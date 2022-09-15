Read full article on original website
Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?
There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.FOLLOW LIVE: Canelo vs GGG 3 – Latest fight updatesIn 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Expects Jake Paul To Beat Anderson Silva in Competitive Fight
Promoter Eddie Hearn is backing Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul, to overcome former UFC champion Anderson Silva on October 29. SIlva is Paul's first opponent with actual pro boxing experience. Last year, Silva pulled off an upset when outboxed former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to a decision win.
Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will look to settle their rivalry once and for all on Saturday night, as they return to the scene of their first two clashes.In September 2017, Canelo and “GGG” fought to a controversial split draw at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with many observers believing that Golovkin had been robbed of a victory. One year later, in the same venue, Canelo won a majority decision against the Kazakh in another disputed decision, the fight going down as an instant classic in any case.FOLLOW LIVE: Canelo vs GGG 3 – Latest fight updatesBoth...
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford staying ready, training for Errol Spence Jr fight
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford is staying busy while he waits for the glacially slow negotiations for the undisputed welterweight championship against Errol Spence Jr. to finish up. Many boxing fans and members of the media believe Crawford has got the beating of Spence, but I’m not so sure. Crawford...
Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Tale of the Tape: How the two welterweight fighters compare ahead of November bout
ERROL SPENCE JR and Terence Crawford have moved a step closer to confirming their undisputed super-fight. The pair of welterweight rivals have circled each other ever since Crawford jumped to the 147lb division in 2018 and won the WBO belt. Promotional and TV network alliances kept the unbeaten Americans apart,...
mmanews.com
Hooker Explains Why Diaz Free Agency Is “Dangerous” For UFC
UFC lightweight Dan Hooker believes that the departure of MMA superstar Nate Diaz is “extremely dangerous” for the promotion. Following talk of a whole host of possible opponents and multiple calls for his release throughout this year, Diaz was finally able to fight out his contract this past weekend at UFC 279.
UFC・
Nate Diaz Getting Some Help From Elder Brother Nick, Who Mimics Tony Ferguson Backstage Ahead Of UFC 279 Fight
Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz did some training in the backstage locker room area before Nate headed out for his UFC 279 headliner with Tony Ferguson this past weekend. It was quite a tumultuous weekend for Nate Diaz. He was initially slated to headline the pay-per-view (PPV) with Khamzat Chimaev.
UFC・
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez wants Golovkin to use “Mexican style”, talks Bivol rematch
By Adam Baskin: Canelo Alvarez says he hopes Gennadiy Golovkin uses the Mexican style of fighting that his ex-trainer Abel Sanchez used to rave about him using. On Saturday night, Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) and Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) meet for the third time and likely final time. The fight will be broadcast by DAZN pay-per-view and will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. If Golovkin wins, a fourth fight is a possibility.
BoxingNews24.com
Golovkin could upset Canelo, Benavidez beats him says Robert Garcia
By Robert Segal: Trainer Robert Garcia says Gennadiy Golovkin may have enough left in the tank to pull off an upset against Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night in their trilogy fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Robert is still picking Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) to win by a...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo lets Golovkin know he’s knocking him out on Saturday
By Adam Baskin: In today’s final press conference in Las Vegas, Canelo Alvarez politely let challenger Gennadiy Golovkin know that he’s going to knock him out this Saturday night in their headliner at the T-Mobile Arena. (Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing) Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) says he’s putting pressure...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez on loss to Bivol: “He didn’t beat me by being better than me”
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez says Dmitry Bivol didn’t beat him by being the better fighter than him last May. Canelo maintains the reason for the loss is that he didn’t “give 100%” effort in the fight. (Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing) Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) sounds...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo vs. Golovkin – live results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
The pay-per-view portion of the card begins at 8:00 p.m. ET, and the main event is expected to take place at approximately 11:00 p.m. ET. Boxing News 24 will be giving live updates & results of tonight’s action below. Super middleweight contender Ali Akhmedov (19-1 14 KOs) easily defeated...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney talks Spence vs. Crawford fight
By Jack Tiernan: Devin Haney is amped up about the news of Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford agreeing to terms for an undisputed welterweight championship two months from now on November 19th in Las Vegas. Haney feels that Spence-Crawford is a “50-50” affair that can go either way, depending...
‘That’s his fault’ – Tyson Fury slammed by Oleksandr Usyk for robbing fans of undisputed world heavyweight title fight
OLEKSANDR USYK has accused Tyson Fury of robbing fight fans of their undisputed showdown. After the 35-year-old Ukraine hero beat Anthony Joshua for a second time on August 20, to retain his WBA, IBF and WBO world titles, the world expected a clash with the WBC Gypsy King. Saudi Arabia...
Canelo Alvarez favored ahead of Gennady Golovkin trilogy fight
Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will resume their rivalry with a trilogy fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on
BoxingNews24.com
Fans believe GGG can beat Canelo on September 17th
By Sean Jones: Matchroom Boxing announced that Gennadiy Golovkin would be challenging undisputed 154-lb champion Canelo Alvarez for his four belts on September 17th in their trilogy bout live on DAZN. Many fans are giving the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) a good chance of defeating Canelo, based on the...
BoxingNews24.com
Freddie Roach discusses Canelo vs. Golovkin III fight
By Allan Fox: Legendary trainer Freddie Roach is excited about seeing Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin go at it in the main event this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Roach feels that the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has a good shot at winning despite his...
BoxingNews24.com
Three Mega-Fights to Conclude 2022
By Justin Estuart: In the sport of boxing, certain fights can get materialized, but mega-fights do not come very often. Above all, super fights, including Canelo-GGG III, Spence-Crawford, and Fury-Joshua look to be all lined up during the fourth quarter of 2022. Let’s break down these three mega-fights. Canelo-GGG...
Canelo vs GGG 3 time: When do ring walks start in UK and US tonight?
September 2017, September 2018, September 2022; on Saturday night, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will complete their trilogy at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where they have already squared off twice in the last five years.The rivals’ first in-ring meeting ended in great controversy, the result being a split draw when most felt that Golovkin had clearly done enough to emerge victorious. The rematch 12 months later was not free of controversy either, as Canelo was crowned a majority-decision winner after the closest of contests.FOLLOW LIVE: Canelo vs GGG 3 – Latest fight updatesFollowing those storied middleweight...
Anthony Joshua has been sent contract by Tyson Fury confirms Frank Warren as Battle of Britain fight edges closer
ANTHONY JOSHUA has officially been sent a contract to fight Tyson Fury - with the Battle of Britain edging ever closer. Promoter Frank Warren claimed paperwork was on the way to AJ's team as they await a response for a WBC title fight on December 3 in Cardiff. Warren revealed...
