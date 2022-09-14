ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
100.7 WITL

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Has a White Spirit Bear

Once again I'm writing a bear story for your reading pleasure. It's not a story about thousands of black bears in the Upper Peninsula. This is a story about a white spirit bear. It's apparently a genetically rare black bear with white fur. And that's why experts call it a "Spirit Bear."
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Take in the Amazing Fall Views From Ski Lifts in Michigan

Changing seasons is part of the gig when you live in Michigan. Personally, I like season change. Michigan is a beautiful state no matter what time of year it is. Spring tends to be wet and damp while Mother Nature washes away all of the yuck from winter to give vegetation a fresh start for growth. Summer is always fun with the lakes, beaches, camping, and all Michigan offers. Winter is cold, snowy and fun because of the skiing, snowmobiling and sledding. Fall is great because of the color change.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Charlevoix, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Mackinaw City, MI
City
Mackinac Island, MI
100.7 WITL

Towne Club Pop Is a Great Michigan Memory. Is It Still Around?

Boy, here is a great "blast from the past." Towne Club Pop!. I thought Towne Club Pop had long disappeared but I guess not, just the way it was sold. For those of us around in the 70s, when you had that craving for Towne Club Pop you would go to the Towne Club Pop Center. They you walked into the store, you would pick up a wooden bottle crate and walk around the delicious stacks of pop in the warehouse-type store and load up. Cool, huh? Then, of course, you would bring back the empty bottles and cases and start all over again.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Is Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Being Used As A Solar Testing Area?

Typically most solar panel test sites are in dry flat areas that get lots of sunshine, so why would someone test solar equipment in the Upper Peninsula?. To put it simply, the sun is a free, sustainable, clean resource we can use as a society rather than conventional electricity. The sun provides more than enough energy to meet the whole world's energy needs.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Pure Michigan#The Great Lakes#Beaver Island#Uninhabited Island#Travel Destinations
100.7 WITL

Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Cheapest Places?

Living cheap does not equal living poorly - especially in these Michigan places. If living well, not frivolous or extravagant is your idea of the perfect life, you can achieve the American dream in the Great Lakes State. You do not have to break the bank to live a comfortable life, and these ten Michigan cities are proof of that.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
100.7 WITL

These are the Best Burgers in Michigan According to You

Michigan residents have a passion for burgers. I did an "unofficial" poll on my Facebook page to find out where the best burgers are in Michigan. I never thought I'd get the response that I did. It really opened a can of worms; you didn't hold back about your favorite burgers in our state.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Color Blind Friendly Viewers Installed at Porcupine Mountains

If you didn't know, the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park just added something pretty amazing for those who are color blind. This was originally announced in June of this year but, somehow I missed it. New nature viewers tailored to those who are color blind have recently been installed in the park so everyone can enjoy the spectacular views.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Look Inside This Crazy Abandoned Dome House In Detroit

You may be browsing around on Zillow for one of these lakefront homes in Michigan. This doesn't have a waterfront view, but it is oddly shaped. Earns it points, right?. Located in Detroit, there are a few dome houses, and they look kind of crazy inside. Abandoned Dome Home In...
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL

Lansing, MI
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy