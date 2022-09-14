ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Norwegian central bank trusts Ethereum, credit goes to…

In a major announcement, the central bank of Norway, Norges Bank, has said that the source code for its central bank digital currency (CBDC) sandbox is now publicly available. The central bank has trusted Ethereum to build its national digital currency and decided to work with Nahmii, a layer-2 Ethereum scaling protocol for the project. The bank is testing many available technologies for its CBDC project.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Currency#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Nft#Sandbox#Sand
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in September

Crypto prices are still in a slump, which makes right now a smart buying opportunity. Ethereum could be poised for serious growth after its update. However, there are important risks to consider before you buy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

A Retiree's Guide to Trading Crypto

Retirement sometimes leaves a lot of time on your hands that you can use to pursue a hobby, a business idea, or anything that catches your fancy. Many people use this time to do something productive that can create an extra source of income during retirement. While most income-generating ideas...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Retests $20K While CEL Holds Gains Amidst Market Bleeding

The world’s foremost cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has had an eventful week as it briefly hit the $22,500 benchmark on Friday. The crypto has been having a hard time for the past month, trading below $20,000. Detractors even went so far as to predict a $12,000 drop for the token amid the broader market’s bearish turn. Yet it rallied last week, breaking the $22,000 resistance mark before dropping again. Today, Bitcoin has climbed back and is currently trading around the $20,000 mark.
STOCKS
u.today

Wall Street Veteran Believes Bitcoin and Ethereum Look "Ominously" Bearish

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Card Game
NewsBreak
Google
cryptopotato.com

Ethereum Will Not Flip Bitcoin After the Merge: Nexo Co-Founder

Antoni Trenchev argued that bitcoin will remain the supreme cryptocurrency even after Ethereum’s Merge. According to Antoni Trenchev – Co-Founder of the cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo – Ethereum’s Merge is “the most significant thing” that has happened in the protocol’s history. However, he does not believe it will help Ether surpass Bitcoin as the most dominant digital asset.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Huge Institutional Money Could Flow Into Ethereum (ETH) Post Merge, Says Crypto Analyst – Here’s Why

A widely followed crypto analyst says that institutional interest in Ethereum (ETH) could grow after the second-largest digital asset by market cap transitions to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. While explaining why he is holding Ethereum, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that the second-largest crypto asset...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Stalls While Bitcoin Dips Below $20,000 Post Merge

Finally, the Ethereum Merge long-awaited Merge has occurred. As the most hyped historic event in the crypto space, many people projected different sentiments about the upgrade. Parts of the pre-merge reactions were negative. With the official conclusion of the Paris upgrade, popularly known as the Merge, the Ethereum network transited...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

SEC’s Gensler Signals Extra Scrutiny for Proof-of-Stake Cryptocurrencies: Report

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler on Thursday said that staked cryptocurrencies may be subject to federal securities regulations, repeating a pro-oversight stance in the wake of Ethereum’s transition to just such a method. According to the Wall Street Journal, Gensler said that proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchains,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Ethereum Tumbles After 'Merge,' Bitcoin, Dogecoin Drop: Trader Sees 2nd-Biggest Crypto Sliding To $800 If This Happens

Major coins fell sharply on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap lost 4% to $960.8 billion at 8:15 a.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Ethereum tanked after successfully completing its transition to a proof-of-stake network in an event dubbed “The Merge.” Other major coins were also in the red.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Grayscale Says It May Sell ETHW Stash, Distribute Value to Ethereum Fund Investors

The asset manager today filed a “distribution of rights” declaration with the SEC regarding its holdings of the forked Ethereum coins. Grayscale today said in a press release and SEC filing that it plans to claim and hold onto the rights to new EthereumPoW (ETHW) tokens born out of the Ethereum fork following the merge—and may sell these tokens and distribute the value to investors in the future.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Ethereum Completes Merge Successfully, Crypto Markets Take a Beating: This Week’s Recap

Ethereum’s transition towards a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm was a success. However, the market has been taking a beating since. The past seven days saw the successful transition of Ethereum’s network from a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm to one governed by Proof-of-Stake. The event was described by many as one of the most significant technical achievements in the industry and is put on par by importance with Bitcoin’s halving. However, the total market declined by some $20 billion over the same period as many cryptocurrencies are charting decreases.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy