Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Has a White Spirit Bear
Once again I'm writing a bear story for your reading pleasure. It's not a story about thousands of black bears in the Upper Peninsula. This is a story about a white spirit bear. It's apparently a genetically rare black bear with white fur. And that's why experts call it a "Spirit Bear."
Take A Look Around This Abandoned Michigan Amusement Park
A place that once held tons of laughter and the sounds of running, screaming, and joy, is now sitting abandoned here in Michigan. Abandoned amusement parks aren't very hard to find, and if you can't find one, you may not be looking hard enough. Look At This Abandoned Michigan Amusement...
Michigan Lakes Get Renamed – Good Luck Pronouncing One Of Them
The state of Michigan has renamed several lakes after the use of a Native American term in said lake names has been deemed offensive. The term (name) in question is 'squaw'. More often than not the word is referred to as the 's-word' in Indigenous culture. Indian Culture Today had this to say about the word in 2017,
Take in the Amazing Fall Views From Ski Lifts in Michigan
Changing seasons is part of the gig when you live in Michigan. Personally, I like season change. Michigan is a beautiful state no matter what time of year it is. Spring tends to be wet and damp while Mother Nature washes away all of the yuck from winter to give vegetation a fresh start for growth. Summer is always fun with the lakes, beaches, camping, and all Michigan offers. Winter is cold, snowy and fun because of the skiing, snowmobiling and sledding. Fall is great because of the color change.
Love a Good Scare? Check Out These Top Haunted Places in Michigan
As we ease out of summer, we can all start setting our sites on everything fall and the Halloween season. Pumpkin patches, cider mills, and of course all the scares for the season and things that go bump in the night. Michigan of course filled with plenty of places to...
Towne Club Pop Is a Great Michigan Memory. Is It Still Around?
Boy, here is a great "blast from the past." Towne Club Pop!. I thought Towne Club Pop had long disappeared but I guess not, just the way it was sold. For those of us around in the 70s, when you had that craving for Towne Club Pop you would go to the Towne Club Pop Center. They you walked into the store, you would pick up a wooden bottle crate and walk around the delicious stacks of pop in the warehouse-type store and load up. Cool, huh? Then, of course, you would bring back the empty bottles and cases and start all over again.
Is Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Being Used As A Solar Testing Area?
Typically most solar panel test sites are in dry flat areas that get lots of sunshine, so why would someone test solar equipment in the Upper Peninsula?. To put it simply, the sun is a free, sustainable, clean resource we can use as a society rather than conventional electricity. The sun provides more than enough energy to meet the whole world's energy needs.
If the U.S. Got Nuked, You Wouldn’t Want to Be in Michigan
When I was a kid growing up the cold war was still a thing. That was until Rocky IV came out, and the cold war subsided. Sarcasm aside, nuclear war was something that was always on my mind as a kid growing up. Movies like War Games didn't help with the anxiety.
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Cheapest Places?
Living cheap does not equal living poorly - especially in these Michigan places. If living well, not frivolous or extravagant is your idea of the perfect life, you can achieve the American dream in the Great Lakes State. You do not have to break the bank to live a comfortable life, and these ten Michigan cities are proof of that.
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Snowiest Cities?
Old man winter is not here yet, but that SOB will be lurking around soon enough. Two things are guaranteed during a Michigan winter - it will be cold and there will be snow. That's a given, but which cities in the Great Lakes State will get the most snow? That is the question.
Visit These Michigan Museums For Free On Museum Day 2022 This Saturday
You can get into six Michigan museums for free this Saturday!. Smithsonian Magazine's Museum Day is coming up this Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. During the one-day event, participating museums and cultural centers across the U.S. - and here in Michigan - are free to enter. In its 18th year, Smithsonian...
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
These are the Best Burgers in Michigan According to You
Michigan residents have a passion for burgers. I did an "unofficial" poll on my Facebook page to find out where the best burgers are in Michigan. I never thought I'd get the response that I did. It really opened a can of worms; you didn't hold back about your favorite burgers in our state.
One of Michigan’s Most Dastardly Criminals: Silas Doty, 1800-1876
One of the most reprobate characters to ever reside in Michigan was the (dis)honorable Silas Doty. Doty was born in St. Albans, Vermont on May 30, 1800 and is believed to have been brought up by strict Christian parents. He became a troublesome kid and soon dabbled in thievery, burglary, larceny, and counterfeiting.
Here Are 6 Michigan Coloring Books Good for Every Age
As a child, coloring can be a great way to pass the time and a way to have a creative outlet. As an adult, we might still turn to coloring books as a way to, instead, relieve stress. Or at least distract us from reality even if it's just for 15 minutes.
Color Blind Friendly Viewers Installed at Porcupine Mountains
If you didn't know, the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park just added something pretty amazing for those who are color blind. This was originally announced in June of this year but, somehow I missed it. New nature viewers tailored to those who are color blind have recently been installed in the park so everyone can enjoy the spectacular views.
This Job Has The Best View In Michigan… Unless You’re Scared Of Heights
The average American has a typical workweek of around 40 hours per week. That's 8 hours per day for 5 days a week. 52 weeks in a year, so the average number of working hours in a year is 2,080. If you're going to spend that much time working you...
Michiganders, Prepare for a Staggering September Heat Wave
Sure, it may not officially be fall yet. It actually happens on September 22nd. However, the last couple of days for Michiganders have really felt like autumn. Cooler temperatures have already caused me to break out all my sweaters and have me dreaming of going to the apple orchard. But...
Historic Flint Carriage House Makes Top 20 Michigan Getaway Airbnbs
Michigan is filled with some fantastic and unique Airbnbs scattered throughout the state. The state is loaded for those perfect getaway locations, from lakeside views to ski weekend chalets. Now, one historic home right here in Flint has made the "Top 20 Airbnbs in Michigan" of the best places to stay.
Look Inside This Crazy Abandoned Dome House In Detroit
You may be browsing around on Zillow for one of these lakefront homes in Michigan. This doesn't have a waterfront view, but it is oddly shaped. Earns it points, right?. Located in Detroit, there are a few dome houses, and they look kind of crazy inside. Abandoned Dome Home In...
100.7 WITL
Lansing, MI
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan.
