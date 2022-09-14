Kyler Murray led the Arizona Cardinals to a famous victory at the Las Vegas Raiders as his side racked up 22 unanswered points to snatch the game 29-23 in overtime.The home side were up by 20 points at the half courtesy of a pair of field goals by kicker Daniel Carlson and two touchdowns from quarterback Derek Carr, whose counterpart Murray then replied in the third quarter with a five-yard touchdown pass to Greg Dortch.In the fourth, Murray ran in a two-point conversion after Arizona running back Darrel Williams scored from the one-yard line – before the signal-caller reloaded to...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 34 MINUTES AGO