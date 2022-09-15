ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Motley Fool

Want Better Sleep and Less Stress? Try This

Leave those restless nights of tossing and turning behind you. The Northwestern Mutual 2022 Planning & Progress Study discovered there is a direct link between financial planning and overall wellness. Over half of U.S. adults are anxious about their finances, but the number drops for those who consider themselves a...
Psych Centra

Happiness Test: Are You Happy?

For as much as we pursue happiness, we may not be the best at determining whether or not we have enough of it… or what it truly is. Though the idea of happiness may seem simple, it’s actually hard to pin down. One of the first places we...
studyfinds.org

Expressing gratitude may be true key to happiness, survey suggests

NEW YORK — The secret to happiness may be expressing gratitude. A survey of 2,000 Americans examining the potential connection between being thankful and contentment in life reveals that 65 percent of respondents who say they’re “very happy” on a daily basis are also more likely to “always” give thanks.
psychologytoday.com

Do You Have a Burnout Personality?

Burnout is when you have high levels of emotional exhaustion and depersonalization and low levels of personal accomplishment. The two strongest relationships between personality traits and burnout are extroversion and neuroticism. Resting from an environment designed to foster burnout only puts a small stopper in it. It doesn’t curtail or...
macaronikid.com

Back to School Pressures: Four Ways We’re Stressing Out Our Kids

We all want our children to be happy. And let’s face it, shouldn’t they be? After all, children don’t have jobs or bills to pay. We adults often wish we could go back to being a kid and not have to deal with all the stress being an adult brings. Or at least that’s what we tell ourselves.
psychologytoday.com

Attraction is the First Step to a Meaningful Relationship

People form groups for communal interaction, and lovers pair off for romantic relationships. Males tend to be attracted to physical beauty, a sign of reproductive health. Women have historically shown preferences for selecting mates who can ensure their survival as well as the survival of their offspring. Personality and self...
NBC News

Hustle culture is out. 'Quiet quitters' now make up half the U.S. workforce

At least half of all U.S. workers now do the bare minimum of what's required from them at their jobs, according to a new survey from Gallup. Industry watchers and workforce experts have adopted the term "quiet quitting" to describe such workers: people who have chosen to reject the hustle culture that has dominated conversations around work and career for decades.
FireRescue1

Beyond paychecks and praise: Leaders must focus on multiple motivation styles

Both extrinsic and intrinsic motivation are critical for keeping team members involved and prepared for the challenges they face — Firefighting is not a job where you can just “phone it in.” All firefighters need to be motivated, not just to the daily demands of the job, but to jump into action when things get crazy and they must give their all, and more. Unlike other jobs where performance may affect return on investment or their “bottom line,” for firefighters, it can be a matter of life or death.
