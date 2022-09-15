ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Activision Stock Higher As UK Watchdog Expands Probe Into $69 Billion Microsoft Takeover

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNVFj_0hwj0Yp800

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shares edged lower Thursday after competition watchdogs in Britain said they would need more time for a deeper probe into the impact of Microsoft's (MSFT) proposed $69 billion acquisition of the video game maker.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the deal, which would value the 'World of Warcraft' and 'Call of Duty' maker at $95 per share, "may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within a market or markets in the United Kingdom."

The Watchdog expanded its probe into the deal, which it first opened in July, to a so-called 'Phase 2' investigation, after it said Microsoft failed to offer remedies that would mitigate its concerns.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is also reviewing the deal, Activision said in March, while Microsoft is seeking approvals in at least 17 different jurisdictions before the deal can be closed sometime next year.

Activision shares were marked 0.1% higher Thursday to change hands at $76.62 each. Microsoft shares, meanwhile, slipped 2.2% lower to $246.64 each.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway BRK.A investment group has continued to boost its stake in Activision, however, even amid the ongoing regulatory concerns.

Last month, Securities and Exchange Commission filings indicated his stake in the group, as of June 30, expanded to 68.4 million shares, or around $5.3 billion.

Earlier this year, Buffett told attendees at the Berkshire AGM that he "doesn't know what the Justice Department will do" as it looks into allegations of insider trading in Activision shares.

The DoJ issued a grand jury subpoena to video game maker in April, following option purchases by three different investors -- Barry Diller, David Geffen and Alexander von Furstenberg -- just prior to when Microsoft's $69 billion takeover was announced in January.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Barry Diller
tipranks.com

Alibaba Stock (NYSE:BABA): Terrific Value, but Only for Patient Investors

Alibaba stock has been endlessly pummeled over the past two years. Though the slate of risks is huge with the former Chinese tech titan, the risk/reward seems to be enticing for those with extremely long-term horizons. Shares of Chinese tech titan Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) have continued to tumble further into...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Linus Stocks Msft#Uk#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Microsoft#Watchdog#Att
The Motley Fool

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Amazon can count on growth in e-commerce and cloud computing over time. Johnson & Johnson is spinning off its weakest business -- and focusing on its strengths. Coca-Cola’s revenue is climbing in spite of recent headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

To build wealth for retirement, you should ideally buy and hold stocks for multiple decades. Electronic Arts is a great stock to own with its dominant position in the gaming market. Spotify is riding a steady tailwind as the market leader in the audio streaming industry. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
Business Insider

From layoffs to hiring freezes, here's how companies like Facebook, Microsoft, and Google are preparing for an economic downturn

While a recession hasn't arrived yet, there's no doubt the chatter about when one will hit has ramped up. After a robust year of economic recovery when Americans spent big and there were more than enough jobs to go around, companies seem to be tightening their belts. To be sure, experts have told Insider that the next recession will be much milder and feel very different than the pandemic recession or the 2008 housing-bubble collapse and financial crisis.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

A struggling tech sector and tepid revenue growth have weighed on Nvidia stock. Even in the midst of the downturn, the company has continued to steal market share from rivals. Nvidia's industry-leading position and large addressable market should help the stock come roaring back. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Will MercadoLibre Be Worth More Than Amazon by 2030?

MercadoLibre grew its revenue nearly twice as rapidly as Amazon over the past five years. Plenty more growth is possible as Latin America’s e-commerce and digital payment penetration rates rise. It will likely generate much bigger gains than Amazon through the end of the decade. You’re reading a free...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
105K+
Followers
88K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy