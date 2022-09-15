Read full article on original website
CEO Talks: Adrian Cheng Is Bringing ‘Cultural Retail’ to China
Developers and retailers need to pick their spots, and Hong Kong-based Adrian Cheng is gung-ho about the Greater Bay Area — an agglomeration of 11 Chinese cities sheltering more than 85 million people, a good many of them young and rich. “China is very, very big, and we need...
China to accelerate projects, boost consumption to spur recovery
BEIJING, Sept 19 (Reuters) - China will speed up fund injections to expedite project construction and boost domestic consumption, China's state planner said at a news conference on Monday.
