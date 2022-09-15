Read full article on original website
CEO Talks: Adrian Cheng Is Bringing ‘Cultural Retail’ to China
Developers and retailers need to pick their spots, and Hong Kong-based Adrian Cheng is gung-ho about the Greater Bay Area — an agglomeration of 11 Chinese cities sheltering more than 85 million people, a good many of them young and rich. “China is very, very big, and we need...
China to accelerate projects, boost consumption to spur recovery
BEIJING, Sept 19 (Reuters) - China will speed up fund injections to expedite project construction and boost domestic consumption, China's state planner said at a news conference on Monday.
RBNZ Gov says working with other banks to understand climate change
WELLINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank governor Adrian Orr said on Monday that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand was working with more than 110 central banks around the world to better understand and integrate climate considerations into their work.
