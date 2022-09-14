ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

nsuspartans.com

Hokies Sweep Spartans at Virginia Tech Classic

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State dropped the first match of the Virginia Tech Classic 3-0 to the host school on Thursday evening. The Hokies won by scores of 25-17, 25-17, 25-21. Shonte Seale led the Spartans in kills for the third straight match, posting 12 while also notching two digs and a block assist. Freshman Sydney McCree finished the match with 17 assists, while Nicole Rodriguez recorded a team-high seven digs.
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Friday Night Huddle: Week 4

The Churchland Truckers defeated Booker T. Washington 35-26 in Friday Night Huddle's game of the week. Great Bridge visited King's Fork where the Bulldogs held down the fort dominating the Wildcats 70-20. Unbeaten Landstown hosted Bayside who handed them their first loss of the season and held the Eagles scoreless 20-0.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

The Vibrancy Of CaribFest In Downtown Norfolk

Thousands of Hampton Roads residents lined Norfolk’s Waterside Drive as the Virginia CaribFest Parade brought a sunsplash of colorful costumes, live Caribbean music, and dancing to the downtown area. The vibrant parade ended at Town Point Park where residents and visitors from across the region enjoyed authentic Caribbean food...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Amanda Newins (Chesapeake City Council)

Amanda Newins is a candidate for Chesapeake City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
multihousingnews.com

PRG Completes $45.5M Sale of Norfolk Property

Fannie Mae provided part of the acquisition financing for the Heather Lake community. PRG Real Estate has completed its $45.5 million purchase of Heather Lake, a 252-unit garden-style apartment community located at 99 Tide Mill Lane, in Hampton, Va. PRG acquired the property from seller Artcraft Management, and two teams from Berkadia oversaw the transaction as well as the procurement of a ten-year, $27.4 million permanent acquisition loan, financed through Fannie Mae.
HAMPTON, VA
