Brooklyn, NY

The Independent

Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?

There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.FOLLOW LIVE: Canelo vs GGG 3 – Latest fight updatesIn 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Hearn Expects Jake Paul To Beat Anderson Silva in Competitive Fight

Promoter Eddie Hearn is backing Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul, to overcome former UFC champion Anderson Silva on October 29. SIlva is Paul's first opponent with actual pro boxing experience. Last year, Silva pulled off an upset when outboxed former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to a decision win.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will look to settle their rivalry once and for all on Saturday night, as they return to the scene of their first two clashes.In September 2017, Canelo and “GGG” fought to a controversial split draw at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with many observers believing that Golovkin had been robbed of a victory. One year later, in the same venue, Canelo won a majority decision against the Kazakh in another disputed decision, the fight going down as an instant classic in any case.FOLLOW LIVE: Canelo vs GGG 3 – Latest fight updatesBoth...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford staying ready, training for Errol Spence Jr fight

By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford is staying busy while he waits for the glacially slow negotiations for the undisputed welterweight championship against Errol Spence Jr. to finish up. Many boxing fans and members of the media believe Crawford has got the beating of Spence, but I’m not so sure. Crawford...
COMBAT SPORTS
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
mmanews.com

Hooker Explains Why Diaz Free Agency Is “Dangerous” For UFC

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker believes that the departure of MMA superstar Nate Diaz is “extremely dangerous” for the promotion. Following talk of a whole host of possible opponents and multiple calls for his release throughout this year, Diaz was finally able to fight out his contract this past weekend at UFC 279.
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez wants Golovkin to use “Mexican style”, talks Bivol rematch

By Adam Baskin: Canelo Alvarez says he hopes Gennadiy Golovkin uses the Mexican style of fighting that his ex-trainer Abel Sanchez used to rave about him using. On Saturday night, Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) and Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) meet for the third time and likely final time. The fight will be broadcast by DAZN pay-per-view and will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. If Golovkin wins, a fourth fight is a possibility.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deontay Wilder
Dillian Whyte
Robert Helenius
Andy Ruiz Jr.
Tyson Fury
Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua
Eddie Hearn
BoxingNews24.com

Golovkin could upset Canelo, Benavidez beats him says Robert Garcia

By Robert Segal: Trainer Robert Garcia says Gennadiy Golovkin may have enough left in the tank to pull off an upset against Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night in their trilogy fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Robert is still picking Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) to win by a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo lets Golovkin know he’s knocking him out on Saturday

By Adam Baskin: In today’s final press conference in Las Vegas, Canelo Alvarez politely let challenger Gennadiy Golovkin know that he’s going to knock him out this Saturday night in their headliner at the T-Mobile Arena. (Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing) Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) says he’s putting pressure...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo vs. Golovkin – live results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

The pay-per-view portion of the card begins at 8:00 p.m. ET, and the main event is expected to take place at approximately 11:00 p.m. ET. Boxing News 24 will be giving live updates & results of tonight’s action below. Super middleweight contender Ali Akhmedov (19-1 14 KOs) easily defeated...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney talks Spence vs. Crawford fight

By Jack Tiernan: Devin Haney is amped up about the news of Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford agreeing to terms for an undisputed welterweight championship two months from now on November 19th in Las Vegas. Haney feels that Spence-Crawford is a “50-50” affair that can go either way, depending...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Fans believe GGG can beat Canelo on September 17th

By Sean Jones: Matchroom Boxing announced that Gennadiy Golovkin would be challenging undisputed 154-lb champion Canelo Alvarez for his four belts on September 17th in their trilogy bout live on DAZN. Many fans are giving the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) a good chance of defeating Canelo, based on the...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Freddie Roach discusses Canelo vs. Golovkin III fight

By Allan Fox: Legendary trainer Freddie Roach is excited about seeing Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin go at it in the main event this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Roach feels that the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has a good shot at winning despite his...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Three Mega-Fights to Conclude 2022

By Justin Estuart: In the sport of boxing, certain fights can get materialized, but mega-fights do not come very often. Above all, super fights, including Canelo-GGG III, Spence-Crawford, and Fury-Joshua look to be all lined up during the fourth quarter of 2022. Let’s break down these three mega-fights. Canelo-GGG...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Canelo vs GGG 3 time: When do ring walks start in UK and US tonight?

September 2017, September 2018, September 2022; on Saturday night, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will complete their trilogy at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where they have already squared off twice in the last five years.The rivals’ first in-ring meeting ended in great controversy, the result being a split draw when most felt that Golovkin had clearly done enough to emerge victorious. The rematch 12 months later was not free of controversy either, as Canelo was crowned a majority-decision winner after the closest of contests.FOLLOW LIVE: Canelo vs GGG 3 – Latest fight updatesFollowing those storied middleweight...
LAS VEGAS, NV

