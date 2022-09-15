ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion, OH

vermilionathletics.org

Junior Varsity Volleyball falls to North Ridgeville

The Sailors hosted North Ridgeville and were defeated in two sets despite late efforts to close the gap. The Rangers took an early lead in both sets that the Sailors. Claire Bartlome had a solid match with 8 kills and led the defense in digs and serve receptions. Erin Ellis not only set for the Sailors, she contributed 5 kills along with setter Lauren Logsdon who had multiple assists, 3 kills, and 2 aces. Elizabeth Okasinski added a kill, and Abby Gawry had an ace in addition to her contribution on defense. Alyssa Woodward had multiple digs and serve receptions. Cali Wilson teamed up with Ellis and Bartlome for 3 total assist block kills helping to slow down the Ridgeville offense. The Sailors are coming to the halfway point in the season as they take on Norwalk on Tuesday.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
vermilionathletics.org

Boys Freshman Football Tops Tiffin Columbian 36-8

The freshman football team traveled to Tiffin Saturday morning to take on Tiffin Columbian, the Sailors topped Tiffin Columbian 36-8. Zack Werth opened the Sailor scoring with a long touchdown run and an Evan Kuhns two point conversion made the score 8-0. Tiffin Columbian responded with their lone score of the ball game with a touchdown pass and a two point conversion. Zack Werth found the end zone again to make the score 14-8. Tiffin Columbian was deep in Sailor territory but Brock Meyers picked off a pass took it 100 yards for the touchdown. Evan Kuhns capped the first half scoring with a long touchdown run and Ashton Juszczyk added the two point conversion. The Sailors defense shut out Tiffin Columbian in the second half, Cole Rini intercepted a pass and Aiden Kiser gave the Sailors another defensive score, when he picked off the pass and returned it for a touchdown giving the Sailors the 36-8 victory.
TIFFIN, OH
vermilionathletics.org

Freshmen Volleyball falls to North Ridgeville

The Sailors hosted North Ridgeville on Thursday and started off each set neck and neck with the Rangers, but in each set North Ridgeville pulled ahead mid set with a lead the Sailors could not overcome. Abby Gawry led the defense with digs followed by Lauren Logsdon and Elizabeth Okasinksi. Setters Charlie Lopez and Logsdon set up Alyssa Woodward with a game high 4 kills along with Brooke Whisenant, Delaney Russell, and Mackenzie Feltis who also had kills in the match. Russell and Lopez each had a pair of aces, and Logsdon, Gawry, and Whisenant had an ace as well. Lily Lewis had a strong solo block late in the second set that kept the Sailors in the match for a few more points. The Sailors will take on South Central on Tuesday at home next.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio high school football scores for Week 5, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out Week 5 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 36, Wooster Triway 0. Senate Athletic League. Glenville 44, Collinwood 0. John Hay 48, John Adams 6. Lincoln-West 33, East Tech 0. Rhodes 38, JFK 14.
CLEVELAND, OH
vermilionathletics.org

Boys Junior Varsity Football falls to Lutheran West 20 – 14

The JV Football traveled to Lutheran West high school to face the Longhorns. Lutheran West would score on their opening possession to take an early 6-0 lead. Terrence Anders would run in from 4 yards to tie the game 6-6. Lutheran West would score once more in the second quarter...
ROCKY RIVER, OH
vermilionathletics.org

Freshmen Volleyball falls to Perkins

The Sailors traveled to Perkins on Thursday and struggled early to get their footing. Vermilion recovered but weren’t able to pull off the win against the Pirates. Defensively, Elizabeth Okasinski passed well with 10 digs and 7 serve receptions. Abby Gawry, Delaney Russell and Lauren Logsdon also had a good showing on defense. Alyssa Woodward had 3 kills while Okasinksi, Russell, Logsdon, Lily Lewis, and Mackenzie Feltis each added one. Brooke Whisenant had 4 aces, and Gawry, Okasinski, and Logsdon had 2. The Sailors play next on Saturday at home!
VERMILION, OH
vermilionathletics.org

Varsity Volleyball defeats Perkins

The Sailors now are the sole leaders of the SBC after defeating Perkins on Thursday. The first set required the Sailors to make a comeback after starting off slow. They pulled ahead with the last five points starting with a kill by Kaitlin Colahan followed by 4 consecutive aces by Maddie Stout to close the first set. Perkins staged their comeback in the second taking the set 25-22. Vermilion turned the tide in the third with a victory also 25-22. It was all Vermilion in the fourth with a final of 25-11. Many Sailors contributed on defense led by Stout and Gracie Starcovic each with 22 digs. Marissa Garcia had 17, and Maddie Taylor had 13. Stout had a strong offensive game with a game high 24 kills! Starcovic had 13 followed by Kaitlin Colahan with 9 and Aubree Kennedy with 8. Vermilion had 15 aces in the match. Starcovic and Stout had 4, Angelique Garcia, Maddie Taylor, and Marissa Garcia each had 2 and Claire Bartlome had 1. Angelique Garcia had 23 assists in the match. The Sailors take on North Ridgeville next on Saturday!
VERMILION, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
OHIO STATE
93.1 WZAK

These 6 Ohio Haunted Houses Rank Best in the Country

As summer comes to an end and pumpkins, hoodies and Timberlands take center stage, there’s one fall activity that millions of people around the world look forward to…. Hate em or love em, haunted houses are a fall season staple, especially across the midwest. Everyone can remember their first time going, and they’re often flooded with teens who are too cool to be scared or kids who think they can handle whatever fake horrors are presented.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Fire heavily damages home in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — A fire at a home Thursday night caused heavy damage, but there were no reports of injuries. Chief Joseph Pronesti says firefighters were called to the home on Hammer Court, which is off North Abbe Road, at about 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found fire coming from the first floor and it quickly spread to the second floor and attic.
ELYRIA, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
WADSWORTH, OH
Mike White

Snook's Dream Cars, A Classic Car Museum in Bowling Green, Ohio

How long has it been since you've seen a Packard car, a Kaiser, or a Willys Jeep? Even if you're even old enough to remember them, it's probably been a long time, because the Willys company went out of business in 1953; Packard also closed in the 1950s, and Kaiser also in 1953. You can see classic cars made by those companies, as well as those manufactured by Ford, Pontiac, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Jaguar, Alfa Romeo, and more at Snook's Dream Cars--a museum in Bowling Green, Ohio. The oldest vehicle on display was made in 1931, the newest in 1971.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg man seriously hurt in Five Point Road crash

LIME CITY – A Perrysburg man was seriously injured after his vehicle went off the road Thursday morning in Perrysburg Township. The Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred on Five Point Road east of Lime City Road at approximately 12:22 a.m.
PERRYSBURG, OH
wakr.net

Student Athletes of the Week: Lauren Tonsing & Jack Vojtko Featured

The Student Athlete of the Week segment is powered by NECA-IBEW and Akron Children’s Hospital. This week's athletes are from Archbishop Hoban High School. Lauren Tonsing: Lauren is a two-year varsity captain on the Hoban girls soccer team. She has helped lead the Knights to a 7-2 record and a No. 4 state ranking in Division II. Amid her busy soccer schedule, Lauren maintains a 4.7 GPA and is an important member in many Hoban extracurricular activities. In addition to being an active member of Hoban Student Council and a member of the National Honor Society, she is a peer mentor, active with Hoban Campus Ministry, and a member of the Hoban Leadership team. Lauren is always positive, polite, and friendly. We are lucky to have her confident and encouraging personality as part of the Hoban Family and the Class of 2023.
AKRON, OH

