad Casablanca)
  • GK: Anas Zniti (Raja CA)
  • DF: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain)
  • DF: Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich)
  • DF: Ganza Ek Niyssaiyu (RS Berkane)
  • DF: Romain Saiss (Besiktas)
  • DF: Achraf Dari (Brest)
  • DF: Badr Benoun (Qatar SC)
  • DF: Yahia Attiyat Allah (Wydad Casablanca)
  • DF: Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid)
  • DF: Samy Mmaee (Ferencvaros)
  • MF: Younes Belhanda (Adana Demirspor)
  • MF: Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina)
  • MF: Azzedine Ounahi (Angers)
  • MF: Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria)
  • MF: Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers)
  • MF: Selim Amallah (Standard Liege)
  • MF: Yahya Jabrane (Wydad Casablanca)
  • MF: Amine Harit (Marseille)
  • FW: Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)
  • FW: Munir El Haddadi (Getafe)
  • FW: Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse)
  • FW: Ayoub El Kaabi (Hatayspor)
  • FW: Walid Cheddira (Bari)
  • FW: Soufiane Rahimi (Al-Ain)
  • FW: Sofiane Boufal (Angers)
  • FW: Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla)
  • FW: Ryan Mmaee (Ferencvaros)
  • FW: Abde Ezzalzouli (Osasuna)

How many players are Morocco allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to last summer’s European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic – while last year's Copa America allowed squads of 28 players.

Now it has been announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.

When will the final Morocco 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup will take place in November and December. The tournament was moved from its usual slot in June and July due to the extreme summer heat in Qatar.

The deadline for confirming World Cup squads is October 20 - 30 days before the competition gets under way with Senegal vs Netherlands. Competing teams are permitted to name their squads before then, but most managers will use the maximum amount of time afforded to them.

Morocco and others are likely to name a preliminary squad before whittling the group down to 23 (or 26).

Who will make the final Morocco 2022 World Cup squad?

The biggest issue surrounding the Morocco national team at present concerns Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech, who retired from international football in February.

The ex-Ajax man has a strained relationship with Vahid Halilhodzic, who left him out of the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations at the start of this year. Ziyech has not played for Morocco since June 2021. Unless there is a managerial chance, he will not travel to Qatar.

Morocco's star player is Achraf Hakimi, who is guaranteed a place in the squad if fit. Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri is another one to watch.

Watford fans will keep an eye out for Imran Louza and Adam Masina in Qatar, while Wolves will be represented in the Morocco squad by Romain Saiss, who captains his country.

Comments / 0

theScore

Europa League roundup: Ronaldo scores 1st goal, Lazio crushed by Midtjylland

London, Sept 15, 2022 (AFP) - Cristiano Ronaldo scored for the first time this season as Manchester United got their Europa League campaign back on track with a 2-0 win at Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday. Ronaldo had gone seven games without a goal this term before the United striker converted...
UEFA
NBC Sports

Spain uses 13-0 fourth quarter run to top host Germany, advance to EuroBasket finals

BERLIN — Lorenzo Brown scored 29 points, and Spain used a 13-0 run in the fourth quarter to rally past host Germany to win the second EuroBasket semifinal of the day, 96-91. Germany led by 10 points late in the third quarter, before Spain took over. Juancho Hernangomez scored seven of his 13 points in the game-deciding run, one where Spain turned a 77-70 deficit into an 83-77 lead with 4:04 remaining.
WORLD
The Associated Press

France tops Poland, Spain beats Germany in EuroBasket semis

BERLIN (AP) — France sent a message on its way to grabbing a spot in the EuroBasket championship game and a showdown with Spain. Guerschon Yabusele scored 22 points, and France rolled past Poland 95-54 in the semifinals of the European championships on Friday. “We just played our basketball,” Yabusele said. “We were really good on defense and we were really aggressive. We made everything hard for them.” The 41-point margin was the largest ever in a EuroBasket medal-round game played under the current tournament format, one more than 40-point wins posted by Croatia over Greece in the 1993 bronze-medal game and by the Soviet Union over Poland in the 1967 semifinals.
WORLD
The Independent

Argentina vs South Africa live stream: How to watch Rugby Championship match online and on TV

Argentina host South Africa as Round Five of the 2022 Rugby Championship continues.New Zealand’s wild win over Australia on Thursday has taken Ian Foster’s side top of the standings, but either of these two sides would draw level with a bonus point win.South Africa have endured off-field tumult since getting back on track with by beating Australia two weekends ago, with fly-half Elton Jantjies sent home from camp.A pitch deemed to be in unsuitable condition to host Test rugby has forced the relocation of this encounter from the Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires to the nearby port city of...
RUGBY
