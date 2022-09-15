‘Edge of the Cliff’: PG&E’s Lack of Electricity Capacity Puts Eel River Valley Projects at Risk

Read full article on original website
oregontoday.net
Quake, Sept. 19
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the Southern Junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
lostcoastoutpost.com
RAIN! Looks Like It’s Gonna Be a Wet Weekend
Depending on where you are in Humboldt, you might have already had some drizzle this Saturday afternoon and the wet weather is predicted to continue for the rest of the weekend, possibly through Tuesday. “Are you ready for rain this weekend?” The National Weather Service tweeted on Saturday morning. “Rainfall...
North Coast Journal
Marilyn L (Paxton) Robertson: 1933-2022
Marilyn L (Paxton) Robertson of Eureka passed on September 1, 2022, age 89. Marilyn was born February 13, 1933 in San Bernardino, California, the eldest of four children. She moved to Northern California in the early 50s with her first husband Willard Watts and two small children, Linda and Tony Watts. She was working for the phone company when she met and married James ‘Fuzzy’ Robertson. They purchased the current home in 1958 and had three children together: Joe, Ruthie, and Lori and a stepson, Jimmy Robertson, joined their blended family. Marilyn balanced homemaking, child-rearing and outside employment with PG&E and Dr. Richard Wissinger.
North Coast Journal
Supes to Consider Censure of Bongio
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors is slated to consider censuring Planning Commission Chair Alan Bongio tomorrow, a month after he made incendiary and offensive comments about local Native tribes, referring to them as “Indians” while intoning they had lied and negotiated in bad faith with a local developer.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: In Custody]Police Pursuit Moves into Mendocino and Lake Counties After Possible Armed Robbery in Garberville
Law enforcement in Mendocino, Humboldt, and Lake Counties are working collectively this morning to track down a gray Dodge Charger associated with an armed robbery that occurred around 10:00 a.m. in the southern Humboldt County town of Garberville. The latest information about the pursuit indicates the suspect made its way...
kymkemp.com
‘Largest One Time Seizure of Narcotics in the History of the HCDTF’
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. The Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) has been investigating a large drug trafficking organization (DTO)...
kymkemp.com
Deputies Seeking Armed Suspects After Possible Robbery
After an incident east of Garberville this morning, law enforcement is searching for suspects in the northern Mendocino and Southern Humboldt area. About 10 a.m.,. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible robbery on Sawmill Road. A vehicle with possible suspects fled the area and deputies pursued the vehicle to Piercy, where the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.”
North Coast Journal
Hanneke Cassel Trio this Thursday at Arcata Playhouse
Boston-based fiddler Hanneke Cassel, winner of the 1997 U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Championship and sought-after performer at Celtic festivals across the globe, brings her special blend of contemporary and traditional music, infused with flavors of the Isle of Skye and Cape Breton Island and Americana to Arcata Playhouse on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 7 to 8 p.m. ($18, $16). Joining Cassel for this lively, foot-tapping performance are Newfoundland-born guitarist Keith Murphy and fiddler Jenna Moynihan. Doors are at 6:30 p.m.
kymkemp.com
Cafe Owner Says Unidentified Woman Attempts to Light Local Cafe on Fire
On September 13th an unidentified woman entered the Woodrose Cafe in Garberville around noon with a bottle of what appears to be lighter fluid. The woman then proceeded to attempt to start a fire in the middle of the restaurant according to the cafe’s Facebook page. Once staff and...
kymkemp.com
Imposter Alert: A Sergeant With the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Isn’t Asking to Speak to You About a Confidential, Legal Matter
#ImposterAlert Head’s up, Humboldt- if you get a call from someone claiming to be “Sgt. Greg Allen” with the HCSO asking to speak with you about a confidential, legal matter- this is a scam. We’ve received several reports today of a scammer calling from a local number and claiming to be with our agency. These calls end in the scammer asking for personal information or money. Don’t fall for it!
lostcoastoutpost.com
Woman Arrested Last Night After Allegedly Attempting to Start Fires on Highway 299, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sept. 11, 2022, at about 7:54 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 39,000 block of Highway 299 in Willow for the report of a possible arson. According to the reporting party, a female...
