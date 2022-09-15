ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Envoy Acquires Worksphere to Accelerate Enterprise Development of Workplace Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Envoy today announced the strategic acquisition of Worksphere, a workplace management platform. The team at Worksphere are experts at scaling technology for complex enterprises. They will be tasked with building a workplace platform to meet an increased demand from enterprises around the world. With this investment in talent and the platform, enterprises will continue to do more with Envoy and at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005385/en/ Envoy acquires Worksphere to rework how big business manages workspaces at scale (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

Web3 Wallet Omni Raises $11 Million USD With MEXC Ventures’ Partnership

According to media sources, Web3 wallet Omni announced that it had completed an equity financing of $11 million USD at a valuation of $50 million USD in May this year. The investors included MEXC Ventures, a fund under MEXC, as well as the Spartan Group, GSR Markets, Eden Block, OP Crypto, and more.
MARKETS
Fortune

How the Women on Boards Project is shaping early-stage consumer companies

The nonprofit was founded to promote and increase the number of executive women serving on the boards of early-stage consumer companies. A nonprofit linking executive women with startup firms in need of new board members has announced its latest appointment. Megha Tolia, CEO and president of Shondaland, is now a new member of the board of directors for The Good Patch, a wearable wellness brand. Tolia’s appointment was made possible through a group called the Women on Boards Project.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Stratix Completes Equity Recapitalization with LLR Partners

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Stratix Corporation, a leading provider of Managed Mobility Services (MMS), today announced an equity recapitalization with LLR Partners. The new partnership with LLR will help support Stratix’s continued rapid and uniquely “customer-obsessed” growth. Stratix’s previous investor, Tailwind Capital, remains a minority shareholder in the business. Stratix CEO Louis Alterman and the existing management team will continue to lead the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005015/en/ Stratix is Now Part of LLR Partners (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Freedom Cannabis To Acquire Boaz Pharma

Freedom Cannabis Inc., a Canadian producer of cannabis products, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Calgary-based Boaz Pharmaceuticals Inc. The details of the agreement were not disclosed. With 126,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing space, the Boaz assets are expected to double the production capacity...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Retail AI, Inc. Announces Joint Project With Toshiba Tec

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Retail AI, Inc., a Japanese retail-tech company based in Tokyo, and Toshiba Tec have launched a joint project aiming to “create a new era of shopping experience and revolutionizing retail operations.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005421/en/ Smart Shopping Cart used in supermarkets. (Photo: Retail AI)
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Zipline lands departing Verily CFO, Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja

Ahuja, who is leaving his post at Alphabet’s unit Verily Life Sciences, will start in the new role September 30. (Verily, which said Friday it raised $1 billion, also announced Ahuja was leaving the company.) Ahuja will oversee Zipline’s global financial operations such as finance, accounting, investor relations and global sales. The role will not include Africa, a region where Zipline got its start and continues to operate in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Announcing the stellar VC judges for the TC Disrupt Startup Battlefield Finals

The Startup Battlefield is an incredibly unique experience for all involved. Not only do companies pitch their businesses (Y Combinator style), but they also demo their wares live onstage. It’s where legends are made. Plus, we recruit some of the top VCs in the world to prod and poke at these startups in the very best way.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Taqtile Announces $5M Equity Raise Supporting Global Deployment of Manifest, the Leading AR-Enabled Work Instruction Platform for Industry and Defense

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Taqtile, Inc., maker of Manifest®, the leading augmented reality (AR)-enabled work-instruction platform for deskless workers, announces completion of a $5 million preferred equity round. The Seattle-based company will utilize proceeds to increase sales and marketing efforts, reinforce engineering and development teams and increase its global footprint through its extensive partnership network. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005088/en/ Taqtile announces $5M equity raise supporting global deployment of Manifest, the leading AR-enabled work instruction platform that is fundamentally changing how companies support their employees with modern digital tools, and improve the overall safety and performance of their businesses. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Quanergy Partners with Fabrinet to Expand Global Manufacturing of LiDAR Sensors

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, announced today that the company will partner with Fabrinet, a leading provider of advanced precision optical and electronic manufacturing services, for the production of Quanergy’s LiDAR sensors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913006287/en/ Quanergy Partners with Fabrinet to Expand Global Manufacturing of LiDAR Sensors (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS

