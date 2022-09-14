Read full article on original website
Jones Runs Over and Around Bears
There was no tackling Aaron Jones, who put up some prodigious numbers for missed tackles and yards after contact in the Packers’ victory over the Bears.
Arizona Cardinals pile on 22 straight points for late win over Las Vegas Raiders
Kyler Murray led the Arizona Cardinals to a famous victory at the Las Vegas Raiders as his side racked up 22 unanswered points to snatch the game 29-23 in overtime.The home side were up by 20 points at the half courtesy of a pair of field goals by kicker Daniel Carlson and two touchdowns from quarterback Derek Carr, whose counterpart Murray then replied in the third quarter with a five-yard touchdown pass to Greg Dortch.In the fourth, Murray ran in a two-point conversion after Arizona running back Darrel Williams scored from the one-yard line – before the signal-caller reloaded to...
Packers WRs Explain Ayahuasca-Themed TD Celebration
The Green Bay offense paid homage to Aaron Rodgers’s infamous psychedelic experience after scoring against Chicago.
