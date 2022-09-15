Read full article on original website
Envoy Acquires Worksphere to Accelerate Enterprise Development of Workplace Platform
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Envoy today announced the strategic acquisition of Worksphere, a workplace management platform. The team at Worksphere are experts at scaling technology for complex enterprises. They will be tasked with building a workplace platform to meet an increased demand from enterprises around the world. With this investment in talent and the platform, enterprises will continue to do more with Envoy and at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005385/en/ Envoy acquires Worksphere to rework how big business manages workspaces at scale (Graphic: Business Wire)
Psychedelics Startups Thrive As Seed Funding Grows: Healing Maps Raises $1M
HealingMaps, an informative psychedelic therapy search site, announced the closing of a seed round funding for a total $1 million coming from eight investors including Phyto Partners and Ambria Capital. As part of the investment, Ambria Capital and Phyto Partner’s managing partner Cody Shandraw will take on the role of...
NEWSBTC
Web3 Wallet Omni Raises $11 Million USD With MEXC Ventures’ Partnership
According to media sources, Web3 wallet Omni announced that it had completed an equity financing of $11 million USD at a valuation of $50 million USD in May this year. The investors included MEXC Ventures, a fund under MEXC, as well as the Spartan Group, GSR Markets, Eden Block, OP Crypto, and more.
How the Women on Boards Project is shaping early-stage consumer companies
The nonprofit was founded to promote and increase the number of executive women serving on the boards of early-stage consumer companies. A nonprofit linking executive women with startup firms in need of new board members has announced its latest appointment. Megha Tolia, CEO and president of Shondaland, is now a new member of the board of directors for The Good Patch, a wearable wellness brand. Tolia’s appointment was made possible through a group called the Women on Boards Project.
Stratix Completes Equity Recapitalization with LLR Partners
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Stratix Corporation, a leading provider of Managed Mobility Services (MMS), today announced an equity recapitalization with LLR Partners. The new partnership with LLR will help support Stratix’s continued rapid and uniquely “customer-obsessed” growth. Stratix’s previous investor, Tailwind Capital, remains a minority shareholder in the business. Stratix CEO Louis Alterman and the existing management team will continue to lead the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005015/en/ Stratix is Now Part of LLR Partners (Graphic: Business Wire)
A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Freedom Cannabis To Acquire Boaz Pharma
Freedom Cannabis Inc., a Canadian producer of cannabis products, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Calgary-based Boaz Pharmaceuticals Inc. The details of the agreement were not disclosed. With 126,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing space, the Boaz assets are expected to double the production capacity...
Entrepreneur Launches Technology-Driven, Customized Black-Owned Life Insurance Platform
Meet Sam Ayeni, founder and CEO of AfriKare Life, a Black-owned company that has developed an easy life insurance platform and other financial solutions to help working-class people of African descent and other people of color in America. Mr. Ayeni, with his founding partners, Maureen Marcus and Andrew Fyneboy, are...
CNBC
Cisco ex-CEO John Chambers is taking on his former company with new networking startup called Nile
Nile is being led by Cisco's former development chief Pankaj Patel and was co-founded by John Chambers, who spent two decades as Cisco's CEO. The startup promises to run networking infrastructure for wireless connections at offices, and can save companies up to 50% on their costs. Cisco is one of...
Retail AI, Inc. Announces Joint Project With Toshiba Tec
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Retail AI, Inc., a Japanese retail-tech company based in Tokyo, and Toshiba Tec have launched a joint project aiming to “create a new era of shopping experience and revolutionizing retail operations.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005421/en/ Smart Shopping Cart used in supermarkets. (Photo: Retail AI)
TechCrunch
Zipline lands departing Verily CFO, Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja
Ahuja, who is leaving his post at Alphabet’s unit Verily Life Sciences, will start in the new role September 30. (Verily, which said Friday it raised $1 billion, also announced Ahuja was leaving the company.) Ahuja will oversee Zipline’s global financial operations such as finance, accounting, investor relations and global sales. The role will not include Africa, a region where Zipline got its start and continues to operate in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.
hospitalitytech.com
Fourteen IP and Ascom Strengthen Partnership with Five-Star Project for Global Hospitality Chain
The project is the latest in a series of high-profile UK hospitality contracts for the partnership, with Ascom and Fourteen IP recently providing Myco 3 handsets to 4 premium hotels in the capital. Owned and operated by one of the world’s biggest luxury hotel and hospitality brands, the converted Edwardian...
TechCrunch
After the Figma-Adobe deal, which design startups are acquisition targets?
With Figma heading into Adobe’s arms, we are curious which startups will compete for the indie design crown — and which companies might be circling to snap them up in the near future. How about that $20B Figma-Adobe deal?. Given the scale of the market for software products...
TechCrunch
Announcing the stellar VC judges for the TC Disrupt Startup Battlefield Finals
The Startup Battlefield is an incredibly unique experience for all involved. Not only do companies pitch their businesses (Y Combinator style), but they also demo their wares live onstage. It’s where legends are made. Plus, we recruit some of the top VCs in the world to prod and poke at these startups in the very best way.
Taqtile Announces $5M Equity Raise Supporting Global Deployment of Manifest, the Leading AR-Enabled Work Instruction Platform for Industry and Defense
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Taqtile, Inc., maker of Manifest®, the leading augmented reality (AR)-enabled work-instruction platform for deskless workers, announces completion of a $5 million preferred equity round. The Seattle-based company will utilize proceeds to increase sales and marketing efforts, reinforce engineering and development teams and increase its global footprint through its extensive partnership network. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005088/en/ Taqtile announces $5M equity raise supporting global deployment of Manifest, the leading AR-enabled work instruction platform that is fundamentally changing how companies support their employees with modern digital tools, and improve the overall safety and performance of their businesses. (Photo: Business Wire)
CNBC
Kevin O’Leary on his best ‘Shark Tank’ investments ever: ‘75% of my returns have come from companies run by women’
Over 13 years of making deals on ABC's "Shark Tank," Kevin O'Leary says he's noticed a common thread among the companies that have brought him the best investment returns. They're mostly owned or run by women. "This is real data: 75% of my returns have come from companies run by...
Quanergy Partners with Fabrinet to Expand Global Manufacturing of LiDAR Sensors
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, announced today that the company will partner with Fabrinet, a leading provider of advanced precision optical and electronic manufacturing services, for the production of Quanergy’s LiDAR sensors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913006287/en/ Quanergy Partners with Fabrinet to Expand Global Manufacturing of LiDAR Sensors (Graphic: Business Wire)
Silicon Valley startup SambaNova offers new AI system, triples previous system speed
Sept 14 (Reuters) - SambaNova Systems, a SoftBank-backed Silicon Valley artificial intelligence chip and systems startup, said on Wednesday it has started offering its new AI system called DataScale SN30, tripling the speed of its previous product.
Technology or Strategy: How Is the Workplace Being Reimagined?
One of the biggest arguments surrounding the modern workplace today is the question of what drives the transformation of the remote working environment: technology or strategy?. But let's take a little detour and see how we got here. The workplace is no longer a place where people ‘go to' but...
