3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Best Places to Eat in Virginia Beach (Opinion)Terry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Free Admission to Chrysler Museum Art GalleryTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
34 Fun Fall 2022 Activities in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
nsuspartans.com
Hokies Sweep Spartans at Virginia Tech Classic
NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State dropped the first match of the Virginia Tech Classic 3-0 to the host school on Thursday evening. The Hokies won by scores of 25-17, 25-17, 25-21. Shonte Seale led the Spartans in kills for the third straight match, posting 12 while also notching two digs and a block assist. Freshman Sydney McCree finished the match with 17 assists, while Nicole Rodriguez recorded a team-high seven digs.
13newsnow.com
Friday Night Huddle: Week 4
The Churchland Truckers defeated Booker T. Washington 35-26 in Friday Night Huddle's game of the week. Great Bridge visited King's Fork where the Bulldogs held down the fort dominating the Wildcats 70-20. Unbeaten Landstown hosted Bayside who handed them their first loss of the season and held the Eagles scoreless 20-0.
CBS Sports
Watch Virginia vs. Old Dominion: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Old Dominion Monarchs are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Virginia Cavaliers at 2 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. The odds don't look promising for Old Dominion, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Augusta Free Press
UVA denies field pass for Hudson, the ODU mascot pup who will steal your football heart
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Hudson, a yellow lab puppy who has become the unofficial official mascot of ODU football, will not be allowed on the sidelines for the Monarchs’ game on Saturday at UVA. This will be why Virginia will...
Norfolk preps for Pharrell's 'Mighty Dream' business forum this fall
NORFOLK, Va. — An idea by Grammy award-winning musician and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams is becoming a reality. Hampton Roads students are preparing for the Mighty Dream business forum in Norfolk. Community organizers like the CROP Foundation are helping them pave the way. "We have students from middle...
MAKING A MARK: College student from Chesapeake inspires with clothing line, music and more
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — He's known as Liq from the Peake!. Malique Hawkins is a 20-year-old clean rapper from Chesapeake. "[I'm] not using any explicit language, so that anybody... can all listen to my music and enjoy it," he said. Three years ago, Hawkins received 15 college acceptance letters and...
tvnewscheck.com
WAVY’s Don Roberts Retiring After 33 Years On Morning News
Don Roberts is retiring after 33 years behind the anchor desk at WAVY News 10 Today. “I am constantly in awe of what Don does to make our community a better place,” says Sarah Zak, WAVY’s news director. Don Roberts is retiring after 33 years behind the...
Hampton native fighting after jet fuel contaminates drinking water in Hawaii
In all, roughly 20,000 gallons of jet fuel got into the drinking water of nearly 93,000 military families.
Legacy Lounge reacts to Norfolk revoking permit
Legacy Restaurant and Lounge says they will not be shutting down, only changing how they operate since they can no longer operate as a nightclub.
Missy Elliott Blvd: Portsmouth native coming home for roadway dedication celebration
Portsmouth community members and city officials are gearing up to lose control with the arrival of hip-hop star Missy Elliott in October.
thenewjournalandguide.com
The Vibrancy Of CaribFest In Downtown Norfolk
Thousands of Hampton Roads residents lined Norfolk’s Waterside Drive as the Virginia CaribFest Parade brought a sunsplash of colorful costumes, live Caribbean music, and dancing to the downtown area. The vibrant parade ended at Town Point Park where residents and visitors from across the region enjoyed authentic Caribbean food...
Man convicted on charges stemming from ODU student's 2011 murder is still on the run
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's note: The above video is about Rashad Dooley's conviction on Wednesday, Sept. 14. A man found guilty earlier this week on several charges in connection with the 2011 murder of an Old Dominion University student is still on the run, Norfolk police said. On Wednesday,...
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Amanda Newins (Chesapeake City Council)
Amanda Newins is a candidate for Chesapeake City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Anticipation grows for Pharrell's upcoming 'block party' in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams is bringing a new event to Hampton Roads this fall. The Grammy award-winning musician and Virginia Beach native is organizing a block party in Norfolk. It's scheduled for November and will be held near downtown, in the Neon District. It's part of his newly-announced...
multihousingnews.com
PRG Completes $45.5M Sale of Norfolk Property
Fannie Mae provided part of the acquisition financing for the Heather Lake community. PRG Real Estate has completed its $45.5 million purchase of Heather Lake, a 252-unit garden-style apartment community located at 99 Tide Mill Lane, in Hampton, Va. PRG acquired the property from seller Artcraft Management, and two teams from Berkadia oversaw the transaction as well as the procurement of a ten-year, $27.4 million permanent acquisition loan, financed through Fannie Mae.
Police search for Virginia man convicted in death of Cummings' nephew
Police in Virginia are searching for a man found guilty earlier this week of conspiring to kill a college student who was a nephew of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland.
Man found shot on Whitaker Lane in Norfolk
A man was found shot Thursday night on Whitaker Lane in the Young Terrace area of Norfolk.
Blue Angels bring new jets to this year’s Oceana airshow
For more than 30 years, the Blue Angels flew the F/A-18 Hornet. In 2021, the US Navy Blue Angels transitioned to a new aircraft - the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet - a bigger, louder and more powerful aircraft.
Norfolk Police search for man found guilty of conspiring to kill an ODU student
A Norfolk jury found Dooley, 29, guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection to the murder. Police are searching for him.
Denbigh Day Parade and Festival returns Sept. 17 in Newport News
The parade will start at 10 a.m. and will march from Denbigh High School to the festival ground at Courthouse Way Community Center
