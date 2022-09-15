The Sailors now are the sole leaders of the SBC after defeating Perkins on Thursday. The first set required the Sailors to make a comeback after starting off slow. They pulled ahead with the last five points starting with a kill by Kaitlin Colahan followed by 4 consecutive aces by Maddie Stout to close the first set. Perkins staged their comeback in the second taking the set 25-22. Vermilion turned the tide in the third with a victory also 25-22. It was all Vermilion in the fourth with a final of 25-11. Many Sailors contributed on defense led by Stout and Gracie Starcovic each with 22 digs. Marissa Garcia had 17, and Maddie Taylor had 13. Stout had a strong offensive game with a game high 24 kills! Starcovic had 13 followed by Kaitlin Colahan with 9 and Aubree Kennedy with 8. Vermilion had 15 aces in the match. Starcovic and Stout had 4, Angelique Garcia, Maddie Taylor, and Marissa Garcia each had 2 and Claire Bartlome had 1. Angelique Garcia had 23 assists in the match. The Sailors take on North Ridgeville next on Saturday!

VERMILION, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO