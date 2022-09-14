Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Democratic candidates gather in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Pennington County Democrats hosted a mixer with Democratic candidates in Rapid City on Saturday. Local candidates for state House and Senate were in attendance, along with candidates for statewide office. State House Candidate David Hubbard (second from left), State Senate Candidate Nicole Heenan (center),...
Governor’s Office says flight to daughter’s wedding was part of official business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In response to a request for details on the May 30, 2019 flight in question, the South Dakota DOT provided the following info regarding who was on the flight on each leg of the journey. All legs of the subject flight occurred on May...
Eagle Butte man indicted on meth charges
A 43 year old man from Eagle Butte has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Sydney Garreau pled not guilty. The Indictment alleges that between approximately February 1, 2021, and August 9, 2022, on the Cheyenne River Sioux Indian Reservation, Garreau conspired with others to knowingly and intentionally distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Noem and colleagues oppose Student Debt Forgiveness Plan
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem and 21 of her fellow Republican governors sent a letter to President Biden saying they oppose his plan to forgive students their federal loans, saying that debt would then have to be paid for by taxpayers. “Only 16-17 percent of Americans have...
24-year-old missing person found deceased in Pennington County
According to officials, 24-year-old Alex Verburg of Mantorville, MN was reported missing around 8 p.m. Tuesday after not being seen or heard from for several days.
