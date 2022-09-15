Read full article on original website
Liberty News
Lady Flames Enjoy 21-Win First Day at Liberty Hidden Dual
The Liberty women’s tennis team won 21 total matches on day one of the Liberty Hidden Dual, Saturday at the Liberty Tennis Complex. The Lady Flames posted a 15-4 combined singles record and 6-2 doubles mark to finish the day with a 21-7 record and a .750 winning percentage.
Improved depth has Flames ultimate focused on Atlantic Regional tournament bid
Liberty University’s men’s ultimate team features an even mix of 12 returning players and 12 newcomers, which has created a balanced dynamic for Head Coach Kevin Habermas to work with in the 2022-23 season. “It’s been interesting and fun to kind of build off of last year but...
Men’s swimmers out to make a splash at regionals in October, nationals in April
Depth and determination are two factors in the favor of Liberty University’s men’s swim team this season. No fewer than 17 freshmen will make their debuts with the Flames when they compete in a men’s and women’s dual meet with NCAA Division III University of Lynchburg at the Liberty Natatorium on Friday at 6 p.m.
Heaven and Longwe-Smit Finish 3-0 in Singles Following Wins Over Penn
Zion Heaven and Longwe-Smit of the Liberty Flames men’s tennis squad were both victorious on Sunday against the host Penn Quakers, with each player finishing a perfect 3-0 at the season-opening Penn Invitational. Heaven and Longwe-Smit went unbeaten on the weekend at the Hamlin Tennis Center while facing foes...
No. 25 JMU Edges No. 12 Liberty 3-2, Sunday
The host and 25th-ranked James Madison Dukes used a two-goal surge in the closing minutes of the first half and held on for a 3-2 triumph over No. 12 Liberty, Sunday afternoon at the JMU Field Hockey Complex. JMU improves to 5-3 this season after its second top-25 win of...
Liberty’s ASUN Roadtrip Begins at Jacksonville State
Liberty hits the road for its first ASUN road contests of the season, starting in Alabama against Jacksonville State and concluding the week at Kennesaw State. Liberty is currently tied with Eastern Kentucky and Stetson for the top spot in the ASUN with a 1-0-1 record. Gameday Central Links. Liberty...
No. 21 Lipscomb Scores Late to Down Liberty 2-0
The No. 21 Lipscomb Bisons broke a scoreless match with a goal with less than five minutes left to defeat the Liberty Flames 2-0 in a hard-fought ASUN contest at Osborne Stadium on Saturday. The host Flames held the Bisons, the highest scoring offense so far this season in the...
Liberty Defeats FGCU for First ASUN Victory
Liberty picked up its first conference win of the season, defeating FGCU 2-0, Sunday afternoon at Osborne Stadium. Liberty improves to 5-3-2 on the season and 1-0-1 in the ASUN Conference while FGCU drops to 3-5-0 overall and 1-1-0 in conference. Scoring Summary. 59’ – LIBERTY – Saydie Holand (Assist...
Weekly Press Conference: Akron
Liberty Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze held his weekly press conference, Monday morning, from the Media Room of the Liberty Football Center. During the weekly press event, Freeze recapped Liberty’s one-point setback at No. 18 Wake Forest last weekend, plus previewed the upcoming College for a Weekend matchup against Akron.
Flames 4th Quarter Rally Falls Short Against No. 18 Wake Forest
Liberty scored a touchdown with 1:11 left in the fourth quarter and came up short on the following two-point conversation, allowing No. 18 Wake Forest to escape with a 37-36 win Saturday evening at Truist Field. Liberty erased a 12-point halftime deficit to take the lead at the end of...
Flames Win All 7 Singles Matches Versus Owls at Penn Invite
The Liberty Flames men’s tennis team swept the seven singles matches from the Temple Owls, Saturday at the Penn Invite. Through two days of the event, Liberty is a combined 13-2 in singles play and 4-3 in doubles competition at the Hamlin Tennis Center, Penn’s home facility. Thoughts...
