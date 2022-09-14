Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out and Is Ready To Rally – Here Are His Targets
The founder and CEO of crypto asset fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC). says in a Bloomberg interview that Bitcoin bottomed out in June and is on the cusp of a bull market as it has now surpassed the average period of a bear cycle.
ambcrypto.com
Norwegian central bank trusts Ethereum, credit goes to…
In a major announcement, the central bank of Norway, Norges Bank, has said that the source code for its central bank digital currency (CBDC) sandbox is now publicly available. The central bank has trusted Ethereum to build its national digital currency and decided to work with Nahmii, a layer-2 Ethereum scaling protocol for the project. The bank is testing many available technologies for its CBDC project.
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: Blockchain Association’s Head of Policy Says Merge ‘Was a Significant Derisking Event’
On Friday (September 16), Jake Chervinsky, Executive Vice President and Head of Policy at Blockchain Association, reacted to Bitcoin maxis, such as Michael Saylor, seemingly celebrating the fact that Ethereum’s Merge upgrade may have made $ETH more of a target for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On...
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in September
Crypto prices are still in a slump, which makes right now a smart buying opportunity. Ethereum could be poised for serious growth after its update. However, there are important risks to consider before you buy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
A Retiree's Guide to Trading Crypto
Retirement sometimes leaves a lot of time on your hands that you can use to pursue a hobby, a business idea, or anything that catches your fancy. Many people use this time to do something productive that can create an extra source of income during retirement. While most income-generating ideas...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Retests $20K While CEL Holds Gains Amidst Market Bleeding
The world’s foremost cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has had an eventful week as it briefly hit the $22,500 benchmark on Friday. The crypto has been having a hard time for the past month, trading below $20,000. Detractors even went so far as to predict a $12,000 drop for the token amid the broader market’s bearish turn. Yet it rallied last week, breaking the $22,000 resistance mark before dropping again. Today, Bitcoin has climbed back and is currently trading around the $20,000 mark.
u.today
Wall Street Veteran Believes Bitcoin and Ethereum Look "Ominously" Bearish
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is BTC’s $937K by 2030 target too far off?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Are you a Bitcoin holder or a trader? Yes? Well, if you are, tell me – How happy are you?. Well,...
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Will Not Flip Bitcoin After the Merge: Nexo Co-Founder
Antoni Trenchev argued that bitcoin will remain the supreme cryptocurrency even after Ethereum’s Merge. According to Antoni Trenchev – Co-Founder of the cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo – Ethereum’s Merge is “the most significant thing” that has happened in the protocol’s history. However, he does not believe it will help Ether surpass Bitcoin as the most dominant digital asset.
dailyhodl.com
Huge Institutional Money Could Flow Into Ethereum (ETH) Post Merge, Says Crypto Analyst – Here’s Why
A widely followed crypto analyst says that institutional interest in Ethereum (ETH) could grow after the second-largest digital asset by market cap transitions to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. While explaining why he is holding Ethereum, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that the second-largest crypto asset...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Stalls While Bitcoin Dips Below $20,000 Post Merge
Finally, the Ethereum Merge long-awaited Merge has occurred. As the most hyped historic event in the crypto space, many people projected different sentiments about the upgrade. Parts of the pre-merge reactions were negative. With the official conclusion of the Paris upgrade, popularly known as the Merge, the Ethereum network transited...
Crypto Falls on Inflation News. Will Crypto Winter Ever End?
A slight increase in inflation caused crypto prices to tumble.
Why This Bitcoin Backer Says The Apex Crypto Will 'Get Stronger And Not Weaker' Following Ethereum Merge
Ethereum ETH/USD underwent a major software update called The Merge on Thursday that drastically reduces the amount of energy needed for creating new tokens and changes the way transactions are processed. Notwithstanding talks of the crypto getting a boost, Ethereum has fallen about 13% since The Merge. Some of the...
CoinDesk
SEC’s Gensler Signals Extra Scrutiny for Proof-of-Stake Cryptocurrencies: Report
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler on Thursday said that staked cryptocurrencies may be subject to federal securities regulations, repeating a pro-oversight stance in the wake of Ethereum’s transition to just such a method. According to the Wall Street Journal, Gensler said that proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchains,...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Tumbles After Hot Inflation Report; Wall Street Giants Start Crypto Exchange EDX Markets
“The Hash” hosts discuss bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies slumping after a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report. Plus, financial heavyweights including Charles Schwab and Fidelity Investments announce the start of EDX Markets, the latest sign that Wall Street is forging ahead in digital assets despite crypto winter. I.D.E.A.S. 2022 by CoinDesk...
Ethereum Tumbles After 'Merge,' Bitcoin, Dogecoin Drop: Trader Sees 2nd-Biggest Crypto Sliding To $800 If This Happens
Major coins fell sharply on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap lost 4% to $960.8 billion at 8:15 a.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Ethereum tanked after successfully completing its transition to a proof-of-stake network in an event dubbed “The Merge.” Other major coins were also in the red.
decrypt.co
Grayscale Says It May Sell ETHW Stash, Distribute Value to Ethereum Fund Investors
The asset manager today filed a “distribution of rights” declaration with the SEC regarding its holdings of the forked Ethereum coins. Grayscale today said in a press release and SEC filing that it plans to claim and hold onto the rights to new EthereumPoW (ETHW) tokens born out of the Ethereum fork following the merge—and may sell these tokens and distribute the value to investors in the future.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $145,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
An Ethereum whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of ETH as the king altcoin flash signs of weakness. According to data from whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor transferred 100,000 ETH worth a staggering $145.62 million at time of writing from one anonymous wallet to another.
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Completes Merge Successfully, Crypto Markets Take a Beating: This Week’s Recap
Ethereum’s transition towards a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm was a success. However, the market has been taking a beating since. The past seven days saw the successful transition of Ethereum’s network from a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm to one governed by Proof-of-Stake. The event was described by many as one of the most significant technical achievements in the industry and is put on par by importance with Bitcoin’s halving. However, the total market declined by some $20 billion over the same period as many cryptocurrencies are charting decreases.
