‘Edge of the Cliff’: PG&E’s Lack of Electricity Capacity Puts Eel River Valley Projects at Risk

Marilyn L (Paxton) Robertson of Eureka passed on September 1, 2022, age 89. Marilyn was born February 13, 1933 in San Bernardino, California, the eldest of four children. She moved to Northern California in the early 50s with her first husband Willard Watts and two small children, Linda and Tony Watts. She was working for the phone company when she met and married James ‘Fuzzy’ Robertson. They purchased the current home in 1958 and had three children together: Joe, Ruthie, and Lori and a stepson, Jimmy Robertson, joined their blended family. Marilyn balanced homemaking, child-rearing and outside employment with PG&E and Dr. Richard Wissinger.

EUREKA, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO